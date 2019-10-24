Miette Veldman had 21 kills and five digs, and Jordyn Kepler added 36 assists, four digs and two aces as top-seeded Lord Botetourt downed Northside in three sets on Thursday to advance to the Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament final.
The scores were 25-13, 25-10 and 25-16
The Cavaliers (24-0) topped the Vikings in a semifinal match of the Blue Ridge District tournament.
Botetourt (24-0), which will play William Byrd in Tuesday’s final at Northside, also got seven kills, four aces and eight digs from Taylor Robertson, and 13 digs from Kenleigh Gunter.
Northside fell to 11-13.
Byrd advanced by holding off Franklin County in a five set marathon.
The scores were 20-25, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18, 17-15
Mattie Andrews had 17 kills and 15 digs, Kasey McKee knocked down 11 kills and Allison Stoehr added 15 kills, 18 digs and four aces for the No. 2 seeded Terriers (15-6).
The Eagles (12-11) were led by Courtney Bryant with 22 kills and 30 digs, Alex Christoff with nine kills and 20 digs and Reese Turner with 13 digs and nine assists.
TOURNAMENTS
Volleyball
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. George Washington 25-2, 25-6, 25-7
BASSETT — Allie Laine knocked down 12 kills and had four blocks, Makayla Rumley added six kills and Kaylee Keith dished out 17 assists as the third-seeded Bengals (10-11) downed the No. 6-seed Eagles (2-19) in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament.
Magna Vista def. Martinsville 25-11, 25-6, 25-11
RIDGEWAY — Morgan Smith recorded 12 kills and three aces and Zariah Scales dished out 31 assists, as the Warriors advanced to the Piedmont District semifinals with a straight-set win over the Bulldogs (1-18).
Emma Hankins served up 12 aces and Mackenzie Hairston added seven kills for Magna Vista (13-6).
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic def. New Covenant 25-21, 22-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-12
Maggie Clark recorded 14 kills and 22 digs, and Isabella Myers added six kills and 10 digs as the Celtics edged past the Gryphons to make the championship game of the Blue Ridge Conference tournament.
Isabella Alaverz also notched 22 digs for Roanoke Catholic (12-10).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe def. Bland County 25-14, 25-3, 25-10
WYTHEVILLE — The No. 3 seed Maroons (13-12) got 13 kills, five aces, seven digs and one block from Marisa Turpin, six kills, five digs and four aces from Nina Dillow and 12 assists, one ace and one block from Alexis Vaught as they topped the No. 6 seed Bears (5-16) in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-23,22-25, 25-17, 25-22
Kendall Sturgill posted 42 assists, three aces and 12 digs, Saige Leonard had 17 kills, 28 digs and two aces, and Kyraha Parnell added 15 kills, four blocks and 13 digs to lead the Maroon Tide (12-12) to a Mountain Empire District first-round win.
The Pioneers (4-18) were paced by Bailey Watson with 21 digs and five kills, Sarah Stephens with five kills and Karlynn Goforth with 28 assists and four kills.
Galax, the tournament host, will meet top seeded Auburn Monday in a semifinal match.
Girls tennis
North Cross 6, Chatham Hall 3
LYNCHBURG — The North Cross girls tennis team defeated Chatham Hall 6-3 in a Blue Ridge Conference semifinal match Thursday played at Virginia Episcopal.
Singles:
Caroline Lystash (NC) def. Nele Guder 8-1, Kylie Schaefer (NC) def. Christine Leak 8-1, Chloe Hunt (NC)def. Sridha Chadalavada 8-0, Lucy Blackwell (CH) def. Raegan Karlen 8- 6, Sarah Storm (CH) def. Genny Chandel 8-2, Kate Bishop (NC) def. Hannah Faison 8-4
Doubles:
Lystash & Hunt N(C) def. Guder & Leak 8-0, Schaefer and Karlen (NC) def. Blackwell & Storm 8-2, Chadalavada & Faison C(H) def. Chandel & Bishop 8-4.
Regular season
Volleyball
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley def. Cave Spring 25-11, 25-8, 25-16
Frannie Sine had 10 kills, seven assists, three aces and nine digs, Cam Davenport posted 13 kills and six aces and Faith Mitchell added 23 assists and four aces to lead the Titans (19-4, 10-2) to a straight sets win over the Knights (7-19, 4-8) in their final regular-season game.
Also for Hidden Valley, Amber Assaid had 10 digs and two aces and Leilani Pickens had five kills and two blocks.
Pulaski County def. Salem 25-21, 20-25, 29-27, 25-22
Haleigh Brown dished out 40 assists and posted 24 digs, Skylar Burton knocked down 19 kills and Kelsey Hancock added 14 kills to lead the Cougars (8-12, 5-7) to a four-set win.
The Spartans (6-14, 2-10) got 25 digs from Brooke Baxley, 21 assists from Haley Steffan and 19 assists from Sybella Work.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County def. James River 25-18, 29-27, 25-21
FLOYD — Jaycee Dalton recorded 15 kills, Haylee Dalton added 10 kills and Madi Ramey notched 21 digs in the Buffaloes’ (19-3, 10-2) straight-sets win over the Knights (8-12, 4-7).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Amherst County 25-23, 25-17, 25-16
BEDFORD — Fiona Taylor had six kills and two blocks, Katie Vaughan 10 kills, five aces, three blocks and 25 digs and Maria Young added 23 assists and two kills to lead Liberty (17-6, 9-5) over the Lancers (8-11, 3-10) in its regular season finale.
Also for Liberty, Rieley Taylor recorded 20 digs and Sydney Dills 10.
Rustburg def. Jefferson Forest 17-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 15-10
RUSTBURG — Katie Hardie recorded 16 kills and Anna Maddox added 15 as the Red Devils nearly rallied from two sets down to trip the Cavaliers.
Meah Coles dished out 46 assists and Rachel Sledd added 10 kills for Rustburg (16-7, 12-2).
Sydney Strain led Jefferson Forest (19-4, 12-2) with 12 kills, Hailee Blankenship added nine kills, Stacey Gallahan chipped in eight kills and Heather Forton registered seven kills and 35 assists.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Bath County 25-13, 26-24, 25-9
COVINGTON — Madison Bennett had 11 assists and four aces, Zoe Spangler posted five kills, two aces and four blocks and Katie Woodward added 11 kills, five aces and eight digs as the Cougars (16-7, 12-0) swept the Chargers.
Bath County (6-14, 5-7) was led by Emily Douglas with five kills, Cami Keyser with 15 digs and Selena Wolfe with seven kills and 10 digs.
Parry McCluer def. Eastern Montgomery 25-23, 25-19, 25-14
BUENA VISTA — Chloe Persinger had 15 kills and seven aces, Kennedi Burton had two kills, two assists and two blocks and Grayson Shields added nine assists and two aces as the Fighting Blues (3-17, 3-9) won their regular season finale.
The Mustangs (6-14, 5-7) were led by Morgan Bahnken with eight kills and two aces, Abagail Raines with 18 assists, two kills and two aces and Elli Underwood with seven kills, one assist and one ace.
