DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman scored 23 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as Lord Botetourt downed Salem 67-41 in a nondistrict girls basketball game on Thursday.
Meredith Wells also scored 15 points for the Cavaliers, who outscored the Spartans 32-15 in the second half.
Salem (1-1) was led by Kennedy Scales with 14 points in the loss.
SALEM (1-1)
Scales 14, Robtison 9, Hill 2, Hall 2, Moran 2, Baker 4, Mitchem 8.
LORD BOTETOURT (2-0)
Veldman 23, Myers 5, Wells 15, Spangler 8, Brumfield 2, Robertson 8, Gunter 6.
Salem 10 16 11 4 — 41
Lord Botetourt 18 17 13 19 — 67
3-point goals — Salem 5 (Robtison 3, Scales, Mitchem), Lord Botetourt 2 (Wells, Spangler).
JV — Salem won 39-33.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONDISTRICT
Alleghany 45, Heritage 24
LYNCHBURG — Maggie Rooklin scored 17 points, including two 3-pointers for the Mountaineers.
Tatiyana Graham scored 12 points for the Pioneers.
ALLEGHANY (2-0)
Nicely 3, Rooklin 17, Harden 9, Conner 3, Keene 5, Mundy 2, Massie 4, Byer 2.
HERITAGE (0-1)
Oakes 4, Miller 2, Davis 2, Howard 2, Dillard 2, Graham 12.
Alleghany 13 11 12 9 — 45
Heritage 1 2 9 12 — 24
3-point goals — Alleghany 4, (Rooklin 2, Conner, Keene)
JV — Alleghany won 54-23.
Staunton River 53, Tunstall 30
DRY FORK — Sam Faw scored 16 points and Jeni Levine added 12 points and eight rebounds as the Golden Eagles downed the host Trojans.
Kaleigh Griffith led Tunstall with 10 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-0)
J. Levine 12, Jones 2, Hamren 8, Faw 16, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 2, Creasey 2, Adkins 9.
TUNSTALL (0-2)
Howell 4, Porter 5, Tarpley 2, Ritter 5, Barbour 1, Kaleigh Griffith 10, Elliott 3.
Staunton River 14 17 13 9 — 53
Tunstall 7 9 10 4 — 30
3-point goals — Staunton River 3 (J. Levine, Hamren, Faw), Tunstall (Elliott).
JV — Staunton River won 25-16.
Covington 36, James River 25
BUCHANAN — Amiah Hunter scored 11 points to lead the Cougars past the host Knights.
Madison Brogan led James River with seven points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.
COVINGTON (1-1)
Persinger 2, Garrison 5, Via 6, Hunter 11, Tacy 6, Barber 6.
JAMES RIVER (1-2)
Brogan 7, Davis 6, Lester 4, Garrett 4, Harlow 2, Vanderveer 2.
Covington 6 13 11 6 — 36
James River 4 8 8 5 — 25
3-point goals — Covington 2 (Via, Barber).
JV — James River won.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
E.C. Glass 70, Jefferson Forest 49
FOREST — Savion Austin scored 20 points to lead the Hilltoppers over the Cavaliers.
Reashawn Spaulding scored 11 points, and Hugh Wood added 10 points for E.C. Glass.
Caleb Eckart scored 13 points for Jefferson Forest.
E.C. GLASS (1-1, 1-0)
Spaulding 11, Kendrick 4, Austin 20, Mosley 4, Wood 10, Quinones 9, Conner 3, Combs 2, Hunt 4, Wilson 2, Rennyson 2.
JEFFERSON FOREST (1-1, 0-1)
Hogsed 7, Phillips 1, Everhart 2, Eckart 13, Stanley 5, Gage 7, Joseph Peters 10, VanRemortel 2, Isenhour 2.
E.C. Glass 12 19 18 21 — 70
Jefferson Forest 10 9 15 15 — 49
3-point goals — E.C. Glass 8, (Spaulding 2, Austin 2, Wood 2, Quinones, Conner), Jefferson Forest 2, (Stanley, Gage).
