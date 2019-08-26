Glenvar and Northside battled it out for five sets with the Vikings taking a 3-2 win (26-24, 25-18, 12-25, 18-25, 15-11), giving new head coach Rachel Fertitta her first career win in the season opener for both teams.
Sanii Nash-Fuell posted 12 kills and seven blocks, Tracey Hueston added 12 kills and three blocks, Kylee Draper dished out 21 assists and Kendall Manning had 17 digs to lead Northside.
Sarah McIlwain led the Highlanders with eight aces.
VOLLEYBALL
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg def. Roanoke Catholic 26-28, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17
CHRISTIANSBURG — Laurel Whyte had eight kills and six blocks, Uche Okoronkwo added seven kills and two blocks and Morgan Smith dished out 16 assists as the Blue Demons (1-0) won their season opener in four sets.
Maggie Clark knocked down six kills and four aces, Isabella Myers added six kills and Isabella Alvarez served four aces for the Celtics (0-1).
William Byrd def. Bassett 21-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-17
BASSETT — The Terriers got eight kills, six digs and six assists from Mattie Andrews, 16 kills from Alison Stoehr and 34 assists from Trinity Hylton as they knocked off the Bengals in the season opener for both squads.
Bassett was led by Sydney Martin with 30 assists, Makayla Rumley with 11 kills and Allie Laine with 11 kills and eight blocks.
Pulaski County def. Galax 25-22, 25-12, 25-20
DUBLIN — Haleigh Brown had an all-court game with five kills, 27 assists and two aces as the Cougars opened with a win over the Maroon Tide.
Juliana Paine added 16 digs, and Skylar Burton had 10 kills for Pulaski County.
Galax was led by Kendall Sturgill with nine assists, four digs and two kills. Carly Sturgill supplied nine assists and four digs, while Peyton Edwards had three kills and an ace.
Staunton River def. Heritage 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12
MONETA — Hollie Creasy knocked down eight kills, Audrey Barns added seven aces and Faith Carter dished out six assists as the Golden Eagles opened their season with a win over the Pioneers.
Heritage was led by Alaysia Oaks with six kills and three blocks, Jayda Haynes with 25 assists and Victoria Johnson with seven kills and two blocks.
Floyd County def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 25-16, 25-23
FLOYD — Kenzee Dalton led a balanced effort with eight aces, 11 assists and six kills as the Buffaloes debuted in 2019 with a win over the Pioneers.
Haylee Dalton had six kills, and Jaycee Dalton added five for Floyd. The game marked the debut of new Fort Chiswell coach Morgan Shrader.
GOLF
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT MINI TOURNAMENT
Monday’s prep results
At Blacksburg C.C. (par 72)
Medalist – Harrison Withers, 72.
Team results
Blacksburg (311) – Hunter 75, Young 76, Duncan 81, Loeschen 81.
Hidden Valley (315) – Withers 72, Anthony 77, Kupec 83, Barrette 83.
Cave Spring (317) – Bright 74, Peterson 77, Glick 81, Wright 84.
Patrick Henry (333) – Gilreath 78, Gross 85, Fitchett 85, Gross 85.
Salem (337) – Joyce 82, Johnson 83, King 85, Kiser 87.
Pulaski County (366) – Hall 79, R.Moore 85, A.Moore 100, B.Moore 102.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT MINI TOURNAMENT
Monday’s prep results
At Great Oaks C.C. (par 72)
Medalist – Trevor Price, Radford, 71.
Team results
Floyd County (311) – Tyler Williams 75, Tanyan Sutphin 75, Ryne Bond 78, McKenzie Weddle 83.
Radford (333) – Price 71, Jack Davis 84, Jon Woods 86, Graham Minarik 92.
Glenvar (366) – Avery Alexander 75, Mason Helton 95, Eddie Ball 98, Justice Wilfong 98.
James River (367) – Ryan Steger 79, Silas Miller 89, Joey Schroeder 94, Lacey Kessler 105.
Giles (368) – Logan Douthat 78, Dylan Collins 96, Jase Williams 96, Duncan Collins 98.
Carroll County (394) – Jayden Johnson 84, Will Dalton 97, Hill Harrison 99, Jacob Hall 114.