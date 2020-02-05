ROCKY MOUNT — Tavin Hairston hit 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with 3 seconds left on the clock and Magna Vista went on to beat Franklin County 56-55 in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Wednesday.
Hairston finished with 14 points. Rion Martin’s 15 points led Magna Vista in scoring, and Tyler Johnson added 12 points.
Tyshawn Zeigler had 14 points for the Eagles, who saw their 3-point attempt at the buzzer bounce off the back of the rim. Hunter Cannaday added 13 points.
MAGNA VISTA (7-12)
T. Hairston 14, Johnson 12, Martin 15, S. Hairston 8, Johnson 4, Gardner 2, Preston 1.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-14)
Zeigler 14, Cannaday 13, Luckett 9, Elliott 2, Hahn 2, Hudson 2, Law 3, Holland 2, Stockton 8.
Magna Vista 12 15 17 12 — 56
Franklin County 16 8 17 14 — 55
3-point goals — Magna Vista 6 (T. Hairston 3, S. Hairston 2, Martin), Franklin County 5 (Cannaday 3, Stockton 2).
JV — Franklin County won 49-25.
Boys basketball
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Bland County 51, Galax 27
GALAX — Drew Hoge scored 10 of his 20 points in the second quarter, including two of his four 3-pointers as the Bears opened up a 13-point lead going into halftime on the way to a big win over the Maroon Tide.
Galax, which was outscored 37-6 in the middle two quarters, got seven points apiece from Cole Pickett and Keaton Beeman.
BLAND COUNTY (13-6, 5-3)
Coleman 2, Compton 6, Hankins 2, Harden 4, Hoge 20, Kegley 7, Payne 8, Russo 2.
GALAX (2-14, 0-10)
Ashworth 2, Beeman 7, Blevins 5, Bryson 2, Keatley 2, Pickett 7.
Bland County 7 17 20 7 — 51
Galax 9 2 4 12 — 27
3-point goals — Bland County 9 (Hoge 4, Payne 2, Compton, Harden, Kegley), Galax 1 (Beeman).
JV — Bland County won.
Fort Chiswell 72, Grayson County 47
MAX MEADOWS — Siler Watson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Pioneers built a 20-point halftime lead on the way to downing the Blue Devils.
Kolton Sutphin added 15 points for Fort Chiswell, which led 42-22 at halftime.
Micah Brown had 10 points for Grayson County.
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-11, 4-5)
Brown 10, Cassell 5, Cox 5, Hardy 1, Poe 2, Pope 9, Price 2, Shaffner 6, Testerman 5, Weatherman 2.
FORT CHISWELL (13-5, 5-3)
Coffey 2, Crockett 5, Dunford 5, Gravely 9, King 7, McHone 5, Sutphin 15, Watson 22, Williams 2.
Grayson County 13 9 11 14 — 47
Fort Chiswell 23 19 16 14 — 72
3-point goals — Grayson County 7 (Brown 2, Cassell, Cox, Pope, Shaffner 1, Testerman), Fort Chiswell 7 (Sutphin 3, Watson 2, Dunford, McHone).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 45-17.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 48, Covington 44
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made two steals to lead the Fighting Blues in a tight one.
John Snyder added 12 points for Parry McCluer, which hit 5 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter to help lock up the win.
Javier Yancey scored 15 points to lead Covington, and Jabari Williams finished with 11 points.
COVINGTON (8-11, 6-4)
Akers 6, Barrett 4, Roldan 8, Williams 11, Yancey 15.
PARRY McCLUER (14-4, 9-0)
Dunlap 22, Hamilton 8, Roberts 6, Snyder 12.
Covington 18 5 9 12 — 44
Parry McCluer 12 11 12 13 — 48
3-point goals — Covington 5 (Yancey 3, Akers 2), Parry McCluer 3 (Dunlap, Hamilton, Roberts).
JV — Parry McCluer won 46-32.
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 57, Narrows 55
NARROWS — Daniel Goode scored a career-high 21 points and Peyton Coe chipped in 15 as the Maroons won by two points for the second time in two days.
The Green Wave was led by Logan Conley with 14 points, Dalton Bradley with 12 points and Mathew Morgan with 10.
GEORGE WYTHE (14-6)
Coe 15, Goode 21, Tillison 1, McMillian 4, McCall 2, Martin 3, Mabe 7.
NARROWS (10-6)
Conley 14, Bradley 12, Morgan 10, Frame 7, Blaker 9, Wiley 3.
