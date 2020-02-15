CHRISTIANSBURG — North Cross junior Asia Minnes set a VISAA state record in the 100-yard backstroke and also won the 200 individual medley Saturday in the state meet at Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
Minnes came home in 54.17 seconds in the backstroke. She won the 200 IM in 2:01.05.
She also broke the North Cross school record in the 50 freestyle with her first leg of 23.55 seconds in the 200 free relay.
Minnes, Natalie Lorens, Katie Lorens and Tanner Vogel combined to set the school record.
North Cross’ Daniel Byrnes placed second in the 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle, breaking school records with times of 4:37.18 and 1:41.20, respectively.
Faith Christian’s Micah Lowe placed third in the 100 backstroke (50.92) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:55.90).
North Cross’ girls placed 14th overall, while the boys were 18th. Faith Christian’s boys placed 21st.
St. Catherines (girls) and St. Christopher’s (boys) won the team titles.
BOYS BASKETBALL
VIC DIVISION 2
North Cross 65, Eastern Mennonite 55
HARRISONBURG — Nelson Etuk scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Zae Baines netted 14 points and Jordan Mack added 12 as the Raiders won on the road.
The Flames were led by Abiwe Mahlong with 17 points.
NORTH CROSS (16-7, 11-3)
Hines 5, Andrew 2, Baines 14, Etuck 25, Mack 12, Jackson 5, Jensen 2.
EASTERN MENNONITE (18-8, 10-4)
Hatter 6, Church 8, Bellamy 3, Gillenwater 14, Jones 5, Mahlong 17, Hess 2.
North Cross 16 17 17 15 — 65
Eastern Mennonite 13 19 11 12 — 55
3-point goals — North Cross (Mack), Eastern Mennonite 10 (Gillenwater 4,Mahlong 3, Church 2, Bellamy).
JV — Eastern Mennonite won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34
WYTHEVILLE — Dayson McMillian knocked down 17 points, Payton Coe chipped in 16 and Nick Martin added 10 as the Maroons used a 30-9 third quarter to pull away for a first round win.
George Wythe hit 13 treys.
Devin Poe led the Blue Devils with eight points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-13)
Cox 3, Hardy 1, Brown 4, Pope 5, Shaffner 7, Poe 8, Weatherman 2, Testerman 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (16-7)
Coe 16, McMillian 17, McCall 5, Martin 10, Goode 3, Mabe 6.
Grayson County 6 4 9 15 — 34
George Wythe 8 6 30 13 — 57
3-point goals — Grayson County (Cox), George Wythe 13 (McMillian 4, Coe 3, Martin 2, Mabe 2, McCall, Goode).
Bland County 65, Galax 50
ROCKY GAP — Pierce Kegley dropped in 18 points, Gage Hankins netted 15 and Drew Hoge added 13 as the Bears topped the Maroon Tide for a first round win.
Galax was led by Keaton Beeman with 19 points and Brendan Bryson with 17.
GALAX (4-16)
Bryson 17, Beeman 19, Ashworth 3, Blevins 4, Pickett 3, Brown 3.
BLAND COUNTY (15-6)
Payne 5, Kegley 18, T. Harden 8, Hoge 13, Hankins 15, Buchannan 2, C. Harden 2, Brady 2.
Galax 10 17 7 16 — 50
Bland 20 17 16 12 — 65
3-point goals — Galax 4 (Bryson 2, Beeman 2), Bland 5 (T. Harden 2, Hoge 2, Hankins).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 33
MAX MEADOWS — Haley Smith led all scorers with 13 points as the Pioneers, trailing by six at the half, outscored the Eagles 26-10 in the second half to come back for a first round win.
Hannah Huffman scored 12 points and Amilia Terry 11 for Auburn.
AUBURN (3-16)
Huffman 12, Terry 11, Mundy 5, Lafon 5.
FORT CHISWELL (8-15)
Smith 13, Watson 8, Turpin 8, Goforth 6, Roark 6, King 2.
Auburn 16 7 6 4 — 33
Fort Chiswell 5 12 13 13 — 43
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Huffman, Lafon) Fort Chiswell 4 (Smith 2, Roark 2).
Grayson County 52, Bland County 30
INDEPENDENCE — Kacie Shaffner scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils past the Bears in the first round of the Mountain Empire District Tournament.
Malorie Reeves added 13 points for Grayson County, which will face second-seeded Galax in the semifinals Tuesday.
Sydnie Stowers led Bland County with 17 points.
BLAND COUNTY(2-18)
Sydnie Stowers 17, C. Tindall 2, Hall 3, Sander 2, M. Tindall 4, Sandlin 2.
GRAYSON COUNTY (8-15)
S. Pope 2, K. Pope 6, Brown 5, Malorie Reeves 13, Kacie Shaffner 22, Penn 4.
Bland County 2 7 12 9 — 30
Grayson County 5 21 16 10 — 52
3-point goals — Grayson County 2 (Reeves 2).
