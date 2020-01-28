Nick Andrew scored 18 points and Jordan Mack added 13 as North Cross used a big fourth quarter to rally and defeat Eastern Mennonite 55-50 in a Virginia Independent Conference Division II game on Tuesday.
The Flames, ranked No. 1 in VISAA Division III got 20 points from Adam Hatter and 10 from Trey Gillenwater.
North Cross, a Division II member, will play at rival Roanoke Catholic on Thursday.
EASTERN MENNONITE (13-5, 6-2)
Hatter 20, Church 5, Bellamy 6, Gillenwater 10, Jones 6, Mahlong 3.
NORTH CROSS (11-5, 7-2)
Hines 5, Baines 4, Andrew 18, Mack 13, Jackson 9, Jensen 6.
Eastern Mennonite 9 24 8 9 — 50
North Cross 20 6 9 20 — 55
3-point goals — Eastern Mennonite 10 (Hatter 5, Bellamy 2, Gillenwater, Church), North Cross 8 (Andrew 4, Jensen 2, Hines, Jackson).
JV — Eastern Mennonite won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside 69, Franklin County 41
Ayrion Journiette scored 18 points as the Vikings built a big halftime lead and cruised to victory over the visiting Eagles.
Jordan Wooden added 15 points in Northside’s win.
Kalik Witcher paced Franklin County with 11 points.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-12, 2-6)
Ziegler 4, K. Witcher 11, Elliott 2, B. Witcher 5, Cannaday 9, Bowling 2, Hahn 2, Law 4, Stockton 2.
NORTHSIDE (13-5, 6-1)
Ayrion Journiette 18, Grogan 2, Wooden 15, Slash 4, Webb 9, Foley 2, Leftwich 4, Gates 8, Johnson 7.
Franklin County 12 8 12 9 — 41
Northside 21 21 21 6 — 69
3-point goals — Franklin County 7 (K. Witcher 3, Cannaday 3, B. Witcher), Northside 2 (Webb, Johnson).
JV — Northside won 58-52.
William Fleming 88, William Byrd 71
C.J. Goode scored 22 points, and Dashaun Grogan scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers for the Colonels.
Donovan St. Juste added 22 points, and Sae’quan Bannister had 11 for William Fleming.
Ethan Tinsley scored 20 points, and Landon Johnson added 10 points for the Terriers.
WILLIAM FLEMING (13-3, 6-1)
Bannister 11, Robertson 2, Goode 22, Webb 4, St.Juste 22, Fuller 6, Grogan 21
WILLIAM BYRD (5-13, 2-5)
Johnson 10, Tinsley 20, Williams 7, Early 2, Martin 6, Cawley 5, Hanson 2, Richardson 7, Cossaboon 9
William Fleming 21 23 21 23 — 88
William Byrd 16 11 19 25 — 71
3-point goals — William Fleming 5, (Grogan 3, Fuller, Bannister), William Byrd 6, (Johnson 2, Tinsley 2, Cossaboon, Williams)
JV — William Fleming won.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem 65, Christiansburg 52
CHRISTIANSBURG — Alex Blanchard scored 19 points, and Ethan English added 18 points for the Spartans.
Owyn Dawyot scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, for Salem.
Aiden Proudfoot scored 11 points for the Blue Demons.
SALEM (10-6, 4-3)
Blanchard 19, English 18, Blankenship 7, Owen 2, Logan 6, Dawyot 13
CHRISTIANSBURG (11-6, 3-5)
Hunter 6, Proudfoot 11, Clatterbaugh 2, Henley 12, Johnson-Buchanon 5, Calloway 4, Taylor 12
Salem 15 13 20 17 — 65
Christiansburg 9 17 15 11 — 52
3-point goals — Salem 6, (Blanchard, English, Blankenship, Dawyot 3), Christiansburg 4, (Hunter, Proudfoot 2, Henley).
JV — Christiansburg won, 49-23.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Martinsville 46, Halifax County 39
MARTINSVILLE — Troy Brandon scored 15 points, and Jaheim Niblett added 14 points for the Bulldogs.
