RICHMOND — Jack Toscano completed 14 of 20 passes for 245 yards and three TDs to lead the Trinity Christian to a 45 win over visiting North Cross on Saturday.
Trinity improved to 5-2.
Zae Baines scored on a 42 yard pass from Gabe Zappia for the Raiders (6-1), who suffered their first loss of the season.
North Cross 0 3 0 7 — 10
Trinity Episcopal 17 0 21 7 — 45
TEpis— FG McClung 41
TEpis — Keller 42 pas from Toscano (kick good)
TEpis — Smith 43 interception return (kick good)
NC — FG Muse 26
TEpis — Love 6 run (kick good)
NC — Baines 42 pass from Zappia (kick good)
TEpis — Smith 14 run (kick good)
TEpis — Keller 32 pass from Toscano (kick good)
TEpis — Ferguson 18 pass from Toscano (kick good)
Football
Grayson County 17, Eastern Montgomery 6
INDEPENDENCE — Chase Pope caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown and had three interceptions to lead the Blue Devils in a game that had been postponed — and relocated — after a scheduling issue that led to no referees being available on Friday night in Elliston.
Dawson Allen ran the ball 12 times for 71 yards for Grayson County.
Dylan Owens ran for 69 yards on 15 carries and Adam Bahnken ran for a score for the Mustangs (0-4).
E. Montgomery 0 0 6 0 — 6
Grayson County 0 8 6 3 — 17
GC — Pope 25 pass Cassell (Poe run)
EM — Bahnken 1 run (pass failed)
GC — White 40 run (kick failed)
GC —FG Repass 25
J. Monroe (W.Va.) 21, Covington 14
LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Monroe Mohler threw a 23-yard TD pass to Xander Cash with 2:49 left in the game as the Mavericks topped the Cougars on Friday night.
Shaun Smith, Jr. scored both TDs for Covington (2-3), putting the Cougars up 7-0 on a 69-yard run in the first quarter and adding a 7-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Smith ran for 152 yards on 17 carries.
Mohler scored on runs of 5 and 7 yards for James Monroe. He passed for 102 yards and rushed 15 times for 74 yards.
Covington 7 0 0 7 — 14
James Monroe, W.Va. 0 7 7 7 — 21
Cov — Smith 69 run (Tacy kick)
JM — Mohler 5 run (Chattin kick)
JM — Mohler 7 run (Chattin kick)
Cov — Smith 7 run (Tacy kick)
JM — Castillo 23 pass from Mohler (Chattin kick)
Page County 58, Bath County 0
HOT SPRINGS — Blake Turpen and Freddy Stidman each scored three TDs in the first half as the Panthers opened a 55-0 lead in a win over the Chargers.
Turpen scored on runs of 9, 40 and 55. He finished with 143 yards rushing on seven carries.
Stidman caught two TD passes from quarterback Trey Knight, who also scored on a 1-yard run. Stidman added a 55-yard interception return for a TD.
Bath County (0-5) was held to 72 yards total offense
Page County 34 21 0 3 — 58
Bath County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Page — Turpen 9 run (Rangel kick)
Page — Stidman 20 pass from Knight (Rangel kick)
Page — Stidman 55 interception return (Rangel kick)
Page — Knight 1 run (Rangel kick)
Page — Cash 53 run (kick failed)
Page — Stidman 41 pass from Knight (Rangel kick)
Page — Turpen 40 run (Rangel kick)
Page — Turpen 55 run (Rangel kick)
Page — FG Rangel 22
Boys soccer
VISAA
Woodberry Forest 5, North Cross 0
WOODBERRY FOREST — Hugh Monsted and Jack Sloan scored two goals each to lead the Tigers over the Raiders.
Zaid Fada posted eight saves for North Cross (9-3-1).
Cross Country
Blacksburg girls 10th at Great American
CARY, N.C. — Blacksburg’s girls cross country team finished in 10th place in the Girls Race of Champions division of the Great American Cross Country Festival on Saturday at the WakeMed Soccer complex.
The Bruins, led by an 32nd-place finish from Audrey Link (18:21), had 303 points. Great Oak High School from Temecula, California, won the event. All seven of its runners finished in the top 30 of the team competitors.
In the boys race of champions, Alistair Bushey of Blacksburg was the top Timesland finisher, in 38th (15:34).
In the seeded girls race, Hidden Valley’s Ellie Anderson (19:32) was 32nd, and the Titans’ Sarah Blanton (19:37) was 37th.
Noah Harding of Hidden Valley was 16th in the boys seeded race, and Daniel Zearfoss of Glenvar (16:22) was 36th.
