DALEVILLE — Logan Bramblett drained seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 23 points and Lord Botetourt beat Staunton River 71-44 in the first round of the Blue Ridge District boys basketball tournament on Tuesday.
Dylan Salvi added 14 points and Tanner Selkirk chipped in 11 points for the Cavaliers, who will face Northside in the semifinals at Staunton River High School at 7 p.m. Friday.
Izaak Charlton and Jamelle Jones each scored seven points to lead the Golden Eagles.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-21)
Charlton 7, J.J. Crider 6, Overstreet 6, Carter 5, Steele 2, Jones 7, Bates 3, Jas. Crider 2, Morris 3, Fralin 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (13-10)
Bramblett 23 (career hi), Arnholt 4, D. Salvi 14, Selkirk 11, Hale 5, Wheeling 5, Camper 2, Compton 4, Prince 3.
Staunton River 5 12 12 15 — 44
Lord Botetourt 14 13 20 24 — 71
3-point goals — Staunton River 5 (J.J. Crider, Carter, Jones, Bates, Fralin), Lord Botetourt 11 (Bramblett 7, Salvi 3, Prince).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT GIRLS TOURNAMENT
Franklin County 55, Northside 50
ROCKY MOUNT — Mya Blizzard and Jaedyn Jamison scored 17 points each, with Jamison pulling down 10 rebounds and Blizzard dishing out five assists, and Kameron Copeland added 12 points as the Eagles picked up a first-round win.
Rianna Saunders netted 16 points and Samantha Johnson 12 for the Vikings.
NORTHSIDE (4-17)
Smith 3, Johnson 12, Saunders 16, Brown 9, Gates 7, Adebiyi 3.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (15-8)
Blizzard 17, Belcher 1, Robertson 7, Jamison 17, Copeland 12, Shufelt 2.
Northside 12 8 7 23 — 50
Franklin County 14 12 14 15 — 55
3-point goals — Northside 5 (Saunders 3, Smith, Gates), Franklin County (Robertson).
Staunton River 64, William Byrd 43
MONETA — Jeni Levine knocked down 16 points, Sam Faw chipped in 14 and Emily Creasey added 10 as the Golden Eagles outscored the Terriers 42-23 over the middle two quarters to gain a first-round win.
Sophia Chrisley led Byrd with 11 points.
WILLIAM BYRD (9-14)
Firebaugh 3, Sophia Chrisley 11, Helton 4, Mutz 8, Walls 3, McCaskill 7, Rosser 7.
STAUNTON RIVER (16-7)
Levine 16, Jones 6, Hamren 8, Faw 14, Whittaker 6, Creasey 10, Adkins 4.
William Byrd 15 13 10 5 — 43
Staunton River 11 23 19 11 — 64
3-point goals — William Byrd 4 (Chrisley, Mutz, Walls, McCaskill), Staunton River 6 (Hamren 2, Faw 2, Levine, Jones).
Regular season
BOYS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring 78, Pulaski County 34
Parker Huffman scored 22 points to lead four players in double figures in the Knights’ big win over the visiting Cougars.
Matthew Cagle scored 13 points, Adnan Jasarevic added 11 and Reed Pendleton chipped in 10 points for Cave Spring.
A.J. McCloud led Pulaski County with 17 points.
PULASKI COUNTY (9-12, 4-7)
Gray 3, Gulley 9, McCloud 17, Hudson 2, Underwood 3.
CAVE SPRING (19-2, 9-2)
Buster 4, Duncan 3, Urgo 7, Jasarevic 11, Cooper 4, Pendleton 10, McMasters 2, Ndem 2, Huffman 22, Cagle 13.
Pulaski County 6 18 8 2 — 34
Cave Spring 18 24 27 9 — 78
3-point goals— Pulaski County 5 (Gulley 3, McCloud, Underwood), Cave Spring 5 (Jasarevic 3, Urgo, Pendleton).
JV — Cave Spring won.
Christiansburg 73, Hidden Valley 43
CHRISTIANSBURG — Aiden Proudfoot scored 15 points and Chris Calloway added 11 as the Blue Demons ran away from the Titans.
Matthew Collins also chipped in 10 points for Christiansburg.
Stephen Bell sank four 3-pointers en route to 19 points for Hidden Valley.
