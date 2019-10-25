CHATHAM — Gabe Zappia completed five of eight passes for 150 yards and three TDs as North Cross squashed Hargrave Military Academy 62-0 on Friday to clinch the Virginia Independent Conference regular-season football title for the second straight year.
Isaac Harris carried the ball eight times for 101 yards and three scores for North Cross (8-1, 3-0)
James Jackson caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 20 yards for a score for North Cross, while Solomon Crockett-Eans returned a fumble for a TD.
North Cross held the Tigers (2-6, 1-2) to five first downs.
North Cross 41 7 7 7 — 62
Hargrave Military 0 0 0 0 — 0
NCross—J. Jackson 3 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross—Cann 29 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross— Baines 50 pass from Zappia (Muse kick)
NCross— Crockett-Eans 15 fumble return (kick failed))
NCross—Harris 18 run (Muse kick)
NCross—J. Jackson 20 punt return (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 22 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Harris 2 run (Muse kick)
NCross—Mack 44 interception return (Muse kick)
William Fleming 27, Staunton River 3
MONETA — Daequan Nichols ran for 58 yards and two scores and completed 12 of 16 passes for 151 yards, including a 53-yard TD strike to Dmontra Kasey, to lead the Colonels (3-5, 1-2) to a Blue Ridge District win.
Aiden Brown ran for 89 yards on 11 carries for the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-3). Teammate Jacob Kirtley carried the ball 12 times for 88 yards.
William Fleming 0 13 14 0 — 27
Staunton River 0 3 0 0 — 3
WF—Nichols 2 run (Lian kick)
SR—FG Deaton 19
WF—Kasey 53 pass from Nichols (kick failed)
WF—Nichols 6 run (Lian kick)
WF—Bonds 20 run (Lian)
Giles 54, Alleghany 0
LOW MOOR — Dominic Collini rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and also returned a punt for a touchdown to lead the Spartans (2-6, 2-2) to a Three Rivers District win over the Mountaineers (1-7, 0-4).
Chaston Ratcliffe ran for 64 yards and two TDs on 13 carries for Giles. Joel Williams returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Brian Broughman completed five of seven passes for 72 yards for Alleghany, which was held to fewer than 120 yards of total offense.
Giles 14 21 6 13 — 54
Alleghany 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gil—Collini 3 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil—Greenway 2 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil—Collini 34 punt return (Whitlock kick)
Gil—Ratcliffe 24 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil—Collini 20 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil—Ratcliffe 74 run (kick failed)
Gil—J. Williams 18 fumble return (kick failed)
Gil—Slusser 40 run (Whitlock kick)
Floyd County 21, James River 7
BUCHANAN — Avery Chaffin threw a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown to lead the Buffaloes (5-4, 3-2) to a Three Rivers District win.
Braden Chaffin ran for 83 yards on 25 carries for Floyd County.
The Buffaloes held the Knights to 108 yards of total offense.
Dyllan McAllister hit Kevin Austin with a third-quarter touchdown pass for James River (4-5, 2-3).
Floyd County 0 14 7 0 — 21
James River 0 0 7 0 — 7
Floyd— Webb 15 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
Floyd—A. Chaffin 3 run (Keith kick)
Floyd—Fenton 12 run (Keith kick)
JR—Austin 10 pass from McAllister (Powell kick)
G. Washington 42, Bassett 28
BASSETT — Sha’Kobe Hairston completed 10 of 18 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles (6-2, 4-0) to a Piedmont District win.
Kevon Smith rushed for 134 yards and four TDs on 21 carries for Bassett (5-4, 3-2).
George Washington 7 21 7 7 — 42
Bassett 0 7 7 14 — 28
GWash—Watlington 58 pass from Hairston (DeAndre kick)
Bass—Smith 3 run (Lopez kick)
GWash—Graves 3 run (DeAndre kick)
GWash—Graves 4 run (DeAndre kick)
GWash—Watlington 24 pass from Hairston (DeAndre kick)
Bass—Smith 1 run (Lopez kick)
GWash—Poole 68 fumble return (DeAndre kick)
Bass—Smith 22 run (Lopez kick)
Bass—Smith 15 run (Lopez kick)
GWash—Edmonds 3 run (DeAndre kick)
Patrick County 30, Tunstall 22
STUART — Will Sprowl ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Cougars (4-5, 2-3) to a Piedmont District win over the Tigers (0-8, 0-4).
Dae’Shawn Penn rushed for 121 yards and a score on 12 carries for the Cougars.
