PEARISBURG — Allyssa Pennington dished out 23 assists, including the 1,000th of her high school career, to lead unbeaten Giles to a three-set win over James River in Three Rivers District volleyball action on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-14, 25-23 and 25-13
Also for the Spartans (11-0, 5-0), Hannah Steele knocked down 15 kills and Jillian Midkiff recorded 12 digs.
The Knights (6-9, 2-4) were paced by Morgan Marshall with 15 kills and Sage Beddingfield with eight kills.
VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. Staunton River 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
MONETA — Miette Veldman had 18 kills and Ryanna Clark added 11 kills as the Cavaliers (14-0, 7-0) swept the Golden Eagles.
Also for Lord Botetourt, Jordyn Kepler dished out 35 assists and knocked down two aces, and Kenleigh Gunter posted six digs and two aces.
Staunton River (3-13, 1-6) was led by Hollie Creasey with two kills and five digs, and Gracie Whitaker with two kills and two aces.
Northside def. Franklin County 27-25, 25-22, 28-26
Sanii Nash-Fuell finished with 13 kills and two blocks, Tracey Hueston added 15 kills, and Makayla Newman added 16 digs for the Vikings.
Kyleen Draper added 17 assists, three aces, and 10 digs for Northside (8-9, 4-3).
Alexandra Christoff led the Eagles with 12 kills, two blocks, and nine digs, and Courtney Bryant finished with 17 kills and 22 digs for Franklin County (10-8, 5-2).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem def. Christiansburg 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Reese Redford served up four aces and Kai Bowen added two kills and two digs as the Spartans swept the visiting Blue Demons.
Haley Steffan dished out eight assists for Salem (6-10, 2-6).
Christiansburg (4-10, 0-8) was led by Baylee Reason with six kills, Laurel Whyte with five kills and Morgan Smith with five assists and four aces.
Hidden Valley def. Patrick Henry 25-19, 25-13, 24-26, 25-20
Frannie Sine led the way with 15 kills, 13 assists, three aces, and 15 digs, and Cam Davenport finished with 18 kills, two aces, three blocks, and 16 digs for Hidden Valley (14-4, 6-2).
Abigail Atkins tacked on 10 kills and two blocks, and Leilani Pickens added eight blocks for the Titans.
For Patrick Henry (11-5, 5-3), Daphne Thompson was recognized prior to the game for registering her 1,000th-career assist, added 20 assists and 14 digs to her totals.
Anna Dandridge and Megan Doyle both finished with 10 kills for the Patriots.
Blacksburg def. Cave Spring 25-21, 25-9, 25-18
The Bruins improved to 12-2 and 8-0.
Cave Spring (5-12, 2-5) got 13 assists from Caroline Glenn and eight digs from Maya Monsour.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Brookville 25-11, 25-21, 25-19
BEDFORD — Katie Vaughan recorded nine kills and Maria Young added seven kills and 20 assists for Liberty in its win over the Bees.
Katherine Thompson chipped in five kills and two blocks, and Rieley Taylor amassed 14 digs for Liberty (15-3, 7-2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County def. Radford 15-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13
RADFORD — Haley Spangler posted 27 digs, Hannah Dalton had seven kills, three aces and 12 digs, and Hannah Spangler added 36 assists and 13 digs to lead the Cavaliers (11-2, 4-0) to a district road win.
The Bobcats (7-3, 3-3) got 32 assists and 19 digs from Trinity Adams, 18 kills and 12 digs from Charli Dietz and 10 kills and 11 digs from Kara Armentrout.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic def. Miller School 25-14, 25-17, 25-21
Maggie Clark knocked down 10 kills, Tania Knipp dealt out 12 assists and Isabella Myers added seven kills and five aces, as the Celtics (8-8, 5-2) took care of the Mavericks in straight sets.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Graham 25-23, 25-9, 25-7
BLUEFIELD — Audrey Moss knocked down 10 kills, Callie Blackburn dished out 17 assists and Amber Kimberlin added seven kills to lead the Scarlet Huricanes (7-13, 4-2)) to a sweep of the G-Girls.
