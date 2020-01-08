ROCKY MOUNT — Ayrion Jourinette and Jordan Wooden scored 19 points apiece as visiting Northside gradually pulled away from Franklin County on the way to an 89-65 victory in Blue Ridge District boys basketball action on Wednesday.
The Vikings led by 11 at the half and were up 16 going into the fourth quarter.
Hunter Cannaday scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers for the Eagles.
NORTHSIDE(6-4, 2-0)
Jourinette 19, Wooden 19, Webb 10, Foley 17, Grogan 3, Slash 6, Moore 3, Leftwich 4, Gates 2, Johnson 6
FRANKLIN COUNTY (4-7, 1-2)
K. Witcher 13, Cannaday 17, Ziegler 9, Elliot 2, B. Witcher 4, Shafer 3, Wright 2, Law 8, Holland 4, Stockaton 3
Northside 23 21 21 24 — 89
Franklin County 21 12 16 16 — 65
3-point goals — Northside 12, (Journiette 3, Grogan, Wooden 2, Slash, Moore, Foley 2, Johnson 2), Franklin County 8, (K. Witcher 2, Cannaday 4, Holland, Stockton).
JV — Northside won 58-52.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 60, Giles 40
HILLSVILLE — Jackson Hull and Ian Herman led all scorers with 15 points each, and freshman Elijah Cox added 14, including going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line, to lead the Cavaliers.
Weston Burcham grabbed 10 boards for Carroll County
Brady Whitehead netted 14 points and Guhner Dunford scored 13 for the Spartans.
GILES (0-11,0-2)
Whitehead 14, Dunford 13, Whitlock 8, Hamlin 5
CARROLL COUNTY (5-3, 2-1)
Hull 15, Herman 15, Cox 14, Burcham 8, Motley 2, Marshall 2, Riggins 2, Beamer 1
Giles 9 13 12 6 — 40
Carroll County 17 9 13 21 — 60
3-point goals — Giles 3 (Whitehead 2, Dunford, Hamlin, C 4 (Hull 3, Herman).
JV — Carroll County won 53-34.
Magna Vista 68, McMichael (N.C.) 54
RIDGEWAY — Spencer Hairston sank six 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, and Courdae Gravely added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists to lead the Warriors.
Ryan Johnson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for Magna Vista, which ran out to a 33-20 advantage at halftime.
Van Simpson had 17 points for McMichael, and Stefan McLaughlin finished with 16.
McMICHAEL, N.C. (5-6)
McLaughlin 16, Lyons 4, Kirkpatrick 10, Simpson 17, Capel 7.
MAGNA VISTA (4-7)
S. Hairston 24, T. Hairston 4, Johnson 4, Gravely 16, Grant 5, R. Johnson 13, Martin 2.
McMichael (N.C.) 5 15 20 14 — 54
Magna Vista 13 20 19 16 — 68
3-point goals — McMichael 6 (McLaughlin 4, Simpson 2), Magna Vista 10 (S. Hairston 6, Gravely 2, Grant, R. Johnson).
JV — Magna Vista won 61-56.
Girls basketball
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 73, Christiansburg 19
CHRISTIANSBURG — Zada Porter knocked down 27 points and Katie Carroll added 11 as the Knights picked up a road win.
Hannah Altizer led the Blue Demons with eight points.
CAVE SPRING (7-3, 2-0)
Porter 27, Smith 7, Salatic 2, Landsman 3, Hibbs 7, Hall 2, Carroll 11, Anderson 6, Mooney 8
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-6, 0-3)
Close 2, Hatcher 1, Altizer 8, Wilburn 2, Banks 2, Morrison 4
Cave Spring 23 33 13 4 — 73
Christiansburg 8 3 4 4 — 19
3-point goals — Cave Spring 8 (Porter 4, Smith, Landsman, Hibbs, Carroll), Christiansburg 2 (Altizer 2).
JV — Cave Spring won.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 44, Staunton River 37
MONETA — Miette Veldman scored 21 points for the Cavaliers, leading them to victory.
Jeni Levine scored 14 points, and Cali Levine added 10 points, including two 3-pointers for the Golden Eagles.
LORD BOTETOURT (9-2, 2-0)
Veldman 21, Taylor 4, Myers 4, Spangler 1, Brumfield 2, Robertson 4, Gunter 6, Wissemann 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (6-2, 0-1)
J. Levine 14, Faw 9, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 10, Adkins 2.
Lord Botetourt 10 15 9 10 — 44
Staunton River 5 8 12 12 — 37
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 1, (Myers), Staunton River 3 (Faw, C. Levine 2).
JV — Lord Botetourt won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 60, Alleghany 56
RADFORD — Alex Rader scored 10 of her 18 points in the third quarter as the Bobcats opened up a 12-point lead going into the final period and hung on to beat the Mountaineers.
Laney Cline added 16 points and 13 rebounds for Radford, which outscored Alleghany 24-10 in the third quarter, and Jada Dean had 14 points.
