Jeff Adkins might have wondered where his team was Friday night.
The crowd at the 540 FlyCodes Invitational at William Fleming High School was wondering the same thing Saturday.
Delayed by more than 90 minutes because of bus troubles, Martinsville arrived at 6:26 p.m. for a scheduled 6 p.m. tipoff against Northside.
The Bulldogs dressed quickly, took a shortened pregame warmup and made the trip worth it with a 63-61 victory that gave them a sweep of the season series against the Vikings.
“It was tough because we had to come straight off the bus and we only had six, seven minutes to warm up,” said Martinsville senior guard Troy Brandon, who scored a game-high 23 points. “We weren’t fully warm.
“I told everybody before the game it was going to be a tough game and they were going to look for revenge.”
Northside (3-3) jumped to a 20-6 lead, but Martinsville (3-2) went on a 20-0 run and eventually built a 59-42 margin with just over four minutes to play.
The Vikings were far from done.
Jamison Foley scored nine of his 22 points in the last 3:43 to spark a furious comeback.
With Northside trailing 63-61 with 7.7 seconds left, Foley knocked the inbounds pass loose in the backcourt, one of eight Martinsville turnovers in the final four minutes.
Jordan Wooden tried to get the ball to a teammate, but the ball was deflected. Brandon made a headfirst dive on the floor and directed the ball to teammate Lemuel Jones as time expired.
“I was just thinking to get the ball out of their territory,” Brandon said.
Adkins, whose team lost at home Friday night to Tunstall, was happy just to get out of town Saturday.
The school bus scheduled to take the Bulldogs to Roanoke at 3:30 p.m. never showed up. It took nearly 90 minutes to finally locate a driver, who got lost within a mile of Fleming’s campus.
“We went to the airport,” Adkins said. “Then we got in a bank. We were going through the drive-through of the bank because we had to U-turn back.
“We were point-four miles away and it took us [another] 25 minutes.”
Northside warmed up, then retreated to its locker room before the game finally tipped off 45 minutes late.
The Vikings meant to atone for a 61-52 loss in Martinsville two weeks ago as Foley scored eight points en route to the early 20-6 lead.
However, Northside went dry for 13 straight possessions and did not score in the second quarter until 1:10 before halftime.
Martinsville converted steals into layups, beat the Vikings on the offensive glass for stickbacks and created lanes to the bucket with its motion offense.
Northside coach Bill Pope was not focusing on the delayed start of the game.
“We’ve got some other things we’re trying to fix right now,” Pope said. “We stopped attacking, stopped defending.”
MARTINSVILLE (3-2)
Martin 7 1-2 15, Hairston 0 0-0 0, Niblett 4 0-0 8, Brandon 6 9-11 23, Jones 4 2-4 10, Manns 3 0-2 8, Law 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-19 63.
NORTHSIDE (3-3)
Wooden 0 2-2 2, Foley 9 1-2 22, Gates 2 1-2 5, Journiette 7 0-0 14, Webb 1 0-0 2, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Leftwich 2 2-2 8, Slash 0 0-0 0, Grogan 0 0-0 0, Bishop 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 6-8 61.
Martinsville 13 16 23 11 — 63
Northside 20 7 7 27 — 61
3-point goals — Martinsville 3 (Brandon 2, Manns), Northside 7 (Foley 3, Leftwich 2, Johnson 2). Total fouls — Martinsville 10, Northside 15. Fouled out — none.
William Fleming 74, Roanoke Catholic 50
C.J. Goode worked the lane and the backboards for 24 points as the Colonels stopped the Celtics in the 540 Flycodes Invitational.
Donovan St. Juste scored 14 points including two dunks in a reserve role for Fleming (4-2).
Jared LaTreill scored 10 points while Marquis Adams added nine for Catholic (4-2).
Center Dillon Porter scored seven points for the Celtics, but he did not play in the second half.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (4-2)
LaTreill 3 4-4 10, Hagadorn 2 0-1 5, Porter 3 1-3 7, Faulkner 2 0-0 6, Toney 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 1-4 7, Ray 0 1-2 1, Lynch 2 0-0 5, Simpkins 0 0-0 0, Adams 4 0-0 9. Totals 19 7-14 50.
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-2)
Goode 10 4-5 24, Grogan 4 1-2 9, Fuller 0 1-2 1, Turner 1 1-3 3, Bannister 2 0-0 5, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Poindexter 1 0-0 2, Brown 0 2-2 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, St. Juste 6 0-0 14, Webb 2 3-5 7, Robertson 1 0-0 2, Law 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 12-19 74.
Roanoke Catholic 9 10 16 15 — 50
William Fleming 18 15 22 19 — 74
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 5 (Faulkner 2, Lynch, Hagadorn, Adams), William Fleming 4 (St. Juste 2, Bannister, Jackson). Total fouls — Roanoke Catholic 14, William Fleming 16. Fouled out — none.
Olympic (N.C.) 69, Carlisle 52
VCU-bound Josh Banks scored 33 points, including an alley-oop dunk off the opening tip, as the team from the Tar Heel State pulled away from the Chiefs.
