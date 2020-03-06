CHARLOTTESVILLE — Western Albemarle’s Andrew Shifflett beat the buzzer and ended Northside’s reign as Class 3 state boys basketball champions.
Shifflett’s bucket gave the Warriors a 51-49 win on Friday night in the Class 3 state quarterfinals at Albemarle High School.
It was the third consecutive game that Western Albemarle has won in this manner.
With 11 seconds remaining and the game tied at 49, coach Darren Maynard drew up the final play for his team during a timeout.
When play resumed, Northside’s defense locked down on defense and kept Riley Prichard from penetrating the lane. He passed to fellow senior Tommy Mangrum, who took a shot but was off the mark. Henry Sullivan tipped the rebound to Shifflett, who scored off the glass as time expired.
“They tied it up but then we had the ball back again and we just felt like we needed one more score,” Northside head coach Bill Pope said. “They put the little traps on us and that was bothering us. Heck of a game, [Western] has a really good team and deserved to win.”
Ayrion Journiette scored 18 points to lead Northside.
Jamison Foley finished with 15 points as Northside’s second leading scorer, who were without Jordan Wooden, their scoring and rebound leader this season, due to an injury sustained in Thursday’s practice.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gate City 59, Glenvar 49
BRISTOL — The Blue Devils earned their eighth state semifinal berth in the past 17 years by downing the Highlanders in the Class 2 quarterfinals at Virginia High.
The upstart Highlanders (13-14), who had won their previous five games to come out of nowhere and reach state, never got closer than three points thereafter. Glenvar, which got 16 points each from Stephen Barber and Tyler Johnson, plus 14 from Avery Alexander, shot 43 percent and committed 13 turnovers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodgrove 51, William Fleming 47
PURCELLVILLE — In a tightly fought matchup, the Wolverines hit their free throws down the stretch to pick up a Class 4 state quarterfinal win.
Sophia Coates scored 14 points and Ashley Steadman added 13 for Woodgrove.
The Colonels were led by Shakara Anderson with a game-high 18 points and Lanie Bethel with 11.
WILLIAM FLEMING (21-6)
Board 2, Bethel 11, Morgan 6, Anderson 18, Fitzgerald 5
WOODGROVE (18-6)
J. Steadman 3, Baine 6, Moriarity 2, Mullen 11, Fortin 2, Coates 14, A. Steadman 13
William Fleming 10 10 13 14 — 47
Woodgrove 16 12 13 10 — 51
3-point goals — William Fleming 6 (Bethel 3, Morgan, Anderson, Fitzgerald), Woodgrove 8 (Coates 4, Mullen 2, A. Steadman, Mullen).
PH-Glade Spring 51, Galax 30
EMORY — Payton Monahan scored 17 points in helping Patrick Henry to Class 1 girls state semifinals.
Shea Foxx (13 points) and Kyraha Parnell (10 points) combined 23 of Galax’s 30 points as the Tide lost in the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.
Honaker 65, George Wythe 59
DUBLIN — The Tigers never trailed, as they topped George Wythe at Pulaski County High School to reach their second straight Class state semifinal.
Drea Betts (17 points) and senior Makenzie Ingo (10 points) paced the Maroons.
