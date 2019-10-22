Will Martin scored two of his three goals in the second half, with the game-winner coming in the 72nd minute to give North Cross a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Miller School in the Virginia Independent Conference boys soccer quarterfinals on Monday.
The Raiders (15-5-1), who got four saves from Zaid Fada, host Carlisle at 4 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
The Chiefs (9-2-2) got four goals from Vitor Otsuka and three assists from Will Johnston in a 4-0 win over visiting Virginia Episcopal.
VOLLEYBALL
POSTSEASON
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Northside def. William Fleming 25-4, 25-9, 25-6
The fourth-seeded Vikings defeated the fifth-seeded Colonels in the first round of the Blue Ridge District Tournament.
Sanii Nash-Fuell led the Vikings with six kills and four blocks.
Kyleen Draper added 12 assists, six aces, and six digs, Abigail Hodges finished with eight assists and four aces, and Makayla Newman added three aces and four digs for Northside (10-12).
Tanique Valree finished with two kills and one block, Janeyah Thomas added two kills, and Ayanna Henderson finished with a kill and five digs for William Fleming (4-17).
Franklin County def. Staunton River 25-13, 25-9, 25-16
ROCKY MOUNT — Alex Christoff had nine kills, three aces and 17 digs, Courtney Bryant posted 10 kills, four aces and 19 digs and Rachel Justice added 14 assists and one ace for the No. 3 seed Eagles (12-10) against the No. 6 seed Golden Eagles (3-18) in a first-round match.
Franklin County plays at No. 2 seed William Byrd Thursday at Northside in the semifinals.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Roanoke Catholic def. Fuqua 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
Isabella Myers knocked down 14 kills, Isabella Alvarez recorded 16 digs and Sara Do added seven kills to lead the No. 2-seeded Celtics over the No. 7 seed Falcons in the first round of the Blue Ridge Conference tourney.
Catholic hosts New Covenant in the semifinals on Thursday.
REGULAR SEASON
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley def. Christiansburg 25-10, 25-6, 25-7
Frannie Sine had 11 kills, eight aces and six digs, Faith Mitchell posted 17 assists, four kills and three digs, and Cam Davenport added eight kills and five digs to lead the Titans (18-4, 9-2) to a win over the Blue Demons (6-13, 1-10).
Also for Hidden Valley, Clair Nichols and Amber Assaid recorded five kills each.
Blacksburg def. Patrick Henry 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
BLACKSBURG — The Bruins (19-3, 11-0) swept the Patriots (18-7, 9-3).
Daphne Thompson finished with 17 assists, three blocks, and 14 digs for PH. Jordan Fitchett added on 15 digs.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. Glenvar 25-22, 25-19, 27-25
Haylee Dalton put down 18 kills and Kenzee Dalton dished out 29 assists as the Buffaloes downed the host Highlanders.
Jaycee Dalton added nine kills, Olivia Hylton chipped in six kills and Madi Ramey contributed 14 digs for Floyd County (18-3, 9-2).
Glenvar (5-13, 2-7) was led by 13 kills from Claire Griffith, seven kills from Sara McIlwain, five kills from Cara Butler and 15 digs from Jenna Hux.
Radford def. Alleghany 25-9, 25-11, 25-7
LOW MOOR — Charli Dietz recorded 12 kills and Kara Armentrout added 10 kills for the Bobcats in their straight-set win over the host Mountaineers (3-14, 0-9).
Trinity Adams doled out 29 assists for Radford (12-6, 5-4).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Rustburg def. Liberty 25-23, 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 15-5
BEDFORD — Rustburg (18-3, 11-2) recoverd after Liberty won the third and fourth sets.
Katherine Thompson finished with 14 kills and four blocks for Liberty (16-6, 8-5), Ginevra Faboroni added 13 kills, Katie Vaughan had 12 kills and 31 digs, Rieley Taylor had 25 digs, and Maria Young finished with 35 assists.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-13, 25-20, 25-23
HARRISONBURG — Jadyn Clemmer had nine kills, four aces and eight digs as the Wildcats clinched the Valley District regular-season title.
McKenzie Hines added 15 digs and Courtney Towle had eight assists for Rockbridge County (22-4, 10-0), which will host Harrisonburg (5-15, 1-9)at 6 p.m. Monday in the Valley District tournament semifinals. Krissy Whitesell also had 24 assists and nine digs.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Bland County 25-4, 25-6, 25-6
ROCKY GAP — Rachel Harding had 12 kills, three aces and seven digs, and Allyson Martin added nine kills and a block as the Eagles (23-2, 10-0) ended their regular season with a sweep of the Bears (5-14, 0-10) and go unbeaten in district play.
Also for Auburn, Jaylin Shepherd had three kills and four aces and Sara Nichols pounded 12 aces.
Fort Chiswell def. Galax 25-18, 25-13, 25-19
MAX MEADOWS — Karlynn Goforth finished with 21 assists, including the 1,000th of her career, and also had two kills and four digs for the Pioneers.
Sarah Stephens had five kills, six aces, one block, and three digs, Bailey Watson finished with 12 kills, five aces, one block, and seven digs, and Kamdyn Kilgore added two kills, one ace, and eight digs for Fort Chiswell (4-17, 3-7).
