DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman scored 18 points and Grace Taylor added 10 to lead Lord Botetourt to a 57-25 win over William Byrd in a Blue Ridge District girls basketball game on Friday.
Cabria Mutz had 10 points for William Byrd, which trailed 35-16 at the half.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-4, 0-1)
Becirevic 4, Chrisley 3, Mutz 10, McCaskill 6, Rosser 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (8-2, 1-0)
Veldman 18, Taylor 10, Myers 1, Wells 6, Brumfield 2, Robertson 9, Gunter 7, Wissemann 2, Griffin 2.
William Byrd 9 7 5 4 — 25
Lord Botetourt 18 17 9 13 — 57
3-point goals — William Byrd 2 (Chrisley, Mutz), Lord Botetourt 5 (Taylor 2, Wells 2, Robertson).
JV — Lord Botetourt won 29-18.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 42, Blacksburg 34
BLACKSBURG — Zada Porter scored 14 points to lead the Knights over the host Bruins.
Ava Hibbs and Rachael Anderson each added 10 points for Cave Spring.
Skyler Prosser scored 10 points for Blacksburg.
CAVE SPRING (5-3, 0-1)
Porter 14, Smith 5, Hibbs 10, Carroll 3, Anderson 10.
BLACKSBURG (5-3, 0-1)
Gresh 9, Mc. Cheynet 7, Mo. Cheynet 4, Prosser 10, Jones 4.
Cave Spring 8 14 9 11 — 42
Blacksburg 8 15 7 4 — 34
3-point goals — Cave Spring 3 (Hibbs 2, Porter), Blacksburg (M.C. Cheynet).
JV — Blacksburg won.
Patrick Henry 78, Hidden Valley 19
Shelby Fiddler and Nivea Childress both scored 12 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Patriots.
Savannah Derey scored 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and Simran Drakeford added 11 points, including three 3-pointers for Patrick Henry.
Kara Reed and Kacie Hanson both scored six points for the Titans.
PATRICK HENRY (6-2)
Fiddler 12, Thomas 6, Drakeford 11, N. Childress 12, Derey 14, Wright 10, S. Childress 7, Gunn 6
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-9)
Hanson 6, Reed 6, Jarrett 4, Derosha 1, Parker 2
Patrick Henry 21 21 24 12 — 78
Hidden Valley 1 7 2 9 — 19
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 13 (Fiddler 4, Drakeford 3, N. Childress 4, Derey 2), Hidden Valley 2, (Reed).
JV — Patrick Henry won, 54-10.
NONDISTRICT
Radford 52, Fort Chiswell 37
MAX MEADOWS — Jada Dean led all scorers knocking down 19 points for the Bobcats.
Katy Muzik led the Pioneers with 11 points.
RADFORD
Dean 19, Turk 9, Cline 8, Rader 7, Connor 5, Myers 2, Paige 2
FORT CHISWELL
Muzik 11, Smith 5, Roark 5, Watson 5, Wiseman 5, Patel 2, Patton 2, Goforth 2
Radford 6 13 17 16 — 52
Fort Chiswell 7 6 14 10 — 37
3-point goals — Radford 4 (Turk 2, Connor, Rader) Fort Chiswell 2 (Muzik, Roark).
JV — Radford won 30-26
Alleghany 75, Bath County 34
LOW MOOR — Maggie Rooklin netted 24 points and Erin Harden added 20 as the Mountaineers set the pace early by outscoring Bath County 19-5 in the first quarter.
The Chargers were led by Gabrie Herscher with nine points.
BATH COUNTY
Herscher 9, Hupman 6, Offer 2, Critt 4, Nichols 4, Douglas 5, Gentry 4
ALLEGHANY (9-1)
Gibson 2, Nicely 9, Rooklin 24, Harden 20, Conner 3, Keene 3, Ke. Byer 6, Mundy 2, Massie 4, Ka. Byer 2
Bath County 5 10 12 7 — 34
Alleghany 19 10 20 26 — 75
3 point goals — Bath County (Hupman), Alleghany 6 (Rooklin 4, Conner, Keene).
JV — Alleghany won 62-11.