Tunstall 14 0 0 8 — 22
Patrick County 7 14 3 6 — 30
Tun—Long 43 fumble return (Barker kick)
PatCo—Sprowl 1 run (Morse kick)
Tun—Hairston 24 pass from Graves (Barker kick)
PatCo—Penn 1 run (kick failed)
PatCo—Sprowl 1 run (Crowel run)
PatCo—FG Morse 32
PatCo—Sprowl 7 run (kick failed)
Tun—Graves 3 pass from Blackwell (2-pt pass good)
Roanoke Catholic 38, Manassas Park 22
MANASSAS — El-Amin Shareef carried the ball 17 times for 169 yards and three TDs to lead the Celtics (7-1) to a win over the Cougars (4-4).
Jackson Rice rushed for 67 yards and two scores on 10 carries for the Celtics.
Kawuan Ray ran for 93 yards on eight carries for the Celtics. Teammate Jerel Rhodes, a freshman, carried the ball 12 times for 77 yards.
The Celtics rushed for 418 yards.
Roanoke Catholic 6 8 16 8 — 38
Manassas Park 0 7 7 8 — 22
RCath—Shareef 14 run (pass failed)
MP—Penton 7 pass from Kidd (Jovel kick)
RCath—Rice 6 run (Ray run)
RCath—Shareef 24 run (Rice run)
MP—Kidd 2 run (Jovel kick)
RCath—Shareef 13 run (Rice run)
RCath—Rice 5 run (Ray run)
MP—Kidd 12 run (Penton pass from Gorenflo)
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
BROADWAY — Miller Jay connected on 21 of 27 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns, and Brett McClung rushed for 97 yards and two scores as the Wildcats (6-2, 2-1) beat the Gobblers (0-8, 0-3).
Jalik Lynch hauled in seven passes for 85 yards and a touchdown for Rockbridge County.
Rockbridge County 14 7 0 7 — 28
Broadway 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rock— McClung 6 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—McClung 13 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock— Lynch 9 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock— Mayr 14 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Lib— Lorenzo 2 run (no attempt)
Halifax County 20, Magna Vista 14
RIDGEWAY — Thomas Lee threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Christian Mack with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter to give the Blue Comets (6-2, 3-1) a Piedmont District win over the Warriors (6-2, 3-1).
Louis Taylor ran for 165 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries for Magna Vista, which is ranked No. 6 in Timesland. Dryus Hairston completed 14 of 28 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for the Warriors.
Halifax County 6 6 0 8 — 20
Magna Vista 7 0 7 0 — 14
Hal—Davis 8 run (kick failed)
MV—Johnson 69 pass from D. Hairston (Osborne kick)
Hal—Wilson 2 run (run failed)
MV—Taylor 87 run (Osborne kick)
Hal—Mack 30 pass from Lee (Mack pass from Lee)
Heritage 28, Jefferson Forest 20
LYNCHBURG — Kameron Burns completed eight of 10 passes for 112 yards and two scores to lead the Pioneers (7-1, 5-0) to a Seminole District win.
The Pioneers built a 21-0 halftime lead.
Jefferson Forest (4-4, 2-3) cut the lead to 21-20 in the fourth quarter, but Krystian Rivera scored on a 4-yard run to extend the lead.
Keenan Cupit carried the ball 21 times for 165 yards and a score for the Cavaliers. Teammate Jacob Hackworth ran for two touchdowns.
Jefferson Forest 0 0 6 14 — 20
Heritage 7 14 0 7 — 28
Htge—Thomas 49 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
Htge—Vaughan 1 run (Adcock kick)
Htge—Rivera 30 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
JF—Hackworth 8 run (kick blocked)
JF—Hackworth 7 run (Cupit pass from Lane)
JF—Cupit 20 run (run failed)
Htge—Rivera 4 run (Adcock kick)
Liberty Christian 48, Liberty 12
BEDFORD — Anthony Moore ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on six carries for the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-1) in their Seminole District win.
John Gass ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for Liberty (1-7, 0-5).
Liberty Christian 7 20 14 7 — 48
Liberty 0 6 0 6 — 12
LCA— Moore 7 run (Dupin kick)
LCA—Rose 46 pass from Nelson (Dupin kick)
Lib—Gass 3 run (kick failed)
LCA— Belford 55 run (run failed)
LCA— Hill 25 fumble return (Dupin kick)
LCA—Rose 52 run (Dupin kick)
LCA— Moore 49 run (Dupin kick)
LCA— Whorley 5 pass from Stowers (Dupin kick)
Galax 55, Auburn 14
GALAX — Denver Brown rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the Maroon Tide (7-1, 3-0) past the Eagles (4-5, 1-3) in a Mountain Empire District game.
Cole Pickett completed 14 of 18 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown for Galax, which is ranked No. 10 in Timesland. Teammate Nik Sawyers had four catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Malachi Spencer ran for two TDs for Auburn.
Auburn 7 0 0 7 — 14
Galax 14 14 20 7 — 55
Gal—Brown 65 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 15 run (Ortiz kick)
Aub—Spencer 12 run (East kick)
Gal—Pickett 2 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Beeman 39 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 32 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Brown 5 run (kick blocked)
Gal—Bryson 23 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Aub—Spencer 10 run (Brockman kick)
Gal—N. Sawyers 59 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Chilhowie 42, Grundy 6
CHILHOWIE — Jonathan Gilley rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on four carries to lead the Warriors (7-1) to a victory over the Golden Wave (4-4).