Davon Jenning scored 10 points for the Comets.
HALIFAX COUNTY(14-3, 6-2)
Waller 5, Lawson 5, Wells 6, Ferrell 6, Davis 2, Jennings 10, Carter 5
MARTINSVILLE (12-4, 7-2)
Brandon 15, Law 11, Niblett 14, Jones 4, Martin 2
Halifax County 9 6 11 13 — 39
Martinsville 9 14 9 14 — 46
3-point goals — Halifax County 2, (Lawson, Waller), Martinsville 2, (Brandon, Law)
JV — Martinsville won, 53-45.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 58, Galax 41
GALAX — Dayson McMillian scored 17 points as the Maroons defeated the Maroon Tide.
Peyton Coe also scored 11 points for George Wythe.
Cole Pickett and Cameron Cruise each scored eight points for Galax.
GEORGE WYTHE (12-5, 3-3)
Da. McMillian 17, Coe 11, Goode 7, McCall 7, Mabe 5, Wilkins 5, Martin 3, Molina 2, Tillison 1.
GALAX (2-11, 0-7)
Pickett 8, Cruise 8, Bryson 7, Ashworth 7, Keatley 4, Bagley 4, Brown 3.
George Wythe 14 15 15 14 — 58
Galax 10 12 11 8 — 41
3-point goals — George Wythe 6 (Do. McMillian 4, Goode, Wilkins), Galax 4 (Cruise 2, Ashworth, Bryson).
JV — George Wythe won.
Auburn 58, Grayson County 41
INDEPENDENCE — Carson Perkins scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers for the Eagles.
Ethan Millirons added 11 points for Auburn.
Micah Brown and Andrew Shaffner each scored 10 points for the Blue Devils.
AUBURN (9-5, 5-1)
Brotherton 6, Marshall 8, Millirons 11, Perkins 14, Royal 10, Sutphin 1, Underwood 8
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-10, 3-4)
Brown 10, Cassell 2, Cox 5, Poe 4, Pope 1, Price 5, Shaffner 10, Testerman 4
Auburn 16 18 9 15 — 58
Grayson County 6 15 5 15 — 41
3-point goals — Auburn 9, (Marshall 2, Perkins 4, Royal, Underwood 2), Grayson County 2, (Cox, Price)
JV — Auburn won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 55, Craig County 45
NEW CASTLE — Darion Moore scored 12 points, and Cole Shepard added 11 points for the Mustangs.
Josh Menezes scored 13 points, and Colton Moore added 12 points for the Rockets.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (9-5, 4-3)
Price 4, Bahnken 8, Worrell 7, Foster 8, Moore 12, Fox 5, Shepard 11
CRAIG COUNTY (2-8, 1-6)
Nate Nichols 11, Paitsel 2, Menezes 13, Taylor 4, Moore 12, Law 3
Eastern Montgomery 15 12 11 17 — 55
Craig County 10 15 4 16 — 45
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 3, (Bahnken, Moore, Fox), Craig County 5, (Menezes 2, Moore 2, Law).
JV — Craig County won.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Temple Christian 44
Luke Tate scored 16 points as the Eagles held on to defeat the Crusaders.
Brandon Highberger added 10 points for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Temple Christian was led by Garrison Greene’s game-high 21 points.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN
Fields 4, Reese 5, Harris 4, Greene 21, Smith 8, Myers 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Tate 16, Huffard 9, Whiteneck 5, J. Poe 4, C. Poe 1, Long 9, Brandon Highberger 10.
Temple Christian 8 9 12 15 — 44
R.Valley Christian 14 11 10 19 — 54
3-point goals — Temple Christian 2 (Reese, Harrris), Roanoke Valley Christian 5 (Tate 3, Whiteneck, Long).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 56, Blacksburg 44
Zada Porter scored nine of her 22 points in the third quarter, and also had 10 rebounds and four steals as the Knights pulled away from the Bruins in the second half.