Maggie Rooklin hit four of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, as the Mountaineers closed in on the Bobcats down the stretch. Gracie Conner also hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Erin Harden scored 10.
ALLEGHANY (9-3, 1-2)
Gibson 2, Nicely 4, Rooklin 18, Harden 10, Conner 17, Keene 3, Byer 2.
RADFORD (8-1, 2-0)
Page 3, Conner 9 Rader 18, Cline 16, Dean 14.
Alleghany 15 7 10 24 — 56
Radford 11 9 24 16 — 60
3-point goals — Alleghany 10 (Rooklin 5, Conner 5), Radford 6 (Conner 3, Rader 3).
JV — Radford won 46-23.
Floyd County 67, Glenvar 51
FLOYD — Aimee Whitlow netted 18 points, Peyton Grim scored 12 points and Alexis Kiser added 11 as the Buffaloes topped the visiting Highlanders.
Glenvar was led by Olivia Harris with 19 points, Kyra King with 12 points and Malaysia Donaldson with 10.
GLENVAR (5-4, 0-2)
McCulley 2, Harris 19, Luper 2, Frederick 4, Donaldson 10, R. Harris 2, King 12
FLOYD COUNTY (7-4, 3-1)
Kiser 11, Hall 2, Whitlow 18, Grim 12, Harman 5, Slaughter 6, Vest 7, Spangler 4, Underwood 2
Glenvar 7 17 19 8 — 51
Floyd County 17 10 23 17 — 67
3-point goals — Glenvar 5 (Harris 3, King 2) Floyd County 5 (Grim 2, Slaughter 2, Vest)
JV — Floyd County won.
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 49, Northside 41
Ellie Gresh scored 15 points and Skylar Prosser added 14 as the Bruins used a strong second quarter to take control of their game with the Vikings.
Mila Jones scored eight of her nine points — including both of her 3-pointers — in the second quarter for Blacksburg, which outscored Northside 19-5 and opened up an 11-point lead during the second quarter.
Gianna Brown had 19 points for the Vikings.
BLACKSBURG (7-3)
Mosser 2, Gresh 15, Mc. Cheyent 3, Burks 2, Mo. Cheynet 4, Prosser 14, Jones 9.
NORTHSIDE (3-7)
Smith 2, Johnson 7, Saunders 7, Brown 19, Gates 6.
Blacksburg 8 19 8 14 — 49
Northside 11 5 13 12 — 41
3-point goals — Blacksburg 2 (Jones 2), Northside 2 (Johnson, Saunders).
JV — Blacksburg won 53-24.
Giles 61, Narrows 24
NARROWS — Ashlynn Mitcham scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers for the Spartans.
Carson Reed added 17 points, including two 3-pointers for Giles.
Mya Robertson scored six points for the Green Wave.
GILES (8-2)
C. Reed 17, Mitcham 17, Merrix 9, Janney 1, Santolla 8, Flinchum 4, B. Reed 5
NARROWS (2-6, 1-1)
Robertson 6, Lawerance 4, Mann 4, Bishop 3, Grose 3, Sexton 2, Clark 2
Giles 14 15 19 13 — 61
Narrows 2 11 6 5 — 24
3-point goals — Giles 7, (C. Reed 2, Mitcham 3, Santolla 2).
JV — Narrows won 37-31.
Rural Retreat 44, Fort Chiswell 41
MAX MEADOWS — Michaela Fiscus scored 14 points, and Delanie Trivitt added 12 points for Rural Retreat.
Ashley Roark scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Haley Smith added 12 points for the Pioneers.
RURAL RETREAT (8-4)
Mi. Fiscus 14, Trivitt 12, Nowers 8, Miller 7, Evans 2, Ma. Fiscus.
FORT CHISWELL (2-6)
Roark 14, Smith 12, Whisman 6, Watson 4, Goforth 2, Patel 2, Music
Rural Retreat 6 8 23 7 — 44
Fort Chiswell 8 11 6 16 — 41
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 3, (Mi. Fiscus, Trivitt, Miller), Fort Chiswell 5, (Roark 4, Smith)
JV — Fort Chiswell won, 35-26.
Tazewell 64, Bland County 43
ROCKY GAP — Taylor Ray scored 25 points, including four 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
Lexie Herald scored 16 points, including four 3-pointers for Tazewell.
Sydnie Stowers scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers for the Bears.
TAZEWELL (5-4)
Ray 25, Brown 2, Herald 16, Day 3, Rowe 9, Hancock 2, Whittaker 7
BLAND COUNTY (2-6)
Stowers 11, Holston 4, Dillow 8, Mutter 4, Hall 6, Sanders, Tindall 9
Tazewell 18 12 8 26 — 64
Bland County 14 14 12 3 — 43
3-point goals — Tazewell 10, (Ray 4, Herald 4, Day, Rowe), Bland County 5 (Stowers 2, Dillow 2, Hall).
JV — Bland County won, 36-33.