Marion also got five kills and six assists from Kaylee Holbrook and three kills and six digs from Anna Hagy.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe def. Bland County 25-9, 25-12, 25-12
WYTHEVILLE — Nina Dillow had six kills, four aces, six digs, three blocks and an assist, and Marisa Turpin added nine kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs to lead the Maroons (10-8, 4-1) to a win over the Bears (5-10, 0-6).
Also for George Wythe, Alexis Vaught dished out 12 assists and posted five digs and one kill and Karrah James had nine assists, two kills, four aces and two digs.
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-18, 25-8, 25-7
RINER — Rachel Hardin had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Eagles (18-2, 5-0) in their win over the Pioneers (2-12, 1-5).
Also for Auburn, Allyson Martin had eight kills, three blocks and two aces, and Jaylin Shepherd finished with 10 digs, six kills and an ace.
Grayson County def. Galax 25-18, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 17-15
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett registered 28 kills and three blocks and Chelsea Wilson handed out 34 assists and three aces as the Blue Devils survived a five-set battle with the Maroon Tide.
Malorie Reeves added 17 kills and four aces for Grayson County (13-1, 4-1).
Galax (10-7, 2-3) was paced by Carly Sturgill with 24 kills, Saige Leonard with 13 kills and Kendall Sturgill with 30 assists and five kills.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Narrows 25-19, 24-26, 25-19, 25-19
NARROWS — Katie Woodward pounded down 20 kills and Madison Bennett doled out 20 assists as the Cougars remained unbeaten in Pioneer District play with a win over the host Green Wave.
Reese Myers contributed 40 digs and Ariel Barber added eight kills for Covington (12-7, 8-0).
Narrows (7-12, 5-3) was led by Mya Robertson with eight kills, Emma Spencer with five kills and Audrey Riddle with 34 digs.
Bath County def. Parry McCluer 18-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
HOT SPRINGS — Selena Wolfe recorded 25 kills and Persephone Woods dished out 28 assists as the Chargers downed the Fighting Blues (2-14, 2-6).
Chelsey Lowry added 18 assists and Cameron Keyser notched 43 digs for Bath County (4-11, 4-4).
NONDISTRICT
Faith Christian def. Auburn Baptist 25-5, 25-16, 25-10
RINER — Jacqui Farthing knocked down 12 aces and four kills, Megan Kagey posted eight aces and five kills and Karmin Osbourne added 11 assists and three aces to lead the Warriors.
Auburn Baptist was led by Lydia Smith with two digs, Audrey Shelor with three digs and two assists and Dallas Erles with one dig and two assists.
Craig County def. Roanoke Valley Christian 25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-12
Jaci McAlwee registered 12 kills and Nicole Austin added 11 kills as the Rockets out-lasted the host Eagles.
Kaylee Stroop doled out 32 assists for Craig County (9-4).
Roanoke Valley Christian (15-4) was led by Kate Ferro with 13 kills, Brooke Somers with 17 assists and Regan Kesler with 16 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 9, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 1
WIRTZ — Gabe Campbell scored two goals and three assists, Ian Rich also scored two goals and had two assists for the visiting Conquerors.
Titus Vaughan, Garrett Boykin, Wyatt Suhr, Elijah Karbach, and Arturs Morrisette all added on a goal for SWVa Home School’s (17-4) victory over Smith Mountain Lake Christian.
Sam Smith scored for the Ospreys.
GOLF
Region 1C tournament postponed till Wednesday
RADFORD — The Region 1C golf tournament has been pushed back a day due to rain.
A handful of groups had started play at the Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech on Tuesday morning before steady rains arrived in the New River Valley making the course unplayable. After a meeting of coaches and athletic directors the decision to postpone play for the day was made around 12:30.
The tournament will be restarted at noon Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.