HIGHLAND SPRINGS — Savannah Derey scored 20 points and Shelby Fiddler added 12 points as Patrick Henry’s girls basketball team downed King George High School 55-35 in the Athletes for Awareness Classic on Saturday at Highland Springs High School.
Mo Wright chipped in 10 points for the Patriots, who outscored the Foxes 19-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Aiyana Ellis netted 16 points and Oma Agoulu 13 for King George.
KING GEORGE (11-2)
Ellis 16, Agoulu 13, Heely 4, Tolliver 2
PATRICK HENRY (12-4)
Fiddler 12, Drakeford 2, Breedlove 2, Wright 10, Derey 20, Gunn 4, Thomas 2, Childress 3.
King George 11 9 4 11 — 35
Patrick Henry 14 9 19 13 — 55
3-point goals — King George 5 (Ellis 4, Agoulu) Patrick Henry 3 (Fiddler 2, Derey).
Girls Basketball
Faith Christian 36, Caldwell (N.C.) Academy 18
Catherine Kagey had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Faith Christian.
CALDWELL ACADEMY
Henson 4, Riffey 3, Herman 2, Furst 3, Freeman 6.
FAITH CHRISTIAN
Wampler 9, Crosby 1, M. Kagey 3, C. Kagey 16, S. Carmouche 6, C. Carmouche 1.
Caldwell Academy 7 2 5 4 — 18
Faith Christian 12 12 9 3 — 36
3-point goals — none.
Boys basketball
NONDISTRICT
Graham 71, Pulaski County 60
BLUEFIELD — David Graves scored 19 points to lead the G-Men, who had lost to the Cougars earlier in the season.
JJ Gulley had 20 points for Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY (7-9)
Gray 5, Blackburn 9, Gulley 20, McCloud 8, Hay 6, Hudson 3, Swinney 2, Carter 7.
GRAHAM (10-4)
Turner 8, Repass 1, Owens 7, D. Dales 9, Graves 19, Dawson 9, Ray 8, Blevins 9, Lambert 1.
Pulaski County 12 14 7 27 — 60
Graham 20 14 10 27 — 71
3-point goals — Pulaski County 7 (Blackburn 2, Gulley 2, Hay 2, Hudson), Graham 6 (Blevins 3, Graves 2, Owens.
JV — Graham won 40-33
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 69, Hidden Valley 42
BLACKSBURG — Luke Goforth knocked down 15 points and Josh Gholston added 13 as the Bruins rode a 22-point halftime advantage to a win over the Titans Friday night.
Hidden Valley was led by Sam Hart with 14 points and Hunter Whittaker with 12.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-12)
Hart 14, Stegall 6, Singh 4, Whittaker 12, Smiley 6.
BLACKSBURG (10-5)
Gholston 13, Mitchell 4, Stanaland 5, Spennacchio-Parker 5, Goforth 15, Babcock 2, Neurauter 5, Patel 3, Huff 2, Joyce 2, Reinhardt 6, Miller 4, Vice 4.
Hidden Valley 10 4 8 20 — 42
Blacksburg 15 21 13 20 — 69
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 3 (Whittaker 2, Hart), Blacksburg 5 (Goforth 2, Gholston, Spennacchio-Parker, Patel).
JV — Blacksburg won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 64, George Wythe 38
ROCKY GAP — Drew Hoge scored 15 points as the Bears got out to a 17-point first-half lead on the way to a big win over the Maroons on Friday.
Noah Payne, Pierce Kegley and Gage Hankins scored 11 points apiece for Bland County.
Peyton Coe scored 10 points to lead George Wythe.
GEORGE WYTHE (11-5, 2-3)
Blevins 3, Coe 10, Tillison 2, McMillian 4, McCall 3, Martin 9, Goode 7.
BLAND COUNTY (11-3, 4-1)
Payne 11, Havens 3, Kegley 11, Harden 6, Russo 5, Hoge 15, Hankins 11, Buchanan 2.
George Wythe 7 12 9 10 — 38
Bland County 11 24 10 19 — 64
3-point goals — George Wythe 2 (Blevins, Goode), Bland County 6 (Hoge 3, Havens, Harden, Russo).
JV — George Wythe won 49-23.
VIC DIVISION 2
Carlisle 77, Eastern Mennonite 65
MARTINSVILLE — Dre Grubb scored 20 points and Isaiah Eggleston finished with 19 as the Chiefs (9-3, 3-3) topped the top-ranked team in VISAA Division III boys basketball on Saturday.
Ryan Holiday added 16 and Jayson Fain had 12 for Carlisle, which was playing without senior starter Trey Carter, the team’s leading rebounder and shot blocker. The Florida State-commit for baseball was away for a workout in that sport.
The Flames fell to 13-4.
Eastern Mennonite 17 17 15 16 — 65
Carlisle 19 23 16 19 — 77
