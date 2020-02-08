BEDFORD — The Region 3C wrestling tournament came down to the final match Saturday night at Liberty High School.
When the smoke cleared, Rockbridge County stood atop the field.
Rockbridge won the title 181-180 over runner-up Wilson Memorial, clinching the crown when Wilson’s Cameron Sprouse was pinned by Heritage’s Gavin Womack in the third-place match at 285 pounds.
Nicholas Marando (145 pounds) and Seth Youngblood (160) won individual titles for the Wildcats.
Marando survived in the ultimate tie-breaker after a 5-5 deadlock with Liberty’s Isaac Davis. Youngblood recorded a 14-5 major decision over Western Albemarle’s Sam Duska.
Justin Clark (106), Anthony Marando (195) and David Allio (285) earned runner-up spots for Rockbridge.
John Sedovy (170) and Hayes Tomlin (182) scored key victories in third-place matches for the Wildcats.
At Liberty H.S.
Team scores
1. Rockbridge County (Rock) 181, 2. Wilson Memorial (WMem) 180, 3. Brookville (Bkv) 169, 4. Liberty Christian (LCA) 136, 5. Spotswood (Spot) 129, 6. Turner Ashby (TA) 117 1/2, 7. Fluvanna County (Flu) 88, 8. Fort Defiance (FD) 86, 9. Western Albemarle (WAlb) 74, 10. Charlottesville (Cvil) 69 1/2, 11. Heritage (Her) 66, 12. Liberty (Lib) 64, 13. Broadway (Bway) 60, 14. Rustburg (Rust) 48 1/2, 15. Waynesboro (Way) 30.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Gage Bomar (Rust) tf. Justin Clark (Rock), 17-0.
113 — Jalen Fyffe (Bkv) p. Josh Hartman (Spot), 2:53.
120 — John McCann (LCA) def. Aiden Lewandowski (Cvil), forfeit.
126 — Garrett Good (Bkv) p. Collin Castrina (WAlb), 3:03.
132 — Quintavius Harris (Bkv) d. Spencer Brandt (WMem), 9-2.
138 — Bobby Moran (Bkv) md. Conner McCann (LCA), 11-3.
145 — Nicholas Marando (Rock) d. Isaac Davis (Lib), UTB, 5-5.
152 — Toby Schoffstall (LCA) p. Gabriel Stracener (FD), 1:50.
160 — Seth Youngblood (Rock) md. Sam Duska (WAlb), 14-5.
170 — Zach Hartman (Spot) md. Jesse Earhart (Bway), 20-6.
182 — Chase Wilson (WMem) d. Caleb Davidson (LCA), 12-5.
195 — Isaac Dolph (Bkv) d. Anthony Marando (Rock), injury, 2:10.
220 — Spencer Goolsby (Her) p. Ben Conahan (Spot), 1:31.
285 — Jessie Knight (TA) p. David Allio (Rock), :36.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Gracin Lam (Spot) md. Jacob Talarico (WMem) 11-0, 113 — Pyi Khant (Cvil) p. Wyatt Fitzgerald (FD) :31, 120 — Payton Jackson (TA) p. Trace Markham (Lib) :53, 126 — Taha Rafeeq (Spot) p. Collin Castrina (WAlb) 4:41, 132 — Grant Brammer (LCA) d. Seth Wood (Lib) 7-0, 138 — Matthew Holmes (WMem) def. Aiden Valentine (Flu), injury :02, 145 — Michael Roadcap (Spot) d. Collin Castrina (WAlb) 1-0, 152 — Shawn Metcalf (Flu) d. C.J. Haskins (TA) 3-1, 160 — Gabe Ashkeba (TA) d. Tyler Stoy (Flu) 7-1, 170 — John Sedovy (Rock) d. Michael Viar (Bkv) 7-2, 182 — Hayes Tomlin (Rock) md. Max Morrison (WAlb) 8-0, 195 — Reid Garrison (Bway) def. Michael Smith (Way) injury default, 220 — Coby Sprouse (WMem) md. Yee M. Ung (Bway) 13-4, 285 — Gavin Womack (Her) p. Cameron Sprouse (WMem) 3:43.
WRESTLING
REGION 1C TOURNAMENT
Grayson County outpoints George Wythe for team title
INDEPENDENCE — Cole Anders (120 pounds), Dawson Allen (132), Dalton Biggs (145) and Wesley Childress (195) won individual titles as the Blue Devils claimed the Region 1C wrestling championship on their home mats.
Grayson outscored runner-up George Wythe 215-188. Galax was third at 150½.
Olivia Waller (113), Sebastian Lamrouex (126), Cody Davis (152) and Adam Akers (160) and Terry Morgan (170) took titles for George Wythe.