Ava Hibbs added 16 points for Cave Spring, which made 10 3-pointers overall and opened up a game that was tied at the half by outscoring Blacksburg 18-8 in the third quarter.
Mila Jones had 13 points for the Bruins, and Skylar Prosser added 12.
BLACKSBURG (11-7, 3-5)
Cheynet 7, Currin 4, Gresh 6, Jones 13, Mosser 2, Prosser 12.
CAVE SPRING (11-5, 5-2)
Porter 22, Carroll 8, Hibbs 16, Mooney 2, Smith 8.
Blacksburg 15 10 8 11 — 44
Cave Spring 10 15 18 13 — 56
3-point goals — Blacksburg 2 (Sheynet, Jones), Cave Spring 10 (Porter 4, Smith 2, Hibbs 2, Carroll 2).
JV — Blacksburg won.
Salem 66, Christiansburg 11
McKenzie Moran scored 18 points for the Spartans, Kennedy Scales finished with 12 points and Moriah Hill added 11.
Niqua Banks scored five points for Christiansburg, which trailed by 21 after one quarter.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-12, 0-8)
Altizer 2, Wilburn 4, Banks 5.
SALEM (8-8, 3-4)
K. Scales 12, T. Scales 9, Hill 11, Hall 2, Wallace 3, Moran 18, Baker 4, Mitchem 4, Poole 3
Christiansburg 5 3 2 1 — 11
Salem 26 25 4 11 — 66
3-point goals — Salem 3, (K. Scales, T. Scales, Hill)
JV — Salem won 59-16.
Patrick Henry 80, Hidden Valley 19
Shelby Fiddler scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers for the Patriots.
Monesha Wright scored 13 points, and Tierra Thomas added 12 points for Patrick Henry.
Alice Lkhagvasuren scored five points for the Titans.
HIDDEN VALLEY (1-15, 1-6)
Hanson 5, Pickens 5, Parker 1, Lkhagvasuren 5, Trotter 3
PATRICK HENRY (13-4, 7-1)
Fiddler 17, Drakeford 8, Breedlove 4, Wright 13, Derey 11, Gunn 10, Thomas 12, Childress 5
Hidden Valley 5 10 3 1 — 19
Patrick Henry 15 21 21 23 — 80
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 1, (Lkhagvasuren), Patrick Henry 9, (Fiddler 5, Drakeford, Derey 2, Childress)
JV — Patrick Henry won 51-18.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County 49, Northside 45
ROCKY MOUNT — Mya Blizzard scored 18 points, grabbed six rebounds, had six assists and made four steals as the Eagles dominated the middle quarters on the way to a win over the visiting Vikings.
Alexis Carter added 12 points and six rebounds for Franklin County, which outscored Northside 28-14 in the second and third quarters.
The Vikings got 20 points from Fianna Brown and 10 from Samantha Johnson.
NORTHSIDE (3-14, 0-7)
Brown 20, Gatres 6, Hairston 2, Johnson 10, Saunders 7.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (11-6, 5-2)
Belcher 2, Blizzard 18, Carter 12, Copeland 3, Janney 5, Robertson 8, Shufelt 1.
Northside 11 5 9 20 — 45
Franklin County 11 14 14 10 — 49
3-point goals — Northside 4 (Brown 2, Johnson, Saunders), Franklin County 3 (Robertson 2, Janney).
JV — Northside won 41-39.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 67, James River 17
HILLSVILLE — Abby Kennedy scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Cavaliers.
Madison Brogan led James River with nine points.
JAMES RIVER (4-14, 0-9)
Lac. Lucado 6, Brogan 9, Garrett 2.
CARROLL COUNTY (16-0, 9-0)
A. Easter 2, Barnes 8, K. Easter 9, Stockner 8, Smith 8, Hagee 2, Crotts 4, Alley 4, Kennedy 14, Utt 6, Cupp 2.
James River 3 6 6 2 — 17
Carroll County 20 19 10 18 — 67
3-point goals — Carroll County 5 (Barnes 2, Smith 2, K. Easter).
