ROCKY MOUNT — Kenleigh Gunter picked up her 1,000th career dig and Lord Botetourt clinched the Blue Ridge District regular-season title with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 win Monday night over Franklin County.
Gunter finished with 12 digs for the Cavaliers (15-0, 8-0) and was joined by Miette Veldman with 17 kills, Jordyn Kepler with 20 assists and Taylor Robertson with nine kills.
Franklin County (10-10, 5-3) was led by Courtney Bryant with 10 kills.
Rachel Justice added 14 assists and Emma Chaudet had 10 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Fleming def. Staunton River 10-25, 25-22, 25-22, 10-25, 15-12
Seniors Tanique Valree, Brianna Waldron and Terryona Smith led the Colonels to a five-set win over the Golden Eagles on Senior Night.
Smith recorded eight kills, Valree added six kills and four aces and Waldron contributed 36 digs for William Fleming (4-13, 1-7).
Staunton River (3-14, 1-7) was led by Audrey Barns with nine kills and four aces. Nikolette Paxton with five kills, 15 assists and three aces and Hollie Creasey with six kills.
William Byrd def. Northside 25-15, 25-21, 25-20
Allison Stoehr had 13 kills and five digs and Trinity Hilton dished out 29 assists and the Terriers (12-6, 5-3) swept the Vikings.
Also for William Byrd, Mattie Andrews had nine kills, five aces and three digs and Grace Dantzler added four aces and five digs.
Northside (9-10, 4-4) was paced by Sanii Nash-Fuell with nine kills and three blocks, Abby Hodges with 16 assists, Tracey Hueston with eight kills and four blocks and Makayla Newman with nine digs.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg def. Cave Spring 25-22, 18-25, 9-25, 25-23, 17-15
CHRISTIANSBURG — Baylee Reasor notched 22 kills and Morgan Smith dealt 23 assists as the Blue Demons rallied to edge the Knights in a five-set match on Thursday.
Stephanie Taylor added eight kills and five blocks for Christiansburg (5-10, 1-8).
Cave Spring was paced by Alexandra Kolnok with 15 kills, Caroline Glenn with 35 assists and Eliana Miller with 24 digs.
Hidden Valley def. Salem 25-13, 25-17, 25-22
Cam Davenport recorded 18 kills and Frannie Sine added 12 kills as the Titans downed the Spartans in straight sets.
Sine also dished out 15 assists and three aces, while Faith Mitchell chipped in 14 assists and four aces for Hidden Valley (15-4, 7-2).
Maddie Hall had eight kills and eight digs for Salem (6-11, 2-7). Madie Lloyd added four kills and five digs for the Spartans, while Meredith Hicks had four kills and four digs.
Patrick Henry def. Pulaski County 19-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
DUBLIN — Marella Hudson knocked down 18 kills and had 13 digs, Anna Dandridge had 10 kills and four digs and Callie Harris added four kills and five blocks as the Patriots (12-5, 6-3) picked up a district road win.
Skylar Burton had eight kills and 13 digs for the Cougars (7-9, 4-4), while Ericka Snell recorded six kills and 12 digs and Haleigh Brown dished out 22 assists and posted 11 digs.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles def. Radford 21-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 15-12
RADFORD — The unbeaten Spartans (12-0, 6-0) got 34 kills from Hannah Steele, 43 assists from Allyssa Pennington, 14 kills from Emma Claytor and 21 digs from Jillian Midkiff in a five-set win over the Bobcats.
Trinity Adams dished out 28 assists, Charli Dietz knocked down 16 kills and three aces and Laney Cline added 10 kills for Radford (7-4, 3-4).
Glenvar def. James River 25-17, 22-25, 25-15, 22-25, 15-9
Kendall Birdlebough served out the final 11 points as the Highlanders came back from a 9-4 deficit in the fifth set to stop the visiting Knights.
Birdlebough also had 15 digs, five kills and four aces for Glenvar (5-9, 2-4), which picked up its third victory this week. Sara McIlwain added seven kills, four blocks and 20 digs for the Highlanders, while Sydney Loder had 10 kills and six blocks.
James River was led by Sage Beddingfield with 20 kills and five aces. Morgan Marshall had 21 kills for the Knights, K.J. DeHaven came up with 26 digs.
