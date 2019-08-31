NORFOLK — Isaac Harris rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and Gabe Zappia threw for four more scores as North Cross jumped out to a three-TD lead in the first quarter on the way to a 54-7 win over host Norfolk Christian in a VISAA nonconference football game on Saturday.
Zappia, who compoleted 12 of 18 passes for 185 yards and also had an interception, threw three of his TD passes in the first quarter and all to different receivers — James Jackson, Zae Baines and Ian Cann. Baines caught a second TD pass in the second quarter.
Harris’ scored two of his three TDs in the third quarter, which put the contest out of reach.
North Cross 21 12 14 7 — 54
Norfolk Christian 0 7 0 0 — 7
NCross—Jackson 18 from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Baines 13 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Cann 8 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
Norfolk Chr—Johnson 30 pass from Hunt (Nugent kick)
NCross—Harris 14 run (kick failed)
NCross—Baines 8 pass from Zappia (kick failed)
NCross—Harris 31 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 54 run (Muse kick)
NCross—King 5 run (Muse kick)
Patrick County 38, Carroll County 27
HILLSVILLE — Dae’Shawn Penn ran 18 times for 265 yards and four TDs as the Cougars overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Cavaliers on Friday.
Penn’s fourth TD, a 25-yard run, in the fourth quarter, put Patrick County up 32-27. Quarterback Will Sprowl scored an insurance TD on a 9-yard run.
Jacob Motley scored three TDs for Carroll County, while Brady Dalton ran for 116 yards on 27 carries.
Patrick County 6 12 12 8 — 38
Carroll County 21 0 6 0 — 27
PatCo—Penn 20 run (kick blocked)
Carr—Dalton 2 run (Marshall kick)
Carr—Motley 16 run (Marshall kick)
Carr—Motley 29 pass from Dalton (Marshall kick)
PatCo—Sprowl 1 run (run failed)
PatCo—Penn 7 run (run failed)
PatCo—Penn 71 run (Penn run)
Carr—Motley 4 run (run failed)
PatCo—Penn 25 run (pass failed)
PatCo—Sprowl 9 run (kick failed)
Morehead (N.C.) 40, Martinsville 0
MARTINSVILLE — Morehead quarterback Johnnie Dalton completed 10 of 12 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, while Martinsville had just 5 yards rushing on 21 carries, and 44 passing yards on five completed receptions on Friday.
Morehead (N.C.) 14 13 6 7 — 40
Martinsville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Morehead—Bridges 22 pass from Dalton (run failed)
Morehead—Svedek 1 run (Svedek pass from Dodson)
Morehead—Scales 2 run (kick failed)
Morehead—Maldonado 33 pass from Dalton (Dodson kick)
Morehead—Svedek 1 run (kick failed)
Morehead—Scales 8 run (Dodson kick)
Rustburg 20,
Bassett 0
RUSTBURG — Bassett only mustered 86 total yards of offense Friday night at Rustburg, with just two runners putting up more than 10 yards on the ground.
The Bengals allowed 204 yards of total offense by the Devils, all on the ground.
Bassett 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rustburg 6 0 8 6 — 20
Friday summary
Galax 32, Glenvar 29
Galax 7 12 7 6 — 32
Glenvar 0 14 7 8 — 29
Galax—Brown 13 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Glenvar—Sebolt 35 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glenvar—Street 1 run (Fuhrman kick)
Galax—Pickett 1 run (kick failed)
Galax—Johnson 57 pass from Pickett (run failed)
Galax—Johnson 21 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Glenvar—Loder 64 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glenvar—Street 1 run (Street pass from Wolk)
Galax—Johnson 6 pass from Pickett (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Galax Glenvar
First downs 22 14
Rushes-yards 42-163 24-130
Passing yards 272 156
Comp-att-int 15-23-1 9-18-2
Punts-avg. 4-30.0 5-28.2
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 11-75 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — Galax, Brown 14-79, Peckron 13-54, Pickett 11-27, Thompson 2-3, Bryson 2-0. Glenvar, Loder 9-115, Street 10-17, Smith 3-8, Wolk 2-(-10).
Passing — Galax, Pickett 15-23-1-272. Glenvar, Wolk 9-18 2-156.
Receiving — Johnson 5-126, Bryson 2-44, Brown 2-39, Barnes 3-29, Sawyers 1-25, Keatley 2-9. Glenvar, Sebolt 4-113, Loder 3-22, Williams 2-21.
Saturday’s scores
Bishop Ireton 54, Manassas Park 15
Blue Ridge School 20, Nansemond-Suffolk 12
Georgetown Prep, Md. 30, Woodberry Forest 14
Maury 56, Bethel 7