George Wythe 16 16 13 12 — 57
Narrows 12 10 16 17 — 55
3-point goals — George Wythe 6 (Coe 3, Goode 2, Mabe), Narrows 5 (Conley 2, Frame, Blaker, Wiley).
JV — George Wythe won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming 53, William Byrd 31
Shakara Anderson knocked down 14 points as the Colonels downed the host Terriers.
Sophia Chrisley led William Byrd with nine points.
WILLIAM FLEMING (17-3, 8-1)
Henderson 2, Board 5, Bethel 7, Morgan 4, Battle 4, Ollie 7, Anderson 14, Fitzgerald 8.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-12, 1-8)
Becirevic 4, Chrisley 9, Helton 4, Mutz 2, Stinnette 3, Walls 3, McCaskill 6.
William Fleming 18 10 16 9 — 53
William Byrd 6 11 5 9 — 31
3-point goals — William Fleming 5 (Anderson 3, Bethel, Board), William Byrd 3 (Chrisley, Stinnette, Walls).
JV — William Fleming won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 56, Radford 31
HILLSVILLE — Kalee Easter dropped in 14 points, Lauren Alley scored 11 points and Jaelyn Hagee added 10 as the Cavaliers rode a 17-point halftime advantage and clinched the Three Rivers District regular-season title.
Jada Dean and Alexis Radar led the Bobcats with nine points each.
RADFORD (13-5, 6-4)
Mills 5, Dean 9, Conner 3, Radar 9, Newcome 2, Burdette 2, Myers 1.
CARROLL COUNTY (20-0, 11-0)
A. Easter 4, Barnes 3, K. Easter 14, Stockner 6, Hagee 10, Crotts 2, Alley 11, Kennedy 4, Cupp 2.
Radford 8 4 3 16 — 31
Carroll County 15 14 16 11 — 56
3-point goals — Radford 3 (Mills, Dean, Conner), Carroll County 4 (K. Easter 3,Barnes).
JV — Radford won 62-56.
Alleghany 50, Glenvar 48
LOW MOOR — Maggie Rooklin dropped in 23 points and Erin Harden added 14 as the Mountaineers hung on to down the Highlanders.
Glenvar was led by Olivia Harris with 18 points and Rhyan Haris with 13.
GLENVAR (11-10, 4-8)
Luper 4, O.Harris 18, Frederick 4, Thompson 2, R. Harris 13, King 7.
ALLEGHANY (12-6, 4-5)
Nicely 2, Rooklin 23, Harden 14, Conner 9, Byer 2.
Glenvar 10 6 17 15 — 48
Alleghany 8 10 17 15 — 50
3-point goals — Glenvar 2 (O. Harris, King), Alleghany 8 (Rooklyn 3, Conner 3, Harden 2).
JV — Alleghany won 59-17.
NONDISTRICT
Floyd County 94, Christiansburg 30
CHRISTIANSBURG — Peyton Grim and Brookelyn Hall scored 18 points apiece to lead the Buffaloes over the Blue Demons.
Alexis Kiser added 15 points for Floyd County, which led 54-16 at the half, and Paxton Vest scored 12.
Hannah Altizer finished with 12 points for Christiansburg.
FLOYD COUNTY (15-6)
Grim 18, Hall 18, Harman 7, Kiser 15, Slaughter 8, Spangler 5, Underwood 2, Vest 12, Whitlow 9.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-14)
Alley 3, Altizer 12, Banks 4, Horne 3, Sherman 2, Bilburn 6.
Floyd County 30 24 20 20 — 94
Christiansburg 9 7 9 5 — 30
3-point goals — Floyd County 8 (Vest 2, Grim, Hall, Harman, Kiser, Slaughter, Whitlow), Christiansburg 3 (Alley, Altizer, Horne).
Staunton River 45, Liberty 35
BEDFORD — Jeni Levine scored 22 points as the Golden Eagles, who produced 11 steals on defense, gained a road win.
Machenzie Flood led Liberty with 16 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (14-7)
J. Levine 22, Jones 1, Hamren 4, Faw 7, C. Levine 6, Atkins 5.
LIBERTY (0-17)
Dills 3, Tomlin 6, Gray 2, Amos 1, Kimberlin 7, Flood 16.
Staunton River 11 10 11 13 — 45
Liberty 6 12 13 4 — 35
3-point goals — Staunton River 2 (Faw 2), Liberty (Flood).