The 6-foot-5 guard scored 24 points in the first half. Trevon Williams added 21 for the team from Charlotte.
Florida State baseball signee Trey Carter led Carlisle (3-5) with 14 points. Forward Jayson Fain scored 12.
OLYMPIC, N.C. (7-2)
Hodge 1 0-0 3, K.Carter 1 0-0 2, Golden 2 0-0 4, Banks 11 9-10 33, Williams 9 2-6 21, Lawrance 1 0-0 2, Burrough 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0, Herd 2 0-0 4, Bishop 0 0-0 0, Shaw 0 0-0 0, Bayode 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 11-16 69.
CARLISLE (3-5)
Fain 3 6-7 12, T.Carter 6 0-1 14, Wagoner 1 0-0 2, Grubb 3 0-0 7, Holiday 1 1-2 4, Stuart 2 0-0 5, Eggleston 4 0-0 8, Henry 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-12 52.
Olympic, N.C. 17 22 14 16 — 69
Carlisle 18 11 7 16 — 52
3-point goals — Olympic, N.C. 4 (Banks 2, Williams, Hodge), Carlisle 5 (T.Carter 2, Grubb, Holiday, Stuart). Total fouls — Olympic, N.C. 10, Carlisle 10. Fouled out — none.
Vance (N.C.) 65, North Cross 56
Power forward Daniel Ransom scored 16 of his 18 points in the first three quarters as the Cougars stayed unbeaten with a victory over the Raiders.
Guard Trey Green added 12 points, including two free throws in the final minute, as the team from Charlotte broke open a close game.
Temple football recruit Zae Baines had a game-high 19 points for North Cross (5-2) in his second game back from an ankle injury. Sophomore Nick Andrew added 13 points for the Raiders.
NORTH CROSS (5-2)
Andrew 6 0-0 13, Etuk 1 0-0 2, Bloomfield 1 0-0 3, Hines 1 3-4 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Baines 7 2-2 19, M.Mack 3 1-2 9, J.Mack 1 0-0 2, Jensen 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-9 56.
VANCE, N.C. (9-0)
Green 3 4-4 12, Ransom 8 2-2 18, Sanford 3 0-0 6, Gaines 4 0-0 9, Curry 3 0-1 8, Smith 1 0-0 2, Moore 0 0-0 0, Saunds 4 2-3 10.
North Cross 18 11 17 10 — 56
Vance, N.C. 16 15 19 15 — 65
3-point goals — North Cross 8 (Baines 3, M.Mack 2, Bloomfield, Andrew, Hines), Vance, N.C. 5 (Green 2, Curry 2, Gaines). Total fouls — North Cross 14, Vance, N.C. 9. Fouled out — none.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Blacksburg 70, James Monroe 55
BLACKSBURG — Luke Goforth and Brian Mitchell scored 14 points each as the Bruins jumped out to a 26-10 first-quarter lead to pick up a win in the Austin Cloyd Memorial tournament. Matt Joyce scored 13 points and Brock Vice added 10 for Blacksburg.
The Bruins knocked down 11 3-pointers for the game.
The Mavericks were led by Shad Sauvage with a game-high 22 points and Dalton Bradley with 13..
JAMES MONROE
Burks 2, Sauvage 22, Bradley 13, Fox 6, Thomas 12.
BLACKSBURG (6-0)
Gholston 5, Mitchell 14, Stanaland 2, Spennacchio-Parker 2, Goforth 14, Babcock 2, Neurauter 2, Joyce 13, Rheinhardt 4, Miller 2, Vice 10.
James Monroe 10 17 11 17 — 55
Blacksburg 26 19 10 15 — 70
3-point goals — James Monroe 4 (Sauvage 3, Fox), Blacksburg 11 (Goforth 4, Mitchell 3, Joyce 3, Gholston).
JV — Blacksburg won 46-27.
Graham 63, Auburn 54
BLACKSBURG — Chance Dawson scored 17 points and David Graves added 10 as the G-Men, trailing by four at the half, outscored the Eagles 38-25 in the second half to gain a win in the Austin Cloyd Memorial tournament.
Ethan Millirons scored 20 points, Daniel Brotherton netted 16 points and Michael Royal added 14 for Auburn.
GRAHAM
Turner 4, Owens 7, J. Dales 5, Z. Dales 3, Graves 14, Dawson 17, Ray 6, Cline 2, Blevins 5.
AUBURN
Underwood 3, Millirons 20, Brotherton 16, Perkins 1, Royal 14.
Graham 15 10 18 20 — 63
Auburn 13 16 10 15 — 54
3-point goals — Graham 9 (Graves 3, Dawson 2, Owens, J. Dales, Z. Dales, Blevins), Auburn 2 (Millirons, Underwood).
JV — Graham won 61-35.
Radford 66, Pulaski County 52
RADFORD — Cam Cormany scored a game-high 23 points, dished out six assists and grabbed six rebounds as the Bobcats rode an 11-point halftime lead to a win over the Cougars.
Jackson McManus netted 22 points and Jon Woods added 10 points and nine rebounds for Radford.