At Grayson County H.S.
Team scores
1. Grayson County (Gray) 215, 2. George Wythe (GW) 188, 3. Galax (Gal) 150½, 4. Parry McCluer (PM) 126 ½, 5. Covington (Cov) 110, 6. Auburn (Aub) 65.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Devin Davis (Aub) d. Isaiah Osborne (Gray), 6-4.
113 — Olivia Waller (GW) p. Elijah Osborne (Gray), 1:37.
120 — Cole Anders (Gray) bye.
126 — Sebastian Lamrouex (GW) d. Tanner Jones (Gray), 8-2.
132 — Dawson Allen (Gray) p. Taylor Poole (Gal), 2:30.
138 — Nick Craft (PM) p. Trey Allen (Gray), 3:41.
145 — Dalton Biggs (Gray) d. Cristian Rojas (Gray), 8-1.
152 — Cody Davis (GW) p. George Young (Cov), 5:48.
160 — Adam Akers (GW) p. Hunter Tallman (Cov), 5:59.
170 — Terry Morgan (GW) p. Charles Bullock (Cov), 1:35
182 — Trent Fitzgerald (PM) d. Austin Morgan (GW), 8-2.
195 — Wesley Childress (Gray) p. Kenneth Toombs (Cov), 1:26.
220 — Riley Jo Vaught (Gal) p. Kabell Austin (PM), :17.
285 — Brender Rojas (Gal) d. Blaine Pettitt (Cov), 13-6.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Tyler Royer (PM) tf. Bradley Pritt (Cov) 15-0, 113 — Kayla Linkous (Aub) p. Matthew Snider (PM) :29, 120 — double bye, 126 — Javier Gallardo (Gal) tf. Ethan Roark (Cov) 18-1, 132 — Colin Prince (GW) p. Dakota Whitt (Aub) 138 — Andrew Temple (GW) p. Ronny Horton (Gal) 4:18, 145 — Hayden Clevinger (Aub) d. Matthew Mears (PM) 8-6, 152 — Garrett Herrington (Gray) p. Kolton Barnes (Gal)4:26, 160 — Zack Rivera (Gray) def. Cadyn Crouse (Gal) forfeit, 170 — David Espinoza (Gal) p. Jeremiah Fulwider (PM) :23, 182 — Cameron Biggs (Gray) p. Luke Belcher (Gal) 2:15, 195 — Levi Groseclose (GW) p. Isaac Bartlett (Gal) 2:47, 220 — double bye, 285 — Forrest Vassar (PM) p. Peyton Isom (Gray) 1:26.
REGION 1D TOURNAMENT
Grundy edges Rural Retreat for title
GRUNDY — Host Grundy won seven individual weight classes and outscored Rural Retreat 288-253 to win the Region 1D wrestling title Saturday at Grundy High School.
Rural Retreat won six finals as Eli Blevins (120 pounds), Justin Martin (126), Blaine Sage (152), Dorian Delp (160), Wyatt Sage (170) and Eli Fortuner (195) claimed titles.
Chilhowie took third place with 116 points.
At Grundy H.S.
Team scores
1. Grundy (Gru) 288, 2. Rural Retreat (RR) 253, 3. Chilhowie (Chil) 116, 4. Castlewood (Cast) 98, 5. Honaker (Hon) 85, 6. Eastside (Esid) 67, 7. Northwood (Nw) 64 ½, 8. Holston (Hol) 59, 9. PH-Glade Spring (PH-G) 39.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Ethan Blankenship (Gru) md. Adam Gibson (Cast), 18-10.
113 — Kaleb Horn (Gru) p. Blake Battaglia (RR), 3:37.
120 — Eli Blevins (RR) p. Michael Taylor (Gru), 3:06.
126 — Justin Martin (RR) p. Kayden Vanover (Gru), 3:33.
132 — Cole Jessee (Cast) p. McGeorge Christian (Gru), 3:22.
138 — Chris Stiltner (Gru) p. Mason Via (RR), :34.
145 — Jacob Stiltner (Gru) md. Dylan Barrett (Hon), 8-0.
152 — Blaine Sage (RR) d. Ian Scammell (Gru), 4-0.
160 — Dorian Delp (RR) p. Matthew Riley (Gru), 1:47.
170 — Wyatt Sage (RR) def. Jacob Maxfield (Cast), forfeit.
182 — Peyton McComas (Gru) p. Ross Via (RR), 3:15.
195 — Eli Fortuner (RR) d. Hunter Scarberry (Gru), 4-2.
220 — Tanner Bishop (Gru) d. Nathan Turner (RR), 5-1.
285 — Logan Looney (Gru) p. J.C. Horn (RR), 1:37.