Rural Retreat 52, Galax 26
RURAL RETREAT — Michaela Fiscus dropped in 25 points, Delanie Trivitt added 11 points and Lexy Nowers grabbed 10 rebounds for the Indians.
The Maroon Tide was led by Shea Foxx with 13 points.
GALAX
Leonard 3, Elmsany 3, Wiliams 2, Sturgill 2, Edwards 1, Foxx 13, Poindexter 3
RURAL RETREAT
Ma. Fiscus 6, Mi. Fiscus 25, Trivitt 11, Williams 1, Moore 2, Nowers 2, Miller 5
Galax 9 6 4 7 — 26
Rural Retreat 18 12 17 5 — 52
3-point goals — Galax 2 (Leonard, Poindexter), Rural Retreat 6 (Mi. Fiscus 3, Trivitt 2, Ma. Fiscus).
TOURNAMENTS
Pulaski County 64, Wilson Memorial 40
PENN LAIRD — Keslyn Secrist scored 15 points and Ally Fleenor added 13 as the Cougars downed the Green Hornets at the Twyla Showalter Invitational, held at Spotswood High School.
Ashley Morani led Wilson Memorial with 11 points.
WILSON MEMORIAL
Ashley Morani 11, Cason 3, Baska 8, Flint 4, Hatfield 4, Serenity Stacy 10.
PULASKI COUNTY (5-5)
Fleenor 13, Russell 3, Ka. Secrist 4, Ke. Secrist 15, Akers 6, Ratcliff 7, Huff 7, Blankenship 8, Cregger 1.
Wilson Memorial 14 6 10 10 — 40
Pulaski County 25 17 12 10 — 64
3-point goals — Wilson Memorial 2 (Cason, Baska), Pulaski County 5 (Ke. Secrist 3, Fleenor, Huff).
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 53, Hidden Valley 47
Jamonte’ Smith scored 22 points and Jaylen Cook added 10 points for the Patriots.
Brady Stegall and Mannu Singh both scored nine points for the Titans.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-7)
Hart 3, Carroll 8, Bell 3, Stegall 9, Singh 9, Smiley 7, Nichols 8
PATRICK HENRY (5-3)
Smith 22, Cook 10, Palmer 6, Faulkner 3, Crump 7, Derey 2, Burns 3
Hidden Valley 11 11 12 13 — 47
Patrick Henry 13 13 19 8 — 53
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 5, (Hart, Carroll, Bell, Stegall, Smiley), Patrick Henry 3, (Smith, Faulkner, Crump)
JV — Hidden Valley won, 59-34.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt 57, William Byrd 49
Conner Tilley scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers for the Cavaliers, Kyle Arnholt added 11 points, and Tanner Selkirk scored 10.
Landen Johnson scored 19 points, including two 3-pointers for the Terriers.
LORD BOTETOURT (6-4)
Bramblett 5, Arnholt 11, Selkirk 10, Hale 8, Compton 2, Tilley 14, Prince 7.
WILLIAM BYRD (3-8)
Johnson 19, Tinsley 8, Meador 2, Ruble 3, Hendrick 4, Williams 5, Martin 6, Cawley 2.
Lord Botetourt 11 9 18 19 — 57
William Byrd 15 10 11 13 — 49
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 7 (Tilley 4, Bramblett, Arnholt, Prince), William Byrd 6, (Johnson 2, Tinsley, Ruble, Martin, Williams)
JV — Lord Botetourt won.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 54, Glenvar 46
Jackson Hull scored 16 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ryan Phillips added 10 points for the Cavaliers.
Stephen Barber scored 21 points for the Highlanders.
CARROLL COUNTY (4-3)
Hull 16, Phillips 10, Herman 6, Beemer 6, Motley 2, Burcham 5, Marshall 2, Cox 7.
GLENVAR (4-5)
Barber 21, Crisco 2, Johnson 7, Alexander 8, Burwell 2, McMahon 6
Carroll County 9 17 13 15 — 54
Glenvar 11 8 14 13 — 46
3-point goals — Carroll County 4, (Hull 3, Herman), Glenvar 4, (Barber, Johnson, Alexander 2)
JV — Glenvar won 51-44.