JV — E.C. Glass won 33-32.
NONDISTRICT
Faith Christian 40, Bath County 30
HOT SPRINGS — Nick Witt scored 17 points, and had 15 rebounds for the Warriors.
Logan Miller and Wyatt Harmon both scored nine points for the Chargers.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (4-1)
A. King 7, H. King 5, Roche 7, Mayerchak 4, Witt 17.
BATH COUNTY (1-1)
Ingram 3, Miller 9, Harmon 9, Dillon 5, Ryder 2, Mccallister 2.
Faith Christian 11 9 11 9 — 40
Bath County 4 6 9 11 — 30
3-point goals — Faith Christian 2, (Roche, H. King), Bath County 3, (Miller, Harmon, Dillon).
Fort Chiswell 65, Rural Retreat 19
MAX MEADOWS — Kolton Sutphin reached 1,000 career points, hitting four 3-pointers on the way to 28 points for the Pioneers.
Gavin Crowder scored nine points for Rural Retreat.
FORT CHISWELL (2-0)
Sutphin 28, Watson 9, Vaught 5, Williams 6, McHone 4, Dunford 2, Coffey 2, Crockett 2, VanDyne 2, King 4, Rooney 2.
RURAL RETREAT (0-1)
Gavin Crowder 9, Musser 2, Pugh 6, Lemmon 2
Fort Chiswell 24 17 14 10 — 65
Rural Retreat 2 3 7 7 — 19
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 4, (Sutphin 4), Rural Retreat 2, (Pugh 2).
JV — Fort Chiswell won 44-25.
Marion 60, Lebanon 42
BRISTOL — Braxton Langston had 17 points and Kyle Robinson added 14 for the Scarlet Hurricanes at the Ballard Lee Tipoff at Virginia High.
Preston Steele scored 17 for Lebanon.
LEBANON
Hall 3, Jackson 4, Robinson 2, Preston Steele 17, Sage Potts 14, Buchanan 2, Skeens 0, Hertig 0, Tatum 0.
MARION (1-1)
Tate 4, Kyle Robinson 14, Goins 4, Braxton Langston 17, Havener 9, Williams 8, Grubb 4, Greer 0, Hall 0, Jolliffe 0, Woods 0, Stevenson 0.
Lebanon 10 9 3 20 — 42
Marion 14 7 14 25 — 60
3-point goals – Lebanon 4 (Hall, Steele, Potts, Jackson), Marion 4 (Langston 2, Havener, Robinson).
Roanoke Catholic 67, Staunton River 57
MONETA — Traevils Kopcial’s 17 points led four players in double figures in the Celtics’ win over the Golden Eagles on Wedneday.
Brooks Hagadorn added 13 points, Dillon Porter tallied 11 and both Jack Faulkner and Jared LaTreil chipped in 10 points for Roanoke Catholic.
Staunton River was led by Lucas Overstreet’s 18 points and 10 points from Grey Clary.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (3-0)
Faulkner 10, Kopcial 17, Simpkins 1, Lynch 3, LaTreill 10, Toney 2, Hagadorn 13, Porter 11. Totals 25 9-14 67.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-2)
Crider 5, Overstreet 18, Lambert 8, Carter 6, Clary 10, Jones 4, Bates 1, Crider 4, Morris 1. Totals 20 7-10 57.
Roanoke Catholic 17 23 18 9 — 67
Staunton River 13 18 15 11 — 57
3-Point Goals: RC 8 (Faulkner 2, Kopcial 3, Lynch, Hagadorn). SRHS 10 (JJ Crider, Overstreet 3, Lambert 2, Carter 2, Clary 2).
Morehead (N.C.) 73, Magna Vista 71
RIDGEWAY — Tavin Hairston and Spencer Hairston had 19 points apiece for the Warriors (1-1), but Morehead hit three key free throws down the stretch to earn the win.
