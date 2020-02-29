WYTHEVILLE — Talen Roberts hit two free throws with 7.5 seconds remaining and Parry McCluer held on for a 44-42 win over Auburn to win the Region 1C boys basketball title on Saturday night at George Wythe High School.
With the win, The Fighting Blues will take on Grundy on Friday at Rockbridge County High School in the first round of the state tournament.
The Eagles will face Region 1D champion Eastside at a neutral site in far Southwest Virginia.
Spencer Hamilton led the Fighting Blues with 18 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Ethan Millirons scored a game-high 19 points for Auburn.
PARRY McCLUER (20-6)
Terry 5, Moore 1, Roberts 8, Dunlap 8, Hamilton 18, Snyder 4.
AUBURN (20-6)
Rutledge 2,Underwood 2, Millirons 19, Robertson 8, Perkins 2, Royal 9.
Parry McCluer 9 13 14 8 — 44
Auburn 12 10 8 12 — 42
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 7 (Hamilton 4, Perry, Roberts, Dunlap), Auburn 2 (Millirons 2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
VACA STATE TOURNAMENT
SML Christian 34, Timberlake Chr. 26
FOREST — The Osprey’s overcame their semifinal loss on Saturday to Regents to capture the third-place game on Saturday on Timberlake Christian’s home floor.
Girls basketball
REGION 1C
George Wythe 48, Galax 31
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts scored a game-high 15 points and Maleah Kirtner added 11 as the Maroons downed the Maroon Tide to take the Region 1C championship.
Kyraha Parnell had eight points for Galax, which will play PH-Glade Spring at Emory & Henry in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Friday. The Maroons will face Honaker.
GALAX (17-9)
Leonard 7, Elsmasery 4, Parnell 8, K. Sturgill 2, C. Sturgill 4, Fox 6.
GEORGE WYTHE (24-4)
Phillippi 5, Ingo 9, Kirtner 11, Betts 15, Guthrie 2, Malavolti 2, Patel 4.
Galax 6 12 9 4 — 31
George Wythe 17 12 9 10 — 48
3-point goals — Galax s (Leonard, Parnell), George Wythe 4 (Phillippe, Ingo, Kirtner, Betts).
Track and field
CLASS 6
Franklin County’s Cooper 2nd in 1,000
HAMPTON — Franklin County sophomore Kylie Cooper placed second Saturday in the girls 1,000 meters in the VHSL Class 6 indoor track and field championships at Boo Williams Sportsplex
Cooper covered the distance in 2 minutes, 58.57 seconds, trailing only the first-place time of 2:57.37 of Ocean Lakes’ Aniya Mosley.
Franklin County’s Garrett Garman equalled his school record of 22 feet, 7 inches in the long jump, but it was good only for fourth place as Wakefield’s Isaiah Mefford won at 23-3 1/4.
CLASS 5
Allen, Jones score points for Fleming
HAMPTON — William Fleming’s Timothy Allen and Micah Jones each placed third in an event in the VHSL Class 5 meet.
Allen ran the 55 hurdles in 7.57 seconds to finish behind the 7.54 of winner Keyandre Midgett of Highland Springs.
Jones ran 6.52 in the 55 meters. Prince George’s Javonte’ Harding won in 6.34.
Fleming’s boys scored 15 points to place 14th overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.