PEARISBURG — Roanoke Catholic’s Daniel Connelly clocked a blazing time of 15 minutes, 42.73 seconds Wednesday to edge reigning Timesland boys runner of the year Dylan May of Parry McCluer to claim the individual title in the Giles Invitational cross country meet.
Connelly finished less than one-half second ahead of May, who finished in 15:43.05. Radford’s William Hartig was a distant third in 17:05.
Connelly’s win prevented a brother-sister sweep of the individual titles.
Parry McCluer’s Kensey May was the girls winner in 18:41, finishing 18 seconds ahead of Glenvar’s Carley Wilkes. Carroll County’s Kristen Wheatley finished third.
Parry McCluer took the boys team title with 35 points to 89 for runner-up Auburn.
Radford won the girls meet with 46 points, just ahead of Glenvar’s 54.
Giles Invitational
At Giles H.S.
Boys team scores
1. Parry McCluer (PM) 35, 2. Auburn (Aub) 89, 3. Glenvar (Glen) 115, 4. Roanoke Catholic (Cath) 126, 5. George Wythe (GW) 133, 6. Radford (Rad) 139, 7. Floyd County (Flo) 141, 8. James River (JR) 168, 9. Grayson County (Gray) 187, 10. Giles (Gil) 227, 11. Tazewell (Taze) 326, 12. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 352, 13. Princeton, W.Va. (Prin) 377, 14. Rural Retreat (RR) 404, 15. Bland County (Blan) 441.
Boys results
1. Daniel Connelly (Cath) 15:42, 2. Dylan May (PM) 15:43, 3. William Hartig (Rad) 17:05, 4. Adam Downs (Aub) 17:22, 5. Cooper Braddy (PM) 17:25, 6. Daniel Zearfoss (Glen) 17;30, 7. Trevor Tomlin (PM) 17:33, 8. Kade Minton (GW) 17:46, 9. Jamie Wall (Narrows) 1&57, 10. Austin Graham (Flo) 18:00, 11. Kedryn Chandler (PM) 18:04, 12. Brenden Plogger (PM) 18:06, 13. Cole Miller (JR) 18:06, 14. Jacob Porter (Rad) 18:17, 15. Brady Whitehead (Gil) 18:20.
Girls team scores
1. Radford 46, 2. Glenvar 54, 3. Floyd County 89, 4. George Wythe 117, 5. Roanoke Catholic 124, 6. Auburn 124, 7. Eastern Montgomery 176, 8. Giles 198, 9. Tazewell 207, 10. Grayson County 239.
Girls results
1. Kensey May (PM) 18:41, 2. Carly Wilkes (Glen) 18:59, 3. Kristen Wheatley (Carroll County) 20:18, 4. Abby Barnes (Rad) 20:32, 5. Emma Hastings-Crummey (Rad) 20:55, 6. Zoe Belshan (Flo) 21:04, 7. Rebekah Linkous (Glen) 21:07, 8. Anna Kuchan (Aub) 21:50, 9. Nadine Shannon (Flo) 21:55, 10. Carolyn Connelly (Cath) 21:59, 11. Anneliese Stewart (Rad) 22:05, 12. Abbagail Link (JR) 22:13, 13. Solace Church (Flo) 22:17, 14. Camryn Hardin (GW) 22:19, 15. Ellie Buskill (Rad) 22:20.
Boys Soccer
NONDISTRICT
North Cross 6, Westover Christian 0
The Raiders continued their balanced scoring as six players hit the back of the net in a home win over the Bulldogs.
JoJo Pollock, Spencer Brown, Grayson Bloomfield, Brady Cole, Geist Pollock and Andrew Eigenfeld scored for North Cross (4-0). Jacob Woltz had two saves in goal.
Ashton Bettendorf registered four saves for Westover.
Volleyball
VACA SOUTHWEST
Faith Christian def. Roanoke Valley Christian 16-25, 25-22, 27-25, 16-26, 15-7
Emily Eanes recorded 17 kills and three aces and Jacqui Farthing added 14 kills and three aces as the Warriors edged the Eagles.
Avery Bravo dished out 20 assists and Karmin Osbourne added 17 assists and three aces for Faith Christian (1-1).