The Bobcats buried 10 of 16 shots from beyond the arc (62.5%).
Hayden Gray paced Pulaski County with 18 points and A.J. McCloud added 12.
PULASKI COUNTY
Gray 18, Bourne 6, Blackburn 5, Gulley 1, McCloud 12, Carter 2, Rollins 6, Phillips 2.
RADFORD (2-0)
Johnson 1, Cormany 23, Rupe 2, McManus 22, Kanipe 8, Woods 10.
Pulaski County 12 15 19 16 — 52
Radford 19 19 15 13 — 66
3-point goals — PC C 4 (Gray 3, Blackburn), R 10 (Cormany 4, McManus 4, Kanipe 2). JV — Pulaski County won 57-37.
Alleghany 61, James River 60
BUCHANAN — Jayson Easton led all scorers with 22 points and Corey Easton added 11 as the Mountaineers overcame a nine-point fourth quarter deficit to come away with a district win.
Ryan Steger led the Knights with 21 points, Isaiah Moran netted 15 points and Patrick Clevenger added 11.
ALLEGHANY
J. Easton 22, C. Easton 11, Hansley 9, Pinkston 1, Taylor 3, Wright 8, Mitchell 6.
JAMES RIVER
Steger 21, Moran 15, Clevenger 11, Bowman 5, Alderson 4, Miller 3, Minnix 1.
Alleghany 13 7 15 26 — 61
James River 12 17 15 16 — 60
3-point goals — Alleghany 6 (J. Easton 2, Hensley, C. Easton, Wright, Mitchell) James River 4 (Steger 3, Moran).
JV — James River won 47-25.
Chilhowie 52, Marion 43
MARION — Josh Tuell scored a game-high 14 points and Lucas Doss added 10 as the Warriors topped the Scarlet Hurricanes in a nondistrict matchup Friday night.
Marion was led by Braxton Langston with 11 points and Tanner Tate with 10.
CHILHOWIE (4-3)
Tuell 14, Berry 8, Pucket 2, Doss 10, Walters 9, Gilley 9.
MARION (3-6)
Langston 11, Havener 2, Robinson 7, Jolliffe 3, Williams 3, Tate 10, Goins 7.
Chilhowie 11 17 13 11 — 52
Marion 14 11 7 11 — 43
3-point goals — Chilhowie 5 (Walters 2, Tuell, Berry, Doss) Marion 4 (Langston, Robinson, Jolliffe, Tate).
JV — Chilhowie won in OT.
Galax 70, Rural Retreat 33
GALAX — Keaton Beeman scored a game-high 18 points and Josh Brown added 10 as the Maroon Tide exploded for 32 fourth-quarter points to pick up a win in their season opener Friday night.
Galax received points from every player on its roster.
The Indians were led by Gavin Crowder with 12 points and Gatlin Hight with 11.
RURAL RETREAT (0-6)
Crowder 12, Musser 2, Pugh 3, Lemmon 1, Alford 1, Debard 2, Hight 11.
GALAX (1-0)
Beeman 18, Brown 10, Bryson 7, Ashworth 4, Keatley 8, Bevins 6, Pickett 3, Cruise 6, Dickerson 3, Bagley 5.
Rural Retreat 6 11 6 10 — 33
Galax 15 13 10 32 — 70
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 2 (Pugh, Hight), Galax 1 (Bryson). JV —Rural Retreat won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Abingdon 81, Pulaski County 72
DUBLIN — Peyton Carter scored a game-high 26 points as the Falcons topped the Cougars in a nondistrict shootout.
Cathy Farley scored 16 points, Sarah Walters 14 and Emily Breeding 11 for Abingdon.
Pulaski County was led by Ally Fleenor with 22 points and 14 rebounds and Maddie Ratcliff and Paige Huff with 16 points each. As a team, the Cougars drained 10 treys.
ABINGDON
Hart 1, Breeding 11, Carter 26, Osborn 1, Reid 2, Farley 16, Blevins 8, Walters 14, Blankinship 2.
PULASKI COUNTY (2-3)
Fleenor 22, Russell 6, Ka. Secrist 3, Akers 1, Ratcliff 16, Huff 16, Ke. Secrist 8.
Abingdon 19 19 14 29 — 81
Pulaski County 17 18 15 22 — 72
3-point goals — Abingdon 4 (Carter 4) Pulaski County 10 (Huff 4, Ratcliff 2, Fleenor, Russell, Ke. Secrist, Ka. Secrist).
JV — Pulaski County won 48-21.
Alleghany 55, Heritage 23
LYNCHBURG — Maggie Rooklyn scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Mountaineers to a nondistrict road win.
Alaysia Oakes paced the Pioneers with 10 points.
ALLEGHANY
Nicely 9, Rooklyn 19, Harden 6, Conner 5, Byer 3, Mundy 5 , Massie 8.
HERITAGE
Paige 4, Oakes 10, Miller 1, Davis 8.
Alleghany 15 16 8 16 — 55
Heritage 6 5 5 7 — 23
3-point goals — Alleghany 4 (Rooklyn 2, Nicely, Conner).
JV — Alleghany won 40-28.