JV — Carroll County won 80-16.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 55, George Wythe 46
GALAX — Kyraha Parnell scored 25 points, and Shea Foxx added 15 points for the Maroon Tide, who led 30-11 at the half.
Hailey Patel scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers for the Maroons.
Drea Betts added 11 points and Meleah Kirtner scored 10 points for George Wythe.
GEORGE WYTHE (13-4, 5-1)
Phillippi 2, Ingo 2, Kirtner 10, Betts 11, Tate 4, Guthrie 2, Patel 11, Malavolti 2, Lesler 2
GALAX (9-5, 5-1)
Leonard 9, Elsmasry 5, Parnell 25, C. Sturgill 1, Foxx 15,
George Wythe 6 5 16 19 — 46
Galax 17 13 8 17 — 55
3-point goals — George Wythe 5, (Kirtner, Betts, Patel 3), Galax 1, (Leonard).
JV — George Wythe won.
Grayson County 54, Auburn 33
INDEPENDENCE — Kacie Shaffner knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points for the Blue Devils in their win over the Eagles.
Kristen Brown also scored 10 points for Grayson County.
Hannah Huffman led the way for Auburn with 16 points.
AUBURN (2-12, 1-5)
Lafon 6, Lytton 2, Scaggs 2, Huffman 16, Terry 6, Mundy 1.
GRAYSON COUNTY (5-14, 3-4)
S. Pope 2, K. Pope 3, Brown 10, Reeves 6, Shaffner 19, Cunningham 2, Bennett 8, Penn 4.
Auburn 2 8 7 16 — 33
Grayson County 10 16 16 12 — 54
3-point goals — Auburn (Lafon), Grayson County 5 (Shaffner 4, Pope).
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 80, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29
Taylor Orange scored 36 points to lead four players in double figures for the Conquerors as they defeated the Ospreys.
Annie Keep scored 11 points to lead the way for Smith Mountain Lake Christian.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (1-6)
McLaughlin 2, Reed 8, Murphy 5, Saunders 2, Annie Keep 11, T. Keep 1.
SWVA HOME SCHOOL (11-4)
Kelley Moore 10, Taylor Orange 36, Sophia Vaughan 15, Emma Snyder 19.
SML Christian 8 12 6 3 — 29
SWVa Home School 28 23 19 10 — 80
3-point goals — Smith Mountain Lake Christian 4 (Reed 2, A. Keep, Murphy), SWVa Home School 7 (Orange 5, Vaughan, Snyder).
NONDISTRICT
Giles 59, Fort Chiswell 46
PEARISBURG — Ashlynn Mitcham scored 18 points and Karsyn Reed added 17 as the Spartans downed the Pioneers.
Gracie Merrix pulled down 14 rebounds for Giles.
Haley Smith paced Fort Chiswell with 12 points.
FORT CHISWELL (3-11)
Musick 3, Smith 12, Goforth 8, Roark 7, Watson 2, Underwood 3, Atell 2, Wissemann 2, Turpin 4, King 3.
GILES (11-6)
K. Reed 17, B. Reed 2, Flinchum 1, Mitcham 18 Santolla 8, Janney 6, Merrix 7.
Fort Chiswell 7 8 19 12 — 46
Giles 14 14 17 14 — 59
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 3 (Music, Smith, Roark), Giles (Santolla).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 43-34.
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Temple Christian 45
MADISON HEIGHTS — Angelina Jones scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles rallied by outscoring the Crusaders 17-5 in the fourth quarter.
Allie Lovering led Temple Christian with 25 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-4)
An. Jones 14, Moser 9, Mioduszewski 8, Huffard 9, Butler 7, Ferro 2, Hurt 1.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN
Lovering 25, Cash 8, Doss 4, Alexander 4, Morris 2, Mayberry 2.
R. Valley Christian 11 12 10 17 — 50
Temple Christian 16 14 10 5 — 45
3-point goals — Temple Christian 2 (Lovering 2).