Logan Adams completed three of six passes for 85 yards and one touchdown and also ran for a touchdown for the Warriors. Teammate Malachi Thomas caught a TD pass and ran for a TD.
Grundy was held to fewer than 160 yards of total offense.
Grundy 0 6 0 0 — 6
Chilhowie 14 14 14 0 — 42
Chil—Gilley 17 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Gilley 68 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Thomas 9 run (Hutton kick)
Grun—Vance 17 run (pass failed)
Chil—Gilley 1 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Adams 52 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Thomas 61 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Grayson County 20, Fort Chiswell 13
MAX MEADOWS — Holden Cassell rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries to lead the Blue Devils (3-5, 1-1) to a Mountain Empire District victory.
Dylan Bailey of Fort Chiswell (4-5, 1-3) ran for 103 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass that cut the lead to 20-13.
Fort Chiswell 0 6 0 7 — 13
Grayson County 12 0 8 0 — 20
Gray— Pope 5 run (kick failed)
Gray— Cassell 4 run (kick failed)
FChis— Bailey 1 run (kick failed)
Gray—Cassell 5 run (Cassell run)
FChis—Morris 15 pass from Bailey (Dunford kick)
Parry McCluer 31, Bath County 8
BUENA VISTA — John Snider rushed for 65 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries to lead the Fighting Blues (2-6, 2-1) to a Pioneer District win over the Chargers (1-7, 1-2).
Coult Fussell completed eight of 17 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown for the Chargers.
Bath County 0 0 0 8 — 8
Parry McCluer 10 7 14 0 — 31
PM—Snider 10 run (Wootten kick)
PM—FG Wootten 27
PM—Ruley 34 run (Wootten kick)
PM—Snider 1 run (Wootten kick)
PM—Snider 3 run (Wootten kick)
Bath—Flenner 90 pass from Fussell (Fussell run)
Narrows 58, Craig County 0
NEW CASTLE — Chase Blaker threw two touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown to lead the Green Wave (8-0, 3-0) to a Pioneer District win over the Rockets (2-6, 0-3).
Chad Blaker ran for two touchdowns.
Matthew Morgan ran for a touchdown and kicked a field goal. Logan Conley returned an interception for a score.
Narrows 14 28 9 7 — 58
Craig County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Narr—Chase Blaker 35 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 2 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 12 run (Morgan kick)
Narr— Kirby 24 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr— Bowman 12 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 66 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—FG Morgan 32
Narr— Conley 26 interception return (pass failed)
Narr— McGlothlin 38 run (Morgan kick)
Tazewell 61, Marion 21
MARION — Josiah Jordan rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught two touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs (5-3, 2-2) to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes (3-5, 1-2).
Tanner Tate completed six of 16 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Tazewell 14 20 21 6 — 61
Marion 0 7 7 7 — 21
Taze—Harris 8 pass from Nunley (run failed)
Taze—Hale 30 run (Jackson pass from Nunley)
Taze—Nunley 7 run (kick failed)
Marn—Hamm 17 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Taze—Simmons 49 run (Wimmer kick)
Taze—Simmons 30 pass from Wilson (Wimmer kick)
Taze—Jordan 28 run (Wimmer kick)
Taze—Jordan 71 pass from Nunley (Wimmer kick)
Taze—Mullins 20 interception return (Wimmer kick)
Marn—Vipperman 62 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Taze—Jordan 50 pass from Mullins (kick blocked)
Marn—Thomas 23 pass from Tate (Hannula kick)
Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0
RURAL RETREAT — Lucas Brewer ran for 263 yards and three touchdowns, including an 84-yard scamper, to lead the Indians (4-4, 2-2) to a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers (1-7, 0-3).
Rural Retreat finished with 370 yards of total offense, with all but 2 yards coming on the ground.
Wyatt Sage ran for 56 yards and one touchdown for Rural Retreat.
Rural Retreat won despite committing five turnovers.
Northwood 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rural Retreat 7 0 12 7 — 26
RR—Brewer 8 run (Brewer kick)
RR—Sage 16 run (kick failed)
RR—Brewer 32 run (kick failed)
RR—Brewer 84 run (Bandrimer kick)
BOYS SOCCER
VACA SEMIFINALS
SWVa Home School 7, Westover Christian 1
MARTINSVILLE — Gabe Campbell had three goals and one assist to lead the Conquerors (20-5) to a victory over the Bulldogs in a VACA semifinal match.
Zach Henderson and Ian Rich each scored two goals and had one assist for SWVa Home School.
Justin Oakes scored Westover Christian’s only goal.
