RINER — Ethan Millirons canned five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 37 points and Auburn downed George Wythe 66-53 in a Mountain Empire District boys basketball game on Thursday.
Daniel Brotherton also scored 11 points for Auburn in the win.
Dayson McMillian and Daniel Goode each scored 14 points to lead George Wythe, while Peyton Coe chimed in with 13 points.
GEORGE WYTHE (12-6, 3-4)
Wilkins 4, Coe 13, Da. McMillian 14, McCall 6, Martin 2, Goode 14.
AUBURN (10-5, 6-1)
Underwood 3, Sutphin 2, Millirons 37, Brotherton 11, Marshall 2, Perkins 5, Royal 6.
George Wythe 16 8 11 18 — 53
Auburn 20 8 17 21 — 66
3-point goals — George Wythe 8 (Coe 3, Goode 3, Da. McMillian 2), Auburn 6 (Millirons 5, Perkins).
JV — George Wythe won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 55, Eastern Montgomery 47
ELLISTON — Matthew Morgan scored 20 points and Logan Conley added 17 as the Green Wave used a big third quarter to spark a win over the Mustangs.
Narrows outscored EastMont 21-9 in the third, with Conley scoring seven points and Morgan getting six during that stretch.
Cole Shepherd led the Mustangs with 12 points and Adam Bahnken added 10.
NARROWS (9-4, 5-2)
Morgan 20, Conley 17, Wiley 6, Fletcher 4, Frame 4, Green 2, Bradley 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (9-6, 4-4)
Shepherd 12, Bahnken 10, Price 6, Tyree 5, Moore 5, Foster 4, Spence 3, Fallon 1, Ford 1.
Narrows 17 11 21 6 — 55
Eastern Montgomery 11 11 9 16 — 47
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 7 (Bahnken 2, Price 2, Tyree, Moore, Spence).
JV — Narrows won.
Parry McCluer 64, Craig County 26
NEW CASTLE — Will Dunlap and Spencer Hamilton had 17 points apiece as the Fighting Blues jumped out to a 40-15 halftime lead.
Bryson Taylor sank five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points for the Rockets, who had just six varsity players available due to a flu outbreak in their school.
PARRY McCLUER (13-3, 7-0)
Perry 2, Moore 2, St. Clair-Helm 3, Roberts 9, Baker 4, Wade 3, Dunlap 17, Hamilton 17, Snyder 2, Secrist 2.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-9, 1-7)
Parry McCluer 20 20 12 12 — 64
Craig County 11 4 5 6 — 26
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 8 (Roberts 3, Dunlap 2, Hamilton, St. Clair-Helm, Wade), Craig County 6 (Taylor 5, Nichols).
JV — Parry McCluer won in OT.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 46, Glenvar 43
RADFORD — Gracie Conner scored 12 points and Jada Dean added 11 as the Bobcats sustained a late Highlanders rally to pull out the win.
Laney Cline added 10 points and Makenzie Page pulled down 11 rebounds for Radford.
Olivia Harris led Glenvar with a game-high 17 points and Kyra King tallied 13.
GLENVAR (11-7, 2-6)
O. Harris 17, Donaldson 4, Thompson 4, R. Harris 5, King 13.
RADFORD (13-3, 6-2)
Mills 4, Dean 11, Conner 12, Rader 9, Cline 10.
Glenvar 12 7 8 16 — 43
Radford 14 8 16 8 — 46
3-point goals — Glenvar 6 (King 3, O. Harris 2, R. Harris), Radford 5 (Conner 4, Rader).
JV — Radford won.
Floyd County 75, James River 24
FLOYD — Aimee Whitlow led all scorers with 17 points as the Buffaloes ran past the Knights.
Alexis Kiser netted 12 points and Paxton Vest added 11 for Floyd County.
Madison Brogan led James River with eight points.
JAMES RIVER (4-15, 0-10)
Lac. Lucado 6, Brogan 8, Davis 3, Lester 4, Vandeveer 3.
FLOYD COUNTY (13-6, 8-2)
Kiser 12, Hall 9, Whitlow 17, Grim 6, Harman 3, Slaughter 7, Belshan 4, Vest 11, Spangler 6.
James River 3 4 7 10 — 24
Floyd County 24 25 15 11 — 75
3-point goals — James River (Vandeveer), Floyd County 7 (Whitlow 3, Kiser, 2, Slaughter, Vest).
