DANVILLE — Spencer Hairston scored 17 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Magna Vista to a 64-63 win over Carlisle at the Harry Johnson Classic boys basketball tournament at George Washington High School.
Tavin Hairston scored 21 points, including three 3-pointers for the Warriors.
Landon Wagoner scored 17 points, and Trey Carter added 14 points for the Chiefs.
MAGNA VISTA (3-4)
S. Hairston 17, T. Hairston 21, T. Johnson 4, Gravley 14, Preston 1, R. Johnson 2, Morris 5
CARLISLE (3-6)
Eggleston 3, Grubb 7, Stuart 2, Cox 3, Holiday 7, Wagoner 17, Fain 10, Carter 14
Magna Vista 21 12 18 13 — 64
Carlisle 11 14 14 24 — 63
3-point goals — Magna Vista 8, (S. Hairston 5, T. Hairston 3), Carlisle 5, (Cox, Holiday, Wagoner 2).
Girls basketball
Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56
HAMPTON — Ally Fleenor’s 17 points and 10 rebounds paced four players in double figures as the Cougars held off the Monarchs on the opening day of the Boo Williams Christmas Tournament.
Paige Huff added 12 points, Maddie Ratcliff tallied 11 and Erin Russell chimed in with 10 points for Pulaski County (3-3).
Menchville (7-1) was led by Amari Smith with 16 points and 11 points from Kelsey Fogarty, Tamiya Santos and Kiara Beal.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-3)
Fleenor 17 (10 reb), Russell 10, Ka. Secrist 3, Ratcliff 11, Huff 12, Ke. Secrist 5, Blankenship 1.
MENCHVILLE (7-1)
Thomas 1, Kelsey Fogarty 11, King-Johnson 2, Amari Smith 16, Tamiya Santos 11, Moore 2, Kiara Beal 11, Hallums 2.
Pulaski County 17 14 19 9 — 59
Menchville 11 17 14 14 — 56
3-point goals — Pulaski County 4 (Huff 2, Ka. Secrist, Ke. Secrist), Menchville 5 (Smith 2, Santos 2, Fogarty).
Martinsville 68, Morehead (N.C.) 37
EDEN, N.C. — Destiny Harris scored 18 points to lead four Bulldogs in double figures in the Battle of the Border Classic at Morehead High School.
Leighton Jamison scored 14, Savasia Boyd added 12 and Nakiyah Hairston supplied 11 for the Bulldogs.
Martinsville returns to action at 3 p.m. Friday against McMichael High School.
Magna Vista 54,
G. Washington 26
DANVILLE — Buoyed by 20 points from sophomore guard TaNashia Hairston, Magna Vista registered a win at the Harry Johnson Classic.
Seniors Mackenzie Hairston and Ciara Dillard added 13 and six points, respectively, to contribute to a well-rounded performance by the Warriors. Every Magna Vista player that entered the game scored at least one basket.
Magna Vista plays Faith Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.