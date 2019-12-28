Miette Veldman scored 19 points and pulled down 20 rebounds as Lord Botetourt’s girls basketball team advanced to Monday’s final of the Knights’ Winter Classic with a 49-45 win over Franklin County on Saturday at Cave Spring Middle School.
Meredith Wells also scored 11 points for Lord Botetourt.
Alexis Carter scored 13 points and Jaedyn Jamison added 12 for Franklin County.
In the other semifinal, Emily Breeding scored 21 points as Abingdon topped Cave Spring 53-26.
Katie Carroll led Cave Spring with 11 points.
LORD BOTETOURT (6-2)
Veldman 19, Myers 1, Wells 11, Spangler 8, Robertson 6, Gunter 2, Wissemann 2.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-3)
Blizzard 3, Belcher 5, Janney 2, Robertson 6, Jamison 12, Copeland 4, Carter 13.
Lord Botetourt 5 9 13 22 — 49
Franklin County 7 12 8 18 — 45
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt (Wells), Franklin County 2 (Belcher, Robertson).
CAVE SPRING
Porter 8, Landsman 2, Hibbs 3, Carroll 11.
ABINGDON
Breeding 21, Carter 11, Reia 2, Farley 3, Williams 2, Blevins 2, Walters 8, Woodall 2, Blankenship 2
Cave Spring;0;2;9;13;--;24
Abingdon;28;8;8;9;--;53
3-point goals -- Cave Spring 4 (Carroll 3, Hibbs), Abingdon 6 (Breeding 3, Carter 3).
Girls Basketball
TOURNAMENTS
William Fleming 50, Audrey Kell (N.C.) 41
Shakara Anderson Scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Victoria Board and Daniyah Battle added 10 points each as the Colonels picked up a win in the Be Better Classic.
Megan Rogers and Lucy Vanderbeck scored 11 points each for the Knights.
WILLIAM FLEMING (6-2)
Board 10, Bethel 8, Battle 10, Manning 3, Anderson 14, Fitzgerld 5
AUDREY KELL
Belcher 5, Rogers 11, Evans 6, Vanderbeck 11, Hardy 8,
William Fleming 13 16 12 9 — 50
Audrey Kell 11 6 7 17 — 41
3-point goals — William Fleming 7 (Anderson 3, Bethel 2, Board, Fitzgerald), Ardrey Kell 6 (Rogers 2, Belcher 3, Vanderbeck)
Pulaski County 56, Miller School 52
HAMPTON — Ally Fleenor netted 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Courtney Cregger added 10 points as the Cougars gained a win in the Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament.
Olivia Wagner scored 21 points for the Mavericks.
PULASKI COUNTY (4-4)
Fleenor 17, Cregger 10, Ke. Secrist 9, Ratcliff 7, Huff 6, Blankenship 4, Walson 2, Akers 1
MILER SCHOOL
Braxton 13, Wagner 21, Prosper 9, Russell 5, Johnson 4
Pulaski County 13 16 12 15 — 56
Miller School 15 13 11 13 — 52
3-point goals — Pulaski County 4 (Huff 2, Ke. Secrist, Ratcliff,) Miller School 6 (Braxton 3, Wagner, Prosper, Russell)
Brookville 44, Salem 43
Brynna Elliott hit the second of two free throws with 1.6 seconds remaining to give the Bees a narrow victory over the Spartans in the consolation bracket of the Knights’ Winter Classic at Cave Spring Middle School.
Kylie Stark led Brookville with 20 points, while Salem was paced by Taylor Scales with 14 points and Kennedy Scales with 12 points.
SALEM (3-4)
K. Scales 12, T. Scales 14, Robtison 3, Malloy 2, Moran 2, Baker 2, Mitchem 6, Poole 2.
BROOKVILLE (7-3)
Dobyns 2, Stark 20, Elliott 6, Christian 4, Brown 4, Bonds 4, Pennington 4.
Salem 11 13 11 8 — 43
Brookville 11 16 14 3 — 44
3-point goals — Salem 3 (T. Scales 2, Robtison), Brookville 4 (Stark 2, Elliott, Brown).
Magna Vista 48, Faith Christian 34
DANVILLE — Tanaisha Hairston scored 27 points and Jaliah Wilson chipped in 14 as Magna Vista outscored Faith Christian 31-12 over the middle two quarters to pick up a win in the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic.
Catherine Kagey led Faith with 14 points and 10 rebounds while sister Megan Kagey pulled down 11 boards.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (7-1)
Wampler 2, C. Kagey 14, M. Kagey 8, S. Carmouche 4, C. Carmouche 6.
MAGNA VISTA (7-1)
M. Hairston 3, Dillard 4, Wilson 14, T. Hairston 27
Faith Christian 13 8 4 9 — 34
Magna Vista 9 15 16 8 — 48
3-point goals — Faith Christian 2 (C. Kagey 2) Magna Vista 2 (T. Hairston 2)
Rural Retreat 41, West Wilkes (N.C.) 40
SPARTA, N.C — Michaela Fiscus hit a 3-pointer and a subsequent free throw, all with under 10 seconds to play, as the Indians fought back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit and hung on to top the Blackhawks in the Alleghany Christmas invitational.