Roanoke Valley Christian (2-1) was led by Lauren Butler with 10 kills and three aces, Kate Ferro with 10 kills four aces and five blocks, Brooke Somers with four kills, three aces and 10 assists and Reagan Kesler with 10 assists and three kills.
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd def. Cave Spring 20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 28-26
Allison Stoehr registered 16 kills and Grayce Dantzler served up eight aces for the Terriers.
Lexi Dean added six kills and three aces, and Trinity Hylton dished out 29 assists for William Byrd (2-1).
Cave Spring (0-1) was led by Ava Luckey with seven kills and two blocks, Alenna Williamson with four kills and Caroline Glenn with 17 assists.
Salem def. George Washington 25-13, 25-10, 25-17
DANVILLE — Sybella Work served up 11 aces to go with her 27 assists as the Spartans swept the host Eagles.
Madie Loyd added six kills and three aces and Annika Bryan chipped in three kills and two blocks for Salem (2-0).
Christiansburg def. Staunton River 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 25-16
CHRISTIANSBURG — Baylee Reasor had 13 kills and 14 digs, and Laurel Whyte finished with 20 kills and two blocks to lead the Blue Demons (3-0).
Morgan Smith set 25 assists for Christiansburg.
Lord Botetourt def. James River 25-13, 25-14, 25-7
BUCHANAN — Miette Veldman had 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks, and seven digs, and Taylor Robertson added nine kills, 10 digs and four aces for the Cavaliers (2-0).
Botetourt also go five kills and five blocks from Ryanna Clark, and 28 assists and two blocks from Jordyn Kepler. Kenleigh Gunter added 10 digs.
Auburn def. Northside 26-24, 25-14, 30-28
RINER — Allyson Martin put down 12 kills and Jaylin Shepherd added six kills and three aces as the Eagles swept the Vikings (1-1).
Rachel Harding also added nine kills ad two aces for Auburn (2-0).
Giles def. Narrows 25-13, 25-16, 25-14
NARROWS — Hannah Steele and Emma Claytor each recorded eight kills as the Spartans swept the host Green Wave.
Alyssa Pennington notched 20 assists and Jillian Midkiff registered 13 digs for Giles (1-0).
Halee Kast had two kills and Audrey Riddle had 19 digs for Narrows (0-2).
Franklin County def. Bassett 25-10, 25-16, 25-11
ROCKY MOUNT — Courtney Bryant had 11 kills, nine digs, four aces and two blocks to lead the Eagles (2-0).
Alexandra Christoff added eight kills and seven digs for Franklin County, and Rachel Justice finished with 26 assists and four kills.
Rockbridge County def. Parry McCluer 25-10, 25-11, 25-6
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 16 kills and Krissy Whitesell served up eight aces and 36 assists for the Wildcats against the Fighting Blues (0-3).
Graceon Armstrong added 10 kills and Aiyana Cooper chimed in with four kills for Rockbridge County (2-0).
Chloe Persinger led Parry McCluer (0-3) with six kills.
Covington def. Alleghany 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-18
COVINGTON — Katie Woodward pounded out 17 kills, four aces and 16 digs, and Kinley Spinks added 11 kills as the Cougars downed the rival Mountaineers (0-2).
Madison Bennett recorded 21 assists, Ariel Barber notched nine kills and Reese Myers chipped in 18 digs for Covington (2-0).
Craig County def. North Cross 25-14, 25-21, 25-13
NEW CASTLE — Nicole Austin had 10 kills and six aces, and Kaylee Stroop set up 21 assists to lead the Rockets over the Raiders.
Jaci McAlwee added seven kills and Haleigh Smith served eight aces.
Carroll County def. Patrick County 25-8, 25-23, 25-22
HILLSVILLE — Cassidy Lawson registered eight kills and Hannah Spangler dished out 16 assists and four aces, as the Cavaliers swept the visiting Cougars.
Hannah Farmer added seven kills and Haley Spangler chipped in three aces and 18 digs for Carroll County (2-0).
Lauren Largen led Patrick County (0-3) with seven kills, Caroline Vernon recorded six kills and Laney Hopkins had out 17 assists.
Rural Retreat def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 20-25, 25-22, 25-13
RURAL RETREAT — Abby Musser pounded out 20 kills and five aces, and Lindsey Stone distributed 20 assists and a pair of aces as the Indians downed the Pioneers (0-2).
Sara Peeples added 11 digs for Rural Retreat (2-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.