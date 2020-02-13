Margaret Hemphill scored 14 points as Roanoke Catholic’s girls basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 43-32 win over Eastern Mennonite in a Blue Ridge Conference game on Thursday.
Isabella Myers also scored 10 points for Roanoke Catholic, which will play a home game in the VIC Division 2 Tournament that begins on Tuesday.
Maya Ferrell led Eastern Mennonite with 17 points.
EASTERN MENNONITE (11-9, 2-6)
Nussbaum 8, Ferrell 17, Mast 5, Forbes 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (11-7, 6-2)
Clark 5, Myers 10, Nance 8, E. Hemphill 3, M. Hemphill 14, O’Herron 3.
Eastern Mennonite 8 10 6 8 — 32
Roanoke Catholic 14 13 7 9 — 43
3-point goals — Eastern Mennonite 6 (Ferrell 3, Nussbaum, Mast), Roanoke Catholic 4 (Nance 2, M. Hemphill, O’Herron).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 61, Hidden Valley 23
Reed Pendleton scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the Knights wrapped up the regular season with a comfortable victory over the Titans.
Drew Stegall scored seven points for Hidden Valley.
CAVE SPRING (20-2, 10-2)
Buster 4, Duncan 3, Urgo 7, Jasarevic 7, Cooper 2, Pendleton 12, Bishop 4, Ndem 2, Huffman 7, Cagle 8, Tozier 5.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-19, 0-12)
Collin 3, Bell 2, Stegall 7, Singh 2, Whitaker 2, Smiley 2, Smith 3, Fitzgerald 2.
Cave Spring 12 19 24 6 — 61
Hidden Valley 5 4 10 4 — 23
3-point goals — Cave Spring 3 (Urgo, Jasarevic, Tozier), Hidden Valley 3 (Collin, Smith, Stegall).
JV — Cave Spring won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 67, Craig County 32
ELLISTON — Gavin Worrell scored 11 points and Jacob Price added 10 as the Mustangs sank seven of their 10 3-pointers in the first half on the way to building a 24-point halftime lead over the Rockets.
Bryson Taylor had eight points for Craig County.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-14, 1-10)
Brizendine 6, Law 4, Menezes 5, Nichols 3, Paitsel 6, Taylor 8.
EATERN MONTGOMERY 11-9, 6-5)
Bahnken 9, Fallon 6, Foster 7, Fox 2, Moore 1, Price 10, Shepherd 9, Spence 9, Tyree 3, Worrell 11.
Craig County 7 9 8 8 — 32
E. Montgomery 20 20 19 8 — 67
3-point goals — Craig County 6 (Taylor 2, Paitsel 2, Menezes, Nichols), Eastern Montgomery 10 (Worrell 3, Price 2, Bahnken 2, Spence, Foster, Shepherd).
JV — Craig County won 55-48.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 59, Bland County 46
RYE COVE — Ethan Millirons scored 21 points and Daniel Brotherton added 12 for the Eagles.
Michael Royal added 10 for Auburn.
Drew Hoge scored 17 points to lead the Bears, and Pierce Kegley added 10.
AUBURN (16-5, 9-1)
Underwood 3, Sutphin 3, Rutledge 3, Millirons 21, Brotherton 12, Marshall 4, Perkins 3, Royal 10.
BLAND COUNTY (14-7, 6-4)
Payne 4, Kegley 12, Harden 7, Compton 2, Hoge 17, Hankins 2, Buchanan 2.
Auburn 19 14 13 13 — 59
Bland County 13 10 15 8 — 46
3-point goals — Auburn 4 (Royal 2, Perkins, Underwood), Bland County 3 (Kegley 2 Harden).
JV — Auburn won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 56, Hidden Valley 39
Kieera Mooney scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, while Zada Porter added 20 points of her own to go with eight steals Cave Spring beat Hidden Valley.
Bailey Parker led Hidden Valley with 11 points.
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-20, 2-10)
Hanson 6, Pickens 9, Reid 4, Derosha 4, Parker 11, Lkhagvasuren 3, Trotter 2.
CAVE SPRING (14-7, 8-4)
Porter 20, Smith 6, Landsman 2, Hibbs 3, Carroll 5, Mooney 20.
Hidden Valley 5 8 12 14 — 39
Cave Spring 9 14 22 11 — 56
3-point goals — Hidden Valley (Lkhavasuren), Cave Spring 4 (Porter 2, Smith, Carroll).
JV — Cave Spring won.
Pulaski County 70, Salem 52
Maddie Ratcliff scored 17 points and Keslyn Secrist added 12 as the Cougars finished a perfect regular season in the River Ridge District with a win over the host Spartans.
Kennedy Scales led Salem with 25 points and Abby Baker pulled down 15 rebounds.
PULASKI COUNTY (17-5, 12-0)
Fleenor 6, Russell 5, Ka. Secrist 2, Ke. Secrist 12, Akers 6, Ratcliff 17, Huff 6, Blankenship 6, Cregger 2, Walson 8.
SALEM (10-12, 5-7)
K. Scales 25, T. Scales 7, Hill 2, Moran 9, Baker 5 (15 reb), Mitchem 4.
Pulaski County 16 14 23 17 — 70
Salem 9 10 18 15 — 52
3-point goals — Pulaski County 2 (Akers, Ratcliff), Salem 2 (K. Scales, T. Scales).
JV — Salem won 39-34.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 71, Bland County 44
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts scored 21 points, Meleah Kirtner downed 12 points and Peyton Phillippi and Kaylee Lefler added 10 points each as the Maroons used a 21-point halftime advantage to rout the Bears Wednesday night.
Makenzie Ingo grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and recorded seven steals for George Wythe.
Sydnie Stowers led Bland County with 19 points.
BLAND COUNTY (2-16, 0-9)
Stowers 19, Holston 9, Towenley 3, Sanders 8, Tindall 5.
GEORGE WYTHE (18-4, 9-1)
Phillippi 10, Ingo 7, Kirtner 12, Betts 21, Guthrie 5, Hawthorne 6, Lefler 10.
Bland County 11 8 17 8 — 44
George Wythe 19 21 21 10 — 71
3-point goals — Bland 6 (Stowers 3, Holston 2, Townley), Wythe (Philipi 2, Hawthorne 2, Ingo).
JV — George Wythe won.
Auburn 51, Bland County 40
BLAND — Hannah Huffman scored 19 points as the Eagles downed the Bears.
Morgan Mundy also scored 10 points for Auburn, who will travel to Fort Chiswell on Saturday in the first round of the Mountan Empire District Tournament.
Brooke Sanders and Sydnie Stowers each scored 12 points for Bland County, who will travel to Grayson County on Saturday.
AUBURN (3-15, 2-8)
Huffman 19, Lytton 8, Mundy 10, Rorrer 3, Lafon 5, Lovern 2, Terry 4.
BLAND COUNTY (2-17, 0-1)
Sanders 12, Stowers 12, Tindall 7, Hall 3, Townley 4, Holston 2
Auburn 12 11 12 16 — 51
Bland County 11 14 5 10 — 40
3-point goals — Bland County 2 (Hall, Stowers).