Consolation finals
106 pounds — Gabe Joines (Chil) p. Parker Stone (RR) :39, 113 — Dale Conde (Hol) p. Trevor Stevenson (Nw) :08, 120 — Heath Sutherland (Cast) p. Lane Heflinger (Chil) :31, 126 — Hayden Jackson (PH-G) p. Brianne Whited (Hon) :31, 132 — Ethan Marshall (Esid) d. Tristan Bowman (Nw) 4-3, 138 — Shianne Whited (Hon) p. Jason Louthian (Chil) 2:30, 145 — Tristen Allen (Hol) p. Tyler Denmark (Cast) 1:39, 152 — Jake Keesee (Nw) d. Dakota Casey (Hon) 7-2, 160 — J.T. Lefew (Chil) p. Dalton Hoover (Nw) :49, 170 — J.T. Collins (Esid) def. Ryan Campbell (Gru) forfeit, 182 — Logan Adams (Chil) p. Trace Ashley (Hol) :33, 195 — Ron Horner (PH-G) bye, 220 — Glen Body (Chil) d. Zack Ward (Esid) 6-4, 285 — Jacob Holston (RR) p. Jake Shepherd (Chil) 2:29.
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 84, Christiansburg 66
The Patriots, up by seven at the half, took control of the game with a 29-14 third quarter, highlighted by Brooks Derey coming off the bench and draining four 3-pointers.
Patrick Henry clinched the River Ridge District regular season title with the win. The Patriots sank 16 treys, with Derey and Jamonte’ Smith leading the way with four each.
Smith led all scorers with 21 points, Jalen Crump chipped in 15 points and Dre Palmer and Derey added 12 points each.
The Blue Demons were led by Ty Taylor with 18 points, Aiden Proudfoot with 14 points, M.J. Hunter with 12 points and Ty Dunkleman with 10.
CHRISTIANSBURG (11-8, 3-7)
Clemmans 2, Hunter 12, Proudfoot 14, Dunkleman 10, Clatterbaugh 6, Henley 4, Taylor 18.
PATRICK HENRY (14-3, 10-0)
Smith 21, Cook 9, Palmer 12, Faulkner 8, Crump 15, Beasley 7, Brooks Derey 12.
Christiansburg 19 9 14 24 — 66
Patrick Henry 19 16 29 20 — 84
3-point goals — Christiansburg 12 (Hunter 4, Proudfoot 4, Clattbough 2, Taylor 2), Patrick Henry 16 (Smith 4, Derey 4, Crump 3, Palmer 2, Faulkner 2, Beasley).
Cave Spring 71, Salem 58
Reed Pendleton scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half as Knights took control by outscoring the Spartans 18-5 in the third quarter.
Adnan Jasarevic added 11 points and Charlie Urgo had 10 for Cave Spring, which trailed by three points at halftime.
Salem got 16 points from Alex Blanchard, 11 from Nick Owen and 10 from Ethan English.
SALEM (14-7, 7-4)
Blanchard 16, English 10, Robinson 2, Staples 5, Owen 11, Logan 7, Williams 2, Conner 2, Dawyot 3.
CAVE SPRING (18-2, 8-2)
Buster 7, Duncan 5, Urgo 10, Jasarevic 11, Cooper 4, Pendleton 23, Huffman 8, Cagle 3.
Salem 16 17 5 20 — 58
Cave Spring 12 18 19 22 — 71
3-point goals — Salem 7 (Owen 3, Blanchard 2, Staples, Dawyot), Cave Spring 7 (Jasarevic 3, Pendleton 2, Urgo, Buster). JV — Salem won.
Galax 57, E. Montgomery 56, 2OT
ELLISTON — Kolton Keatley hit a layup with under two-minutes to play followed by a Cole Brown free throw with less than a minute remaining as the Maroon Tide held on for a double-overtime win.
Keaton Beeman led all scorers with 14 points, Zach Blevins netted 12 points and Brown added 11 for Galax.
The Mustangs were led by Cole Shepherd with 12 points and Jacob Price with 11.
GALAX (3-14)
Beeman 14, Blevins 12, C. Brown 11, Ashworth 8, Keatley 7, J. Brown 5.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (10-8)
Shepherd 12, Price 11, Tyree 7, Foster 7, Moore 6, Fallon 4, Worrell 4, Spence 3, Bahnken 2.
Galax 15 10 10 14 5 3 — 57
EastMont 9 10 18 12 5 2 — 56
3-point goals — Galax 3 (Beeman, Ashworth, Keatley), EastMont 5 (Price 3, Foster 2).
JV — Eastern Montgomery won.
