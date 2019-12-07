CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jamonte’ Smith poured in 32 points to lead four players in double figures as Patrick Henry erased an 18-point second-quarter and 14-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Albemarle 87-78 in overtime in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Friday.
Andre Palmer scored 18 points, Jalen Cook notched 17 and Jalen Crump tallied 15 for Patrick Henry.
Josh Morse led Albemarle with 22 points.
PATRICK HENRY (3-0)
Smith 32, Cook 17, Palmer 18, Crump 15, Faulkner 5.
ALBEMARLE (2-1)
Morse 22, Hagen 7, Woods 10, Taylor 10, Murkey 6, Johnson 13, Rose 2, Hornsby 8.
Patrick Henry 16 17 14 24 16 — 87
Albemarle 24 22 15 10 7 — 79
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 7 (Smith 3, Cook, Palmer, Crump, Faulkner), Albemarle 6 (Hornsby 2, Woods 2, Hagen, Johnson).
JV — Albemarle won.
Boys basketball
TOURNAMENTS
Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 42
BRISTOL — Ray Berry scored 10 points and the Warriors pulled down 20 offensive rebounds in downing the Saxons for seventh place in the Ballad Lee Tipoff.
Sage Potts scored 13 points for Lebanon.
LEBANON
Z. Hertig 5, Potts 13, Hall 8, H. Hertig 9, Tatum 6, McGlothlin 1.
CHIHOWIE (1-2)
Tuell 8, Martin 7, Berry 10, Puckett 4, Doss 3, Walters 6, Gilley 8, Kistler 2.
Lebanon 11 5 14 12 — 42
Chilhowie 17 12 12 7 — 48
3-point goals — Lebanon 6 (H. Hertig 3, Z. Hertig, Potts, Hall), Chilhowie 3 (Tuell, Berry, Walters).
Alleghany 63, Covington 56
LOW MOOR — Jayson Easton scored 17 points and the Mountaineers came from four points down in the first half to outscore the Cougars 33-22 in the second half to take third place in their Mountaineer Invitational Tournament.
Corey Easton and Alexander Taylor scored 12 points each and Tristan Hensley added 11 for Alleghany.
Covington was led by Jacob Roldan with 14 points and Logan Jefferson with 13.
COVINGTON
Roldan 14, Akers 7, Yantze 6, Jefferson 13, Hughes 3, Gibson 2, Williams 8, Barnett 3.
ALLEGHANY
Hensley 11, Boughman 4, C. Easton 12, Pinkston 3, J. Easton 17,Taylor 12, Mitchell 4.
Covington 19 15 11 11 — 56
Alleghany 12 18 11 22 — 63
3-point goals — Covington 6 (Jefferson 2, Barnett, Roldan, Akers, Yantze), Alleghany 5 (C. Easton 2, Pinkston, J. Easton, Mitchell).
GIRLS basketball
NONDISTRICT
Western Albemarle 46, Jefferson Forest 33
CROZET — Sydney Sherman scored 31 points to lead Western Albemarle.
Parris Pettitt had 15 points to lead the Cavaliers.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-2)
Pettitt 15, Martin 7, Be. Hill 6, Forton 5. Totals 13 3-8 33.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (2-0)
Sherman 31, Driver 6, Shearer 5, Kar. Long 2, Kay. Long 1, Wallace 1. Totals 17 10-19 46.
Jefferson Forest 2 8 10 13 — 33
W Albemarle 14 8 7 17 — 46
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Pettitt 3, Forton), Western Albemarle 2 (Sherman 2).
TOURNAMENTS
Faith Christian 65, Brunswick Academy 38
LYNCHBURG — Catherine Kagey scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and Kateleigh Wampler added 15 points to lead the Lions (4-0) in winning the championship of the Phil Garmey Invitational played at Virginia Episcopal School.
Brunswick was paced by Page Jennings with 17 points.
BRUNSWICK
Jennings 17, Saunders 8, McLawhorn 5, Revis 8.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Williams 2, Childress 2, Wampler 15, M. Kagey 6, C. Kagey 22, Crosby 6, S. Carmouche 8, C. Carmouche 4.
Brunswick 14 12 5 7 — 38
Faith Christian 18 10 23 14 — 65
3-point goals: Brunswick 5 (Jennings 4, Saunders), Faith 3 (C. Kagey 2, Wampler).