PIEDMONT
Halifax County 73, Martinsville 51
SOUTH BOSTON — Darius Robertson netted 21 points as the Comets rode an 11-point halftime lead to a win.
The Bulldogs were led by Troy Brandon with 22 points, Jaheim Niblett with 14 points and Jahil Martin with 11.
MARTINSVILLE
Brandon 22, Martin 11, Hairston 4, Niblett 14
HALIFAX COUNTY
Waller 17, Darius Robertson 21, Wells 4, Ferrell 6, Medley 2, Jennings 10, Jones 2, Carter 11
Martinsville 12 13 16 10 — 51
Halifax County 24 12 17 20 — 73
3-point goals — Martinsville 2 (Brandon 2) Halifax 5 (Waller 3, Robertson 2)
NONDISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 68, Roanoke Valley Christian 55
Austin Ford scored 25 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Mustangs rode a nine-point halftime lead to a win.
The Eagles were led by Asa Long with 17 points and Garrett Hopkins with 11.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Price 6, Ford 25, Tyree 9, Bahnken 8, Foster 6, Moore 3, Shepherd 7, Fallon 4
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Hopkins 11, Tate 9, Huffard 2, J. Poe 8, Long 17, Highberger 8
E. Montgomery 17 20 13 18 — 68
RVCS 14 14 16 11 — 55
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 12 (Ford 6, Bahnken 2, Price 2,Tyree, Moore), RVCS 4 (Long 2, Hopkins, J. Poe).
George Wythe 69, Marion 46
MARION — Dorrien McMillian scored 18 points, and Dayson McMillian and Channing Blevins added 12 points apiece to lead the Maroons.
Peyton Coe scored 12 for George Wythe, which took control of the game by outscoring the Scarlet Hurricanes 23-7 in the second quarter.
Kyle Robinson scored 18 points for Marion.
GEORGE WYTHE
Blevins 12, Wilkins 2, Coe 11, Day. McMillian 12, Martin 4, Dor. McMillian 18, Goode 6, Mabe 4.
MARION
Greer 2, Hall 2, Burkett 3 Langston 8, Havener 1, Robinson 18, Williams 6, Goins 6.
George Wythe 13 23 24 9 — 69
Marion 13 7 20 6 — 46
3-point goals — George Wythe Marion 3 (Langston, Robinson, Burkett).
JV — George Wythe won.
Galax 49, Rural Retreat 35
RURAL RETREAT — Keaton Beeman scored 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and Josh Brown added 10 points for the Maroon Tide.
Garrett Worley had three 3-pointers, totaling nine points for Rural Retreat.
GALAX (2-3)
Bryson 3, Beeman 16, Keatley 3, Bevins 6, Pickett 6, Brown 10, Cruise 5
RURAL RETREAT (0-10)
Smith 2, Musser 7, Pugh 8, Hight 8, Worley 9, Lemmon 1.
Galax 13 9 18 9 — 49
Rural Retreat 8 3 13 11 — 35
3-point goals — Galax 3, (Beeman 2, Cruise), Rural Retreat 8 (Musser, Pugh 2, Hight 2, Worley 3)
JV — Rural Retreat won 35-29.
Chilhowie 72, Honaker 56
HONAKER — Ray Berry recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors past the host Tigers.
Lucas Doss added 17 points and eight boards, Josh Tuell chipped in 12 points and Tabor Kistler tallied 11 for Chilhowie.
Grayson Honaker scored a game-high 27 points and Trajan Boyd netted 15 for Honaker in the loss.
CHILHOWIE (6-6)
Tuell 12, Martin 5, Berry 22, Doss 17, Phelps 3, Gilley 2, Kistler 11.
HONAKER
Taylor 3, Hubbard 1, Casey 7, Boyd 15, Honaker 27, Mullins 1, O’Quinn 2.
Chilhowie 20 12 25 15 — 72
Honaker 12 14 14 16 — 56
3-point goals — Chilhowie 12 (Berry 5, Doss 3, Phelps, Kistler, Tuell, Martin), Honaker 6 (Honaker 5, Taylor).
JV — Chilhowie won 36-19.