JV — Floyd County won 65-19.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 65, Auburn 45
RINER — Drea Betts scored 23 points and Meleah Kirtner added 12 as the Maroons outscored the Eagles 36-21 in the second half.
Hannah Huffman had 17 points for Auburn, and Amilia Terry added 13 points and 11 rebounds.
GEORGE WYTHE (15-4, 6-1)
Phillippi 2, Ingo 6, Kirtner 12, Betts 23, Tate 4, Gutherie 8, Patel 6, Hawthorne 2, Lefler 3.
AUBURN (2-13, 1-6)
Lafon 6, Huffman 17, Terry 13, Mundy 5, Lovern 2, Swicegood 2.
George Wythe 14 15 25 11 — 65
Auburn 14 10 8 13 — 45
3-point goals — George Wythe 8 (Ingo 2, Kirtner 2, Patel 2, Tate, Gutherie), Auburn 1 (Huffman).
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian 67, Westover Christian 48
DANVILLE — Gracie Huffard’s double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds led the way for the Eagles as they downed the host Bulldogs.
Dani Moser added 17 points, Angelina Jones tallied 16 and Kate Ferro pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded seven steals for Roanoke Valley Christian.
Lauren White led Westover Christian with 13 points, while Allanna Kelley added 11 and Dani White registered 10 points.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-4)
Huffard 18, Moser 17, An. Jones 16, Mioduszewski 6, Mackenzie 4, Hurt 3, Butler 2, Moore 1.
WESTOVER CHRISTIAN
White 13, Kelley 11, White 10, Crumpton 7, Waller 4, Mottey 2, Dillard 1.
R. Valley Christian 11 13 16 27 — 67
Westover Christian 14 5 14 15 — 48
3-point goals — Westover Christian 2 (Kelley, Crumpton).
Tazewell 50, Fort Chiswell 41
MAX MEADOWS — Lexi Herald scored 13 points and Rae White added 10 as the Bulldogs found their shooting touch in the second half to score the win over the host Pioneers.
Rae White also added 10 points for Tazewell.
Fort Chiswell was led by Karlynn Goforth with 16 points and six rebounds and Ashley Roark with 10 points.
TAZEWELL (6-12)
Herald 14, White 10, Ray 3, Brown 2, Mabry 4, Rowe 7, Whitaker 5, Thomas 3, Hancock 2.
FORT CHISWELL (4-12)
Goforth 16, Roark 10, Watson 7, King 4, Turpin 2, Underwood 2.
Tazewell 5 9 21 15 — 50
Fort Chiswell 12 6 12 11 — 41
3-point goals — Tazewell 6 (Herald 2, Rowe, Whitaker, White, Thomas), Fort Chiswell 2 (Roark 2).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 43-33.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Rural Retreat claims championship
RURAL RETREAT — Host Rural Retreat won 12 of 14 weight classes to claim the Hogoheegee District wrestling tournament.
Eli Fortuner scored a pin in 14 seconds for the Indians at 195 pounds.
Rural Retreat rolled up 232 points to 137 for runner-up Chilhowie.
Team scores
1. Rural Retreat (RR) 232, 2. Chilhowie (Chil) 137, 3. Northwood (Nw) 58, 4. Holston (Hol) 46, 5. PH-Glade Spring (PH-G) 35.
Championship finals
106 pounds — Gabe Joines (Chil) p. Parker Stone (RR), 1:19.
113 — Blake Battaglia (RR) p. Dale Conde (Hol), :47.
120 — Ely Blevins (RR) p. Lane Hefflinger (Chil) 1:56.
126 — Justin Martin (RR) d. Preston Miller (Chil), 12-9.
132 — Joey Olender (RR) over Tristan Bowman (Nw), default.
138 — Mason Via (RR) p. Jason Louthian (Chil), 1:51.
145 — Tristen Allen (Hol) p. David Eller (Chil), :40
152 — Blane Sage (RR) over Jake Keesee (Nw), default
160 — Dorian Delp (RR) p. J.T. Lefew (Chil), 5:48
170 — Wyatt Sage (RR) p. Gabino Silverio (Chil), 2:44.
182 — Ross Via (RR) p. Logan Adams (Chil), 1:29.
195 — Eli Fortuner (RR) p. Ron Horner (PH-G), :14.
220 — Nathan Turner (RR) p. Glen Body (Chil), 2:28.
