WYTHEVILLE — Allyson Martin knocked down 12 kills and Rachel Harding added 11 kills and 12 digs as Auburn swept George Wythe 25-13, 25-20, 27-25 Monday night to clinch the Mountain Empire District regular-season volleyball title.
Anna McGuire dished out 27 assists and Jaylin Shepherd posted six kills, two aces and 11 digs for the Eagles (22-2, 9-0).
George Wythe (12-11, 6-3) was paced by Nina Dillow with eight kills and nine digs, Karrah James with 13 assists and eight digs, Meleah Kirtner with four aces, three kills and eight digs, and Marisa Turner with eight kills and eight digs.
VOLLEYBALL
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. Abingdon 25-9, 25-12, 25-16
DALEVILLE — Jordyn Kepler had 34 assists and four digs and Kenleigh Gunter added 11 digs and three aces and the Cavaliers (23-0) ended their regular season unbeaten.
Also for Botetourt, Miette Veldman had 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces and Taylor Robertson had eight kills, 14 digs and three aces.
The Cavs went through the regular season not losing a set.
Floyd County def. Christiansburg 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
CHRISTIANSBURG — Kenzee Dalton had 30 assists and the Buffaloes won for the 17th time in 2019 by stopping the Blue Demons.
Haylee Dalton finished with 12 kills and nine digs for Floyd (17-3). Jaycee Dalton had seven kills and nine digs, while Olivia Hylton added six kills and two aces.
Christiansburg (6-12) was led by Laurel Whyte with seven kills, Morgan Smith with 12 assists, and Bailee Reasor with five kills and seven digs.
Chilhowie def. Fort Chiswell 25-18, 13-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-11
CHILHOWIE — Lakken Hanshew had 12 kills and seven blocks as the Warriors rebounded from a 2-1 deficit for a win over the Pioneers.
Lindsey Walker added 29 digs, while Heidi Adams had 10 assists, seven digs and two aces for Chilhowie (6-15). Josie Sheets picked up 15 assists and 11 digs.
Fort Chiswell (3-17) got 15 kills from Jada Martin and 14 kills, 26 digs and five aces from Bailey Watson.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County def. Galax 25-19, 25-23, 25-23
GALAX — Jacie Bennett had 13 kills and nine digs as the Blue Devils swept the Maroon Tide.
Malorie Reeves and Hannah Halsey each had 11 kills for Grayson (16-2, 7-2).
Galax (11-11, 3-6) was led by Carly Sturgill with 11 kills and 10 digs, Kendall Sturgill with 27 assists and two aces, and Saige Leonard with 10 kills and 15 digs.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County def. Glenvar 25-15, 27-25, 25-19
The Highlanders could not stop the attack of the Hannahs.
Hannah Spangler had 21 assists and five aces, Hannah Farmer had four kills and four blocks, and Hannah Dalton added nine kills and three aces to lift the Cavaliers (13-5, 6-2) to a road win.
Grace Blount had 20 digs for Glenvar (5-12, 2-6). Sydney Loder added seven kills, three blocks and three aces; while Sara McIlwain finished with eight kills and three aces.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Parry McCluer 25-16, 25-13, 27-25
NARROWS — Emma Spencer knocked down 11 kills and six aces, Halee Kast added 11 kills and Cristin Baker dished out 33 assists and had two aces and nine digs to lead the Green Wave (8-14, 6-5) to a district win.
The Fighting Blues (2-16, 2-8) got seven kills and five digs from Chloe Persinger, two kills from Kennedi Burton and six assists, two aces and two digs from Grayson Shields.
BOYS SOCCER
VACA STATE
SWVa Home School 4, Stuart Hall 0
Karturs Morrisette and Zach Henderson scored a goal and dished out an assist each as the No. 1 seed Conquerors downed the No. 8 seed Dragons in the quarterfinal round.
Titus Vaughan and Ian Rich added one goal each for SWVa, which will play Westover Christian in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Smith River Complex in Martinsville.
— The Roanoke Times
