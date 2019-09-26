RINER — Cole Simmons complete nine of 12 passes for 155 yards and two TDs and ran for 137 yards and a score on 20 carries to lead the George Wythe football team to a 34-16 victory over Auburn on Thursday night.
Ravvon Wells had 20 carries for 155 yards and a score and Braydon Thompson caught six balls for 97 yard and two TDs for the Maroons (5-0).
Payson Kelley had 113 yards and a TD on 22 carries for the Eagles (3-2).
George Wythe 7 7 13 7 — 34
Auburn 3 7 0 6 — 16
GWythe — Thompson 26 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Auburn — FG East 35
GWythe — Thompson 19 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Auburn — Kelley 1 run ( East kick)
GWythe — Wells 15 run (Kapranos kick)
GWythe — McMillian 5 run (kick failed)
GWythe — Simmons 8 run (Kapranos kick)
Auburn — Nester 25 run (kick failed)
Volleyball
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. Northside
25-11, 25-9, 25-9
DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman led the way with 15 kills, three aces and nine digs, and Jordyn Kepler added 28 assists, four aces and four digs for the Cavaliers.
Ryanna Clark had six digs, and Kenleigh Gunter had nine digs for Lord Botetourt (10-0, 4-0).
Kyleen Draper had four kills and five assists, and Sanii Nash-Fuell finished with two kills and three blocks for Northside (6-8, 1-3).
Franklin County def.William Fleming 25-8, 25-9, 25-7
ROCKY MOUNT — Alex Christoff knocked down 10 kills, Rachel Justice posted 10 assists and three aces and Laken Adkins added four aces and three digs to lead the Eagles (8-7, 3-1) to a straight-sets win.
The Colonels (3-9, 0-3) were paced by Terryonna Smith with two kills and one ace and Tanique Valree and Haley Schrader with one kill each.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Patrick Henry 25-23, 26-24, 25-20
The Bruins (8-2, 5-0) defeated The Patriots (9-4, 4-2) in three sets.
Salem was led by Anna Dandridge with 15 kills and four blocks, Jordan Fitchett with 39 digs, and Rosie Giles with nine kills.
Hidden Valley def. Christiansburg 25-14, 25-10, 25-11
CHRISTIANSBURG — Frannie Sine had 16 kills, six assists and seven digs, Cam Davenport posted three aces and 13 digs and Faith Mitchell added 26 assists and one ace as the Titans (12-3, 4-1) swept the Blue Demons.
Also for Hidden Valley, Amber Assaid recorded 10 digs and Abigail Atkins had seven kills.
Christiansburg (4-7, 0-5) was led by Morgan Smith with 10 digs.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Magna Vista 30-28, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18
RIDGEWAY — Allie Laine had 16 kills, five blocks and six digs, Makayla Rumley added 11 kills and five blocks and Sydney Martin dished out 15 assists to lead the Bengals (5-8, 4-2) to a four-set win.
For the Warriors (7-5, 4-2), Mackenzie Hairston had 11 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces, Zariah Scales recorded 19 assists, 12 digs and three aces and Kaitlyn Viers added eight kills.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Turner Ashby 25-20, 25-9, 25-14
BRIDGEWATER — The Wildcats (12-1, 3-0) defeated Knights (5-13, 2-1) in all three sets, led by Graceon Armstrong with 11 kills, four blocks, and six digs.
Grace Cauley finished with four kills and four aces, Krissy Whitesell had 14 assists, six aces, and four digs, and Jaydyn Clemmer added eight kills, four aces, and 11 digs for Rockbridge County.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Rustburg def. Liberty18-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-2
RUSTBURG — Katie Vaughan recorded 15 kills and Katherine Thompson added 10, but the Minettes fell in five sets to the host Red Devils.
Maria Young supplied 30 assists for Liberty (11-3, 4-2) in the loss.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. Glenvar 25-22, 25-22, 25-18
FLOYD — Haylee Dalton had 15 kills and 10 digs, Jaycee Dalton nine kills, two blocks and six digs and Kenzee Dalton dished out 28 assists as the Buffaloes (11-3, 2-2) won in straight sets.
Floyd also got five kills from Olivia Hylton and 15 digs from Madi Ramey.
For the Highlanders (1-7, 0-2), Kenzie Gillespie knocked down seven kills, Jenna Hux recorded 15 digs, Claire Griffith had five kills and Kendall Birdlebough added five aces.
Carroll County def. James River 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 20-25, 15-3
BUCHANAN — Hannah Farmer amassed 10 kills and Madison Stockner added five kills and a school-record 11 blocks as the Cavaliers out-lasted the host Knights in five sets.
Hannah Dalton added nine kills for Carroll County (9-2, 2-0).
Morgan Marshall led James River (6-7, 2-2) with 12 kills, Sage Beddingfield added 11 kills and K.J. DeHaven notched 21 digs.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Parry McCluer 25-14, 25-10, 25-11
BUENA VISTA — Katie Woodward led the Fighting Blues with 23 kills, and Ariel Barber finished with eight kills.
Mackenzie Carter added 13 digs for Covington (9-7, 5-0).
Kennedi Burton finished with two kills and six blocks, and Jordan Dawson had two kills, one ace, and three blocks for Parry McCluer (2-11, 2-3).
Craig County def. Bath County 14-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-13
HOT SPRINGS — Nicole Austin led the Rockets with 13 digs and two aces, and Kaylee Stroop added 39 assists.
Haleigh Smith finished with 12 digs and Hannah Taylor added six aces for Craig County (8-3, 6-1).
Selena Wolfe led Bath County (3-7, 3-1) with 18 kills, and Cameron Keyser added 20 digs.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 25-7, 25-21
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett recorded a game-high 15 kills and Malorie Reeves chipped in 11 kills as the Blue Devils swept the visiting Pioneers.
Chelsea Wilson dished out 19 assists for Grayson County (9-1, 1-1).
Fort Chiswell (2-9, 1-2) was led by Karlynn Goforth with 15 assists and Bailey Watson with two aces and eight digs.
Galax def. Bland County 25-11, 25-14, 25-13
ROCKY GAP — Kyraha Parnell led Galax (9-5, 1-1) with seven kills, six aces, and five blocks, and Saige Leonard added eight kills, four aces, and one block.
Kendall Sturgill finished for the Maroon Tides with 10 assists and four aces.
Bland County was led by Amanda Burnette with seven digs, and Anna Pauley with three aces.
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd def. Salem 25-11, 25-15, 25-10
Allison Stoehr finished with 10 kills and nine digs, and Anna Becirevic had two kills and three blocks for the Terriers.
Alexis Dean added five kills for William Byrd (9-4).
Brooke Baxley finished with 14 digs, and Madie Loyd finished with three kills and eight digs for Salem (5-6).