285 — Jacob Holston (RR) p. Jake Shepherd (Chil), 1:29.
Consolation bracket
106 — Jessie Bowman (Nw) p. Cameron Jackson (PH-G), 1:59, 113 — Trevor Stevenson (Nw), bye, 120 — Brandon Huggins (Hol) bye, 126 — Hayden Jackson (PH-G) bye, 132 — Armando Cruz (Chil) bye, 138 — Ethan Frye (Nw) bye, 145 — double bye, 152 — Gage Quina (Hol) p. Reid Stiltner (Chil) 1:00, 160 — Freddie Elswick (PH-G) p. Dalton Hoover (Nw), 3:34, 170 — double bye, 182 — Jake Mutter (PH-G) p. Trace Ashley (Hol), :50, 195 — double bye, 220 — double bye, 285 — Dalton Thomas (Nw) over Brack Stamper (Hol), default.
Liberty gets 5 to regionals
Liberty advanced five wrestlers to next week’s Region 3C wrestling touranment on Wednesday at Brookville High School.
Moving on for the Minutemen will be: Andrew Hiner (106 pounds), Trace Markham (120), Seth Wood (132), Isaac Davis (145) and Steven Humphrey (170).
Davis won his division, pinning Brookville’s Shaun Johnson in the second period.
TOP TIMESLAND SWIM TIMES
All events in yards
GIRLS
200 Freestyle — 1. Ava Muzzy (Cave Spring) 1:54.51, 2. Ruby Isbell (Patrick Henry) 1:56.34, 3. Brooke Knisely (Patrick Henry) 1:59.94.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Asia Minnes (North Cross) 2:06.93, 2. Muzzy (Cave Spring) 2:07.51, 3. Julie Anderson (Blacksburg), 2:11.08.
50 Freestyle — 1. Brooke Knisely (Patrick Henry) 24.86, 2. Muzzy (CS) 24.95, 3. Andrea Leng (Blacksburg) 25.68.
100 Butterfly — 1. Julie Anderson (Blacksburg), 57.93, 2. Abbey Murtaugh (William Byrd) 57.95, 3. Knisely (Patrick Henry) 58.04.
100 Freestyle — 1. Anna Sheng (Blacksburg), 54.21, 2. Andrea Leng (Blacksburg), 54.24, 3. Ellie Webb (Carroll County) 54.64.
500 Freestyle — 1. Knisely (Patrick Henry), 5:07.22, 2. Ruby Isbell (Patrick Henry) 5:12, 3, Julie Anderson (Blacksburg), 5:15.07.
100 Backstroke — 1. Muzzy (Cave Spring) 58.78, 2. Minnes (NC) 59.89, 3. Andrea Leng (Blacksburg), 1:00.04.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Anna Clare Fleenor (Salem), 1:07.36, 2. Caroline Summerlin (Patrick Henry) 1:07.69, 3. Suzanne Harris (Cave Spring), 1:10.22.
BOYS
200 Freestyle — 1. Leo Yang (Blacksburg), 1:40.82, 2, Daniel Byrnes (North Cross) 1:43.52, 3. Nick Lawson (Salem) 1:45.22.
200 IM — 1. Collin Myburgh (Hidden Valley) 1:55.56, 2. Isaac Sudweeks (Blacksburg), 1:56.78, 3. Austin Nielsen (William Byrd) 2:00.17.
50 Freestyle — 1. Yang (Blacksburg), 21.62, 2. Logan Dewalt (Salem) 22.41, 3. Ben James (Salem), 22.58.
100 Butterfly — 1. Connor Sauls (JF) 53.15, 2. Boone Fleenor (Salem) 53.18, 3. James (Sal) 54.31.
100 Freestyle — 1. Yang (Blacksburg), 47.65, 2. Lewis Rockwell (Blacksburg), 48.43, 3. Fleenor (Salem), 48.68.
500 Freestyle — 1. Yang (Blacksburg), 4:41.34, 2. Byrnes (North Cross) 4:41.77, 3. Lawson (Salem) 4:47.75.
100 Backstroke — 1. Micah Lowe (Faith Christian) 53.64, 2. Blackwell (Blacksburg), 53,83, 3, Fleenor (Salem), 54.06.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Myburgh (Hidden Valley) 58.14, 2. Yang (Blacksburg) 1:01.72, 3. Nick Fillo (Blacksburg) 1:02.05.
