BLACKSBURG — Miette Veldman recorded 16 kills, three blocks, five digs, and two aces and Jordyn Kepler dished out 34 assists and had five digs to lead unbeaten Lord Botetourt to a three-set sweep of host Blacksburg (3-1) in a nondistrict volleyblal game on Thursday.
The scores were 25-23, 25-13 and 25–21.
Also for the Cavaliers (4-0), Taylor Robertson had nine kills, three blocks, four digs and an ace and Kenleigh Gunter added 14 digs and three aces.
VOLLEYBALL
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar def. William Byrd 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18
Kenzie Gillespie posted five blocks, Sara McIllwain had 19 kills, Bailey Conner added 17 kills and Claire Griffith knocked down nine kills to lead the Highlanders (1-3).
For the Terriers (2-3), Trinity Hylton had 29 assists and 10 digs, Kasey McKee five assists and three kills, Allison Stoehr 17 kills, and Matie Andrews 11 kills and 12 digs.
Hidden Valley def. Northside 25-17, 25-9, 26-24
Frannie Sine notched 17 kills, four aces and 15 assists, and Faith Mitchell added 15 assists and three aces for the Titans against the visiting Vikings.
Cam Davenport added eight kills and 13 digs, and Abagail Atkins chipped in six kills and two blocks for Hidden Valley (3-0).
Northside (2-2) was led by Sanii Nash-Fuell with seven kills, Kyleen Draper with 11 assists and Makayla Newman with eight digs.
William Fleming def. Martinsville 25-11, 25-18, 25-23
Victoria Board put up four aces and eight kills, Tanique Valree had four aces and four kills, Dianna Richardson posted three aces and Brianna Waldron added 17 digs to pace the Colonels (2-3) over the Bulldogs (1-3).
Rockbridge County def. Salem 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13
Graceon Armstrong recorded 19 kills and six blocks and Krissy Whitesell dished out 51 assists as the Wildcats downed the host Spartans.
Jaydyn Clemmer added 14 kills and two aces for Rockbridge County (3-0).
Salem (3-1) was led by Meredith Hicks with eight kills, Haley Steffan with 10 assists and Brooke Baxley with 26 digs.
Franklin County def. Magna Vista 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
RIDGEWAY — Courtney Bryant put down 15 kills and served up three aces, while Rachel Justice added a pair of aces, four kills and 19 assists as the Eagles downed the Warriors (3-2).
Callie Altice added four aces, six kills and four digs for Franklin County (3-1).
Jefferson Forest def. Timberlake Christian 10-25, 25-17, 12-25, 25-21, 15-6
LYNCHBURG — Hailee Blankenship regsitered nine kills and Heather Forton and Rita Magherini each dished out 13 assists as the Cavaliers rallied to down the host Tornados.
Hope Robertson served up three aces and Fortson also added five kills for Jefferson Forest (1-2).
Alleghany def. Covington 25-23, 12-25, 25-22, 25-21
LOW MOOR — Anna Hayes recorded seven kills and Sarah Rooklin added five as the Mountaineers defeated the visiting Cougars.
Maegan Trentine chipped in four kills, Gracie Conner had 24 digs and Alyssa Taylor served up three aces for Alleghany (2-2).
Katie Woodward led Covington (2-2) with 15 kills and three aces, Kinley Spinks chimed in with 10 kills and Reese Myers contributed 21 digs.
Floyd County def. Patrick County 25-11, 25-19, 25-9
FLOYD — Kenzee Dalton knocked down 15 kills and four aces, Haylee Dalton posted 10 kills and six aces and Olivia Hylton added three blocks and three kills to lead the Buffaloes (4-0) over the Cougars (1-4).
Carroll County def. Pulaski County 25-11, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12
DUBLIN — Hannah Farmer had 14 kills, one block and two aces, Cassidy Lawson had 17 kills, one block and 11 digs, Haley Spangler posted 28 digs and Hannah Spangler dished out 28 assists as the Cavaliers (3-0) remained unbeaten.
The Cougars (2-3) were led by Skylar Burton with 14 kills, one block and two aces, Haleigh Brown with 29 assists and Serenity Mitchell with 14 digs.
Radford def. Fort Chiswell 25-17, 25-12, 25-9
MAX MEADOWS — Charli Dietz recorded 11 kills and four aces and Trinity Adams served up 34 assists and two aces for the Bobcats against the host Pioneers. Laney Cline added seven kills and three blocks for Radford (2-0).