Floyd County def. Carroll County 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
FLOYD — Haylee Dalton recorded 14 kills while sister Kenzee Dalton dished out 19 assists and Jaycee Dalton added seven kills, as the Buffaloes (14-3, 5-2) swept the visiting Cavaliers (10-4, 4-1).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Grayson County 25-23, 25-14, 25-20
INDEPENDENCE — Jaylin Shepherd had four aces, 11 kills and nine digs as the Eagles swept the Blue Devils for the second time this season to take a two-game lead in the MED race.
Rachel Harding added eight kills and 14 digs for Auburn (19-2, 6-0). Allyson Martin had 11 kills, one block and four digs while Sarah Nichols had 10 digs for the Eagles.
The Blue Devils (13-2, 4-2) were led by Malorie Reeves with 15 kills, Jacie Bennett with 11 kills and Chelsea Wilson with 17 assists.
George Wythe def. Galax 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
GALAX — Marisa Turpin recorded 12 kills and two blocks and Lauren Puckett added five kills and three blocks for the Maroons in their straight-set win over the Maroon Tide.
Nina Dillow chipped in five kills and two blocks for George Wythe (12-8, 5-1).
Carly Stugill and Saige Leonard each had six kills and an ace and Kendall Sturgill chimed in with three kills and 14 assists for Galax (10-8, 2-4).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest def. Liberty 25-14, 25-12, 25-16
FOREST — Heather Forton had 39 assists four kills and two aces while Sydney Strain added 15 kills, nine digs and one ace as the Cavaliers swept Liberty.
Stacy Gallahan and Mariah Soucie each had seven kills for JF (13-6, 9-1), while Hailee Blankenship added 11 digs, six kills and two aces.
Katie Vaughan had five kills and 11 digs for Liberty (15-4, 7-3). Rieley Taylor posted 16 digs, Ginevra Fabriana knocked down four kills and Sydney Dills added six digs.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County def. Eastern Montgomery 26-24, 25-15, 25-13
ELLISTON — Kaylee Stroop dealt out 33 assists, Haleigh Smith knocked down 12 kills and four aces and Nicole Austin added 11 kills and three blocks in a straight-sets win for the Rockets (10-4, 7-2).
The Mustangs (3-12, 2-5), sponsoring their Dig Pink Night in support of breast cancer awareness, was led by Abby Raines with nine assists and three aces and Payton Vishneski with five kills, two blocks, one ace and one dig.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat def. Northwood 25-20, 27-29, 20-25, 25-23, 15-7
RURAL RETREAT — Abby Musser notched 34 kills and five blocks and Lindsey Stone dished out 50 assists with three kills as the Indians rallied to down the Panthers in five sets.
Alexis Ryan added 12 kills for Rural Retreat (5-13, 1-4).
Chloe Boardwine led Northwood with 16 kills, Nancy Jo Roberts had 21 assists and Haleigh Snodgrass had 15 digs.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Richlands def. Marion 25-18, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14
MARION — Carson Richardson stuffed the stat sheet with seven kills, six aces, 16 assists, 18 digs and one block to life the Blue Tornadoes past the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Kristen Hedrick added 10 kills for Richlands, while Lauren Earls had 23 digs, 18 assists and five kills.
Marion (7-14, 4-3) was led by Audrey Moss with 10 kills and Kaylynn Baggett with six kills and 11 service points.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Spotswood 25-20, 25-23, 25-12
PENN LAIRD — Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 14 kills and Graceon Armstrong added 12 kills as the Wildcats remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a straight-set win over the Trailblazers (7-8, 4-3).
Krissy Whitesell dished out 38 assists and Emma Lawson notched 16 digs and one kill for Rockbridge County (17-1, 7-0).
BOYS SOCCER
NONCONFERENCE
North Cross 4, SWVa Home School 2
Two second-half goals by Will Martin and one by Geist Pollock broke open a 1-1 halftime score to give the Raiders (11-4-1) a nonconference win.
JoJo Pollock scored for North Cross in the first half and Andrew Eigenfield dished out two assists.
Gabe Campbell scored both goals for the Conquerors.
— The Roanoke Times