Fiscus and Delanie Trivitt led all scorers with 14 points each.
Carson Ledford led West Wilkes with 13 points.
RURAL RETREAT (5-4)
Ma. Fiscus 4, Mi. Fiscus 14, Trivitt 14, Nowers 8, Miller 1
WEST WILKES
Wilcox 10, Bell 5, Stanley 1, Clonch 9, Triplett 2, Ledford 13
Rural Retreat 11 6 8 16 — 41
West Wilkes 9 7 18 6 — 40
3-point goals — Rural Retreat 4 (Mi. Fiscus 2, Trivitt 2) West Wilkes 2 (Wilcox, Bell).
Alleghany (N.C.) 46, Grayson County 32
SPARTA, N.C. — Abigail Keesling scored 16 points and Abby Hawks added 10 for the Spartans as they defeated the Blue Devils at the Alleghany Christmas Invitational.
Malorie Reeves led Grayson County with nine points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-8)
S. Pope 1, K. Pope 6, Halsey 1, Brown 2, Reeves 9, Shaffner 7, Cunningham 2, Bennett 4.
ALLEGHANY (N.C.)
Allen 6, Rife 4, Hawks 10, Keesling 16, Brown 8, Miles 2.
Grayson County 9 9 8 6 — 32
Alleghany 5 20 14 7 — 46
3-point goals — Grayson County (Reeves), Alleghany 5 (Hawks 2, Brown 2, Keesling).
Highland Springs 67, William Fleming 43
Sydney Boone led all scorers with 26 points as the Springers downed the Colonels at the Be Better Classic at Patrick Henry High School on Friday night.
Iyanna Rogers added 14 points for Highland Springs.
William Fleming was led by Daniyah Battl and Shakara Anderson with 12 points apiece.
WILLIAM FLEMING (5-2)
Board 2, Bethel 9, Battle 12, Ollie 5, Anderson 12, Fitzgerald 3.
HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Bassett 2, Rogers 14, Boone 26, Boyd 5, Walton 2, Clark 4, Dailey 5, N. Williams 2, K. Williams 3, Starkey 4.
William Fleming 8 10 5 20 — 43
Highland Springs 15 13 16 23 — 67
3-point goals — William Fleming 5 (Bethel 3, Ollie, Fitzgerald), Highland Springs 2 (Boone 2).
Boys basketball
TOURNAMENTS
Broadway 65, Lord Botetourt 60
Broadway rode a hot night from beyond the arc for a third-place finish at the KGuard Holiday Classic at Salem Civic Center.
Senior guard Caleb Williams scored 17 points, hitting four shots from beyond the arc. As a team, Broadway (8-3) made 11 3-pointers, including three in the final quarter.
Kyle Arnholt and Tanner Selkirk each scored 12 points for the Cavaliers (4-4), who also were hot from long distance, hitting nine 3-pointers.
BROADWAY (8-3)
Jameson 5 0-0 14, Delawder 3 4-5 10, Williford 5 0-0 13, Tinnell 0 2-2 2, Williams 6 1-2 17, Alderfer 4 1-1 9. Totals 23 8-10 65.
LORD BOTETOURT (4-4)
Bramblett 3 0-0 9, J. Salvi 1 0-0 3, Arnholt 6 0-0 12, Selkirk 3 4-4 12, Hale 1 0-2 2, Compton 2 0-0 4, Tilley 3 1-1 8, Prince 4 0-0 10. Totals 23 5-7 60.
Broadway 10 20 20 15 — 65
Lord Botetourt 7 20 14 19 — 60
3-point goals — Broadway 11 (Jameson 4, Williams 4, Williford 3), Lord Botetourt 9 (Bramblett 3, Prince 2, Selkirk 2, Salvi 1, Tilley 1). Total fouls — Broadway 10, Lord Botetourt 14.
William Fleming 73, Floyd County 62
Donovan St. Juste just couldn’t be stopped in the fifth-place game of the KGuard Holiday Classic at Salem Civic Center, scorching Floyd County for 31 points to lead William Fleming.
St. Juste spread his scoring out evenly, scoring 15 in the first half and 16 in the second half as the Colonels turned a slim four-point halftime lead into a double-digit victory.
Floyd County spread the scoring around, as freshman Kaiden Swortzel led the way with 18 points and juniors Mitchell Thompson and Tanyan Sutphin scored 17 and 14 points, respectively.
WILLIAM FLEMING (6-3)
Bannister 3 1-1 7, Robertson 1 0-0 3, Turner 1 2-2 4, Goode 6 1-2 13, Brown 0 0-0 0, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Webb 2 0-0 4, St. Juste 13 3-5 31, Fuller 0 1-2 1, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Grogan 5 2-4 14. Totals 32 10-16 79.
FLOYD COUNTY (6-3)
G. Gallimore 0 0-0 0, Sutphin 6 2-4 14, Thompson 6 2-2 17, H. Gallimore 1 0-0 2, Bond 0 0-0 0, Banks 3 0-0 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Swortzel 5 8-13 18, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 12-19 62.