Fort Chiswell (0-4) was led by Bailey Watson with six kills and Kamdyn Kilgore with three aces and two kills.
Auburn def. Narrows 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
NARROWS — Rachel Harding had four aces, nine kills and eight digs and Addy Huff and Allison Martin knocked down eight kills each as the Eagles (4-0) remained unbeaten.
The Green Wave (1-3) was paced by Emma Spencer with five kills and 11 blocks, Mya Robertson with five kills and Audrey Riddle with 28 digs.
Roanoke Catholic def. New Covenant 25-16,25-18, 25-15, 25-22, 15-13
Maggie Clark registered 15 kills and Tania Knipp dished out 18 assists as the Celtics squeaked by the Gryphons.
Isabella Myers added eight kills for Roanoke Catholic (2-3, 1-0).
Janna Reynolds notched nine kills, Virginia Roberts chimed in with eight kills and Phoebe Prillaman dished out 26 assists for New Covenant.
Craig County def. North Cross 25-11, 25-15, 25-14
Kaylee Strong dished out 28 assists and knocked down four aces, Autumn Hutchison had nine kills and six aces and Haleigh Smith added seven kills and 12 aces to lead the Rockets (2-2) over the Raiders (0-2).
Galax def. Eastern Montgomery 25-4, 26-24, 25-20
ELLISTON — Kendall Sturgill had 22 assists, three aces and five digs, Saige Leonard posted 10 kills, eight digs and one ace and Kyraha Parnell added nine kills, eight digs and two aces for the Maroon Tide (3-1).
The Mustangs (0-3) were led by Peyton Vishneski with one assist and three kills, Elli Underwood with two aces and three kills, and Morgan Bahnken with three aces and one kill.
Rural Retreat def. Bland County 25-14, 25-17, 25-15
RURAL RETREAT — Abby Musser put down 15 kills and Lacey Sullivan served up 15 assists and three aces for the Indians against the Bears.
Annie Peebles added eight kills and an ace for Rural Retreat (3-1).
Northwood def. Marion 26-24, 6-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-12
MARION — Chloe Boardwine had 10 kills and Lexi Crusenberry added nine kills as the Panthers outlasted the Scarlet Hurricane.
Karleigh Stephenson dished out 14 assists and Helena Parks added 26 digs for Northwood.
Audrey Moss led Marion (0-3) with nine kills, Kaylee Holbrook added six kills and Calie Blackburn handed out 15 assists.
PH-Glade Spring def. George Wythe 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20
WYTHEVILLE — Nina Dillow recorded 15 digs, Marisa Turpin had 12 digs and Alexis Vaught and Karrah James dished out 10 assists each with James adding 10 digs for the Maroons (1-2).
BOYS SOCCER
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONFERENCE
North Cross 5, VES 1
Will Martin netted two goals, Geist Pollack and Oriol Nievas scored one goal each — and both had an assist — and Spencer Brown added one goal for the Raiders (5-0, 3-0).
Josh Buckley scored for the Bishops (0-1, 0-2).
GOLF
Radford wins Three Rivers meet, two tie for medalist
PEARISBURG — Avery Alexander of Glenvar and Logan Douthat of Giles earned co-medalist honors, and Alexander was named district player of the year at the Three Rivers District meet on Thursday at Giles Country Club.
Radford, led by Trevor Price’s 78 was the team champion.
At Giles CC
Radford 333 — Trevor Price 78, Jon Woods 81, Graham Minarik 87, Jack Davis 87.
Giles 336 — Logan Douthat 77, Ducan Collins 85, Dylan Collins 87, Jase Williams 87.
Floyd County 342 — McKenzie Weddle 84, Tyler Williams 86, Ryne Bond 86, Mitchell Thompson 86.
Carroll County 345 — Richard Hill Harrison 79, Jayden Johnson 81, Will Dalton 84, Adam Mayo 101.
James River 377 — Ryan Steger 85, Silas Miller 96, Lacey Kessler 978, Joey Schroeder 99.
Glenvar 408 — Avery Alexander 77, Brendan Magruder 106, Mason Hylton 107, Jacson Shepherd 118.
Alleghany 430 — Jared Lee 85, Stone Russell 95, Ethan Fertig 122, Bryan Bowling 118.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.