Saige Leonard led the Maroon Tide with 10 kills, one ace, and seven digs, Kendall Sturgill added one kill, 14 assists, one ace, and nine digs, and Kyraha Parnell finished with five kills and one dig.
Grayson County def. George Wythe 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 13-25, 15-7
WYTHEVILLE — Jacie Bennett recorded 22 kills and Hannah Halsey added 11 kills and four blocks as the Blue Devils nearly let a two-set lead disappear in their five-set win over the host Maroons.
Kristen Brown handed out 17 assists and recorded 14 digs and four blocks for Grayson County (17-2, 8-2).
George Wythe (13-12, 6-4) was led by Marisa Turpin with 13 kills and three aces, Nina Dillow with 12 kills and 12 blocks, Meleah Kirtner with 10 kills and three aces and Karrah James with 21 assists.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery sweeps Highland
ELLISTON — Eastern Montgomery (6-13, 5-6) swept Highland (1-15, 0-12) in a doubleheader Pioneer District match.
The scores in the first match were 25-12, 25-9, and in the second match, the Mustangs prevailed 25-10, 25-15.
The Mustangs were led by Idara Rakes with nine kills, one assist, and two aces total.
Elli Underwood added three kills and one ace for EastMont, Abby Raines finished with two kills, eight assists, and 14 aces, and Morgan Bahnken added a kill and two aces.
Craig County def. Bath County 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
NEW CASTLE — The Rockets (13-4, 10-2) were led by Kaylee Stroop with 29 assists, two aces, and two blocks.
Jaci McAlwee added 14 kills for Craig County, while teammate Hannah Taylor added four aces, and Tori Blevins finished with six kills and two blocks.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Holston def. Rural Retreat 25-19, 27-25, 28-26, 23-25, 15-8
RURAL RETREAT — Abigail Conde finished with 39 assists and 16 digs as Holston (14-7, 4-3) defeated Rural Retreat (6-15, 2-6).
Ryland Harrison finished with 11 kills and six blocks, and Madeline Statzer added nine kills and 11 digs for Holston.
For the Indians, Lindsey Stone finished with 48 assists and 12 digs, Abby Musser had 28 kills, six blocks, and 17 digs, and Emily Williams finished with 21 digs.
CROSS COUNTRY
VALLEY DISTRICT
Spotswood dominates Valley meet
HARRISONBURG — Spotswood swept both team titles Tuesday in the Valley District cross country meet at Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
Waynesboro’s Sam Sikora took the boys individual race in 17 minutes, 4.1 seconds.
Spotswood’s Mary Milby won the girls race in 20:22.2.
Rockbridge County’s girls placed second overall, eight points behind Spotswood. Fifth-place Elizabeth McClung and eighth-place Megan Timmes had top-10 finishes for the Wildcats.
Josh Wawrzyniak placed 11th for Rockbridge’s boys.
At Rockingham Co. Fairgrounds
Boys team scores
1. Spotswood (Spot) 40, 2. Harrisonburg (Hbg) 48, 3. Waynesboro (Way) 49, 4. Broadway (Bway) 115, 5. Rockbridge County (Rock) 121, 6. Turner Ashby (TA) 182.
Boys results
1. Sam Sikora (Way) 17:04.1, 2. David Beck (Hbg) 17:13.9, 3. Aidan Sheahan (Spot) 17:15.8, 4. Jacob Robeck (Way) 17:26.1, 5. Tucker McGrath (Hbg) 17:28.6, 6. Ethan Duncan (Spot) 17:31.5, 7. Adam Groves (Way) 17:40.1, 8. Jacob Amberg (Spot) 17:43.6, 9. Trevor White (Bway) 17:47.1, 10. Drew Hollar (Spot) 17:58.0, 11. Josh Wawrzyniak (Rock) 18:01.1, 12. Niranjan Aradhey (Hbg) 18:03.2, 13. William Peters (Spot) 18:03.4, 14. Hayden Kirwan (Hbg) 18:07.7, 15. Michael Hulleman (Hbg) 18:15.2
Girls team scores
1. Spotswood 54, 2. Rockbridge County 62, 3. Broadway 69, 4. Turner Ashby 76, 5. Waynesboro 108, 6. Harrisonburg 136.
Girls results
1. Mary Milby (Spot) 20:22.2, 2. Kate Kirwan (Hbg) 21:11.3, 3. Emily Rees (TA) 21:21.0, 4. Rachel Craun (TA) 21:25.5, 5. Elizabeth McClung (Rock) 21:33.2, 6. Jamie Milby (Spot) 21:33.4, 7. Mia Ryan (Bway) 21:35.8, 8. Megan Timmes (Rock) 21:36.3, 9. Jessica Showalter (Bway) 21:46.4, 10. Natalie Watts (Bway) 21:56.7, 11. Karalyn Timmes (Rock) 22:03.8, 12. Mackenzie Stevens (Way) 22:18.7, 13. Bree Mitchell (Bway) 22:31.5, 14. Grace Gardner (Spot) 22:32.7, 15. Aili Waller (Rock) 22:39.3.
— The Roanoke Times
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.