William Fleming 18 24 23 14 — 79
Floyd County 14 24 17 7 — 62
3-point goals — William Fleming 5 (Grogan 2, St. Juste 2, Robertson 1), Floyd County 4 (Thompson 3, Bond 1). Total fouls — William Fleming 15, Floyd County 13.
Jefferson Forest 53, Hidden Valley 48
Jefferson Forest captured seventh place in the first game of the day at the KGuard Holiday Classic at Salem Civic Center.
Junior center Joseph Peters led the Cavaliers with 20 points, scoring nine in the decisive final quarter. The teams were locked at 38 going into the final frame, and Jefferson Forest was able to pull away.
Hidden Valley teammates Manmeet Singh and Drew Stegall each finished with 15 points in the defeat.
JEFFERSON FOREST (7-3)
Hogsed 0 4-6 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Everhart 1 1-1 3, Green 2 1-2 6, Eckart 5 0-1 11, Gage 1 0-0 3, Dupree 1 0-0 3, Peters 7 6-11 20, Isenhour 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 13-23 53.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-6)
Hart 0 0-0 0, Carroll 2 0-0 5, P. Smith 0 0-0 0, Bell 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Stegall 5 2-2 15, Singh 7 0-0 15, Smiley 0 2-2 2, Nichols 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 5-6 48.
Jefferson Forest 14 16 8 15 — 53
Hidden Valley 9 13 16 10 — 48
3-point goals — Jefferson Forest 4 (Green 1, Eckart 1, Gage 1, Dupree 1), Hidden Valley 7 (Stegall 3, Singh 1, Carroll 1, Bell 1, Nichols 1). Total fouls — Jefferson Forest 8, Hidden Valley 16.
Radford 55, Auburn 38
MAX MEADOWS — Cam Cormany drilled six 3-pointers en route to 20 points as the Bobcats defeated the Eagles in the semifinals of the Fort Chiswell Community Bank Christmas Tournament.
Alex Kanipe also added 17 points for Radford.
Ethan Millirons led Auburn with 11 points, while Rusty Marshall and Daniel Brotherton each scored 10 points.
RADFORD (4-0)
Baylor 2, Cormany 20, Rupe 2, McManus 6, Wesley 2, Kanipe 17, Woods 6.
AUBURN (3-5)
Royal 7, Marshall 10, Brotherton 10, Millirons 11.
Radford 14 11 18 12 — 55
Auburn 9 14 9 6 — 38
3-point goals — Radford 10 (Cormany 6, Mcmanus 2, Kanipe 2), Auburn (Royal).
Riverheads 58, James River 49
SWOOPE — Honor Robinson knocked down 17 points, Elijah Dunlap netted 14 points and Grant Painter added 10 as the Gladiators sank 10 treys as a team in downing the Knights at the Buffalo Gap Invitational.
Ryan Steger led all scorers with 22 points, including six 3-pointers, Patrick Clevenger sank 13 points and Isaiah Moran scored 10 for James River.
JAMES RIVER (1-7)
Steger 22, Moran 10, Clevenger 13, Andrews 2, Alderson 2
RIVERHEADS
Robinson 17, Dunlap 14, G. Painter 10, Moore 7, Adams 8, Ferris 1, Gray 3
James River 14 17 9 9 — 49
Riverheads 19 18 9 12 — 58
3-point goals — James River 8(Steger 6, Clevenger 2) Riverheads 10 (Dunlap 4, Painter 3, Moore, Adams, Gray).
George Wythe 56, Pulaski County 49
MAX MEADOWS — Avery Mabe scored 16 points for the Maroons as they downed the Cougars in the quarterfinals of the Fort Chiswell Community Bank Christmas Tournament on Friday.
Dayson McMillian and Peyton Coe each chipped in 13 points for George Wythe.
Hayden Gray, Josh Bourne and A.J. McCloud each scored 11 points to lead Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-5)
Gray 11, Bourne 11, Blackburn 8, Carter 2, Russell 4, Rollins 2, McCloud 11.
GEORGE WYTHE (5-0)
Coe 13, Tillison 2, Da. McMillian 13, Martin 2, Do. McMillian 6, Goode 4, Mabe 16.
Pulaski County 13 14 11 11 — 49
George Wythe 15 12 12 17 — 56
3-point goals — Pulaski County 5 (Blacksburn 2, Gray, Bourne, McCloud), GW 3 (Coe, Da. McMillian, Mabe).
Carlisle 84, Holy Cross 38
DANVILLE — The Chiefs (5-6) claimed fifth place at the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Ryan Holiday paced the Chiefs with 20 points. Junior Jayson Fain followed with 13 points, sophomore Kendrick Davis tallied 11 and junior Bryce Cox scored 10. Junior Isaiah Eggleston and senior Trey Carter each scored nine.
Nick Gravely of Holy Cross led all scorers with 23 points.
Dan River 61, Magna Vista 42
DANVILLE — Jorden Price scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats (8-1) in the third-place game of the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic at George Washington High School.
Magna Vista (3-7) was led by Spencer Hairston’s 13 points while Tavin Hairston and Courdae Gravely each added eight.