Radford 70, Fort Chiswell 43
RADFORD — Cam Cormany scored a game-high 31 points, making 10-of-17 from beyond the arc, as the Bobcats pulled away in the second half for the win.
Also for Radford, Jackson McManus netted 15 points and Alex Kanipe added 13.
The Pioneers were led by Kolton Sutphin with 11 points.
FORT CHISWELL (14-6)
McHone 4, Gravely 6, VanDyne 2, King 7, Sutphin 11, Williams 5, Watson 8.
RADFORD (17-2)
Johnson 3, Cormany 31, McManus 15, Wesley 1, Hall 1, Kanipe 13, Woods 2, Davis 4.
Fort Chiswell 16 10 10 7 — 43
Radford 18 16 18 18 — 70
3-point goals — FC 3 (Sutphin 3), Radford 16 (Cormany 10, McManus 3, Kanipe 2, Johnson). JV — Radford won 53-47.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 74, Highland 24
NARROWS — Dalton Bradley netted 16 points and Hunter Smith added 13 as the Green Wave set the pace early by building a 28-point advantage in the first quarter.
Colton Williams led the Rams with nine points.
HIGHLAND (2-14, 0-9)
Williams 9, Robertson 2, Moore 7, Johnson 6.
NARROWS (11-6, 7-3)
Bradley 16, Smith 13, Frame 2, Conley 9, Blaker 5, Richardson 4, Morgan 8, Robertson 8, Wiley 8, Laws 3.
Highland 3 7 2 12 — 24
Narrows 31 16 14 13 — 74
3-point goals — Highland (Johnson), Narrows 3 (Robertson 2, Conley).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 46, Blacksburg 38
BLACKSBURG — Keslyn Secrist netted 12 points and the Cougars rode an eight-point halftime advantage to a road win.
The Bruins’ Skylar Prosser led all scorers with 16 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (15-5, 10-0)
Fleenor 7, Russell 5, Akers 8, Ratcliffe 5, Huff 1, Secrist 12, Blakinship 4, Walson 4.
BLACKSBURG (12-8, 4-6)
Gresh 8, Mo. Cheynet 2, Prosser 16, Currin 5, Santsaver-Jones 7,
Pulaski County 13 8 14 11 — 46
Blacksburg 7 6 9 16 — 38
3-point goals — Pulaski 3 (Akers, Secrist, Fleenor), Blacksburg (Santsaver-Jones).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 37, Grayson County 28
MAX MEADOWS — Haley Smith dropped in 18 points to lead the Pioneers.
Kacie Shaffner netted 17 points for the Blue Devils.
GRAYSON COUNTY (7-14, 5-4)
Shaffner 17, Penn 5, Minnick 2, Reeves 2, Pope 2.
FORT CHISWELL (6-14, 4-5)
Smith 18, Roark 6, Watson 4, Underwood 4, Turpin 2, Musick 3.
Grayson County 4 10 9 5 — 28
Fort Chiswell 9 11 5 12 — 37
3-point goals — Grayson Co. (Shaffner), Fort Chiswell 3 (Smith, Roark, Musick). JV — Fort Chiswell won 38-31.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 57, Highland 18
NARROWS — Allison Grose scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Emily Clark added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Alyssa Bishop pulled down 10 boards as the Green Wave dominated for the win.
Narrows recorded 65 rebounds as a team and every dressed player scored.
Morgan Adams led the Rams with eight points.
HIGHLAND (1-13, 0-9)
Adams 8, Armstrong 4, Harper 4, Wilfong 2.
NARROWS (5-12, 4-5)
Grose 15, Clark 12, Blankinship 2, Lawrence 2, Mann 6, Bishop 7, Stables 2, Riddle 6, Staten 3, Sexton 2.
Highland 4 3 2 9 — 18
Narrows 21 12 15 9 — 57
3-point goals — Highland 2 (Adams 2).
NONDISTRICT
Alleghany 53, Stuarts Draft 48
LOW MOOR — Erin Harden scored 16 points, Maggie Rooklin chipped in 12 points and Gracie Conner added 10 as the Mountaineers took a five-point halftime lead and held on for the win.
The Cougars were led by Madi Armentrout, Lyndsay Harris and Hadley May with 10 points apiece.
STUARTS DRAFT (11-7)
Armentrout 10, Forrells 9, Harris 10, May 10, Wood 7, Fretwell 2.
ALLEGHANY (13-6)
Nicely 4, Rooklin 12, Harden 16, Conner 10, Keene 7, Mundy 2, Massie 2.
Stuarts Draft 6 11 16 15 — 48
Alleghany 11 12 16 14 — 53
3-point goals — Stuarts Draft 2 (Armentrout 2), Alleghany 4 (Rooklin 2, Carter, King). JV — Alleghany won 31-24.