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-18, 0-11)
Bell 19, Stegall 8, Whitaker 6, Smiley 8, Smith 2.
CHRISTIANSBURG (13-8, 4-7)
Clemmons 2, Hunter 9, Proudfoot 15, Dunkleman 4, Henley 3, Buchanan 5, Buchannon 5, Calloway 11, Collins 10, Taylor 9.
Hidden Valley 7 11 10 15 — 43
Christiansburg 16 25 22 10 — 73
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 4 (Bell 4), Christiansburg 10 (Hunter 3, Proudfoot 3, Collins 2, Buchanan, Taylor).
JV — Christiansburg won 48-28.
VIC DIVISION 2
Covenant 44, North Cross 38
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Eli Bennett scored 14 points and Jonas Sanker added 11 for Covenant.
Zae Baines scored 10 points to lead the Celtics.
NORTH CROSS (15-7, 10-3)
Andrew 4, Baines 10, Etuk 2, Hines 6, Jackson 8, Mack 8.
COVENANT (15-5, 11-2)
Maupin 4, J. Sanker 11, N. Sanker 7, Andrew 2, Bennett 14, Alley 6.
North Cross 6 10 10 12 — 38
Covenant 13 10 11 10 — 44
3-point goals — North Cross 3 (Baines 2, Hines), Covenant 4 (Bennett 2, Sanker, Alley).
JV — Covenant won.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County 62, Waynesboro 53
WAYNESBORO — Jalik Lynch poured in 32 points and Austin Doyle added 10 for the visiting Wildcats.
The Little Giants were led by Luke Young with 18 points and Damien Fisher with 16.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (9-12, 3-7)
Doyle 10, Lynch 32, Poindexter 1, McClung 2, Rogers 1, Ray 6, Plogger 9, Higgins 1.
WAYNESBORO (7-14, 1-9)
D. Young 9, Sites 9, L. Young 18, Fisher 16, Moore 1.
Rockbridge 13 17 13 19 — 62
Waynesboro 14 11 15 13 — 53
3-point goals — Rockbridge 6 (Lynch 3, Plogger, Ray), Waynesboro 8 (D. Young 3, Sites 3, L. Young 2).
JV — Waynesboro won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Parry McCluer 71, Bath County 36
BUENA VISTA — Will Dunlap recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Fighting Blues to a big win over the visiting Chargers.
John Snider added 12 points for Parry McCluer.
Bath County was led by Conner Call with 13 points and Sean Flenner with 10 points.
BATH COUNTY (6-13, 5-5)
Miller 6, Call 13, Flenner 10, Harmon 3, Ryder 2, Phillips 1, Dillon 1.
PARRY McCLUER (16-4, 11-0)
Perry 7, Moore 2, Roberts 6, Baker 7, Wade 2, Esmeroglu 5, Will Dunlap 21, Hamilton 7, John Snider 12, Secrist 2.
Bath County 7 11 11 7 — 36
Parry McCluer 19 16 19 17 — 71
3-point goals — Bath County 7 (Call 3, Miller 2, Flenner 2), Parry McCluer 6 (Perry, Roberts, Baker, Esmeroglu, Dunlap, Hamilton).
JV — Parry McCluer won 40-15.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 61, Fort Chiswell 40
RINER — Ethan Millirons scored 20 points and added seven rebounds and five assists as the Eagles clinched the Mountain Empire District regular-season title with a win over the Pioneers.
Michael Royal also scored 15 points for Auburn.
Camden Gravely led Fort Chiswell with 13 points in the loss.
FORT CHISWELL (15-7, 6-4)
McHone 6, Gravely 13, Crigger 2, VanDyne 1, King 3, Sutphin 9, Williams 2, Watson 4.
AUBURN (16-5, 8-1)
Underwood 7, Sutphin 2, Millirons 20, Brotherton 6, Marshall 4, Perkins 7, Royal 15.
Fort Chiswell 7 8 16 9 — 40
Auburn 20 14 17 10 — 61
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 2 (Sutphin 2), Auburn 4 (Underwood 2, Millirons, Perkins)
JV — Fort Chiswell won in OT.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Chilhowie 69, Rural Retreat 32
RURAL RETREAT — Jonathan Gilley scored 16 points and Lucas Doss added 11 as the Warriors rode a 15-point halftime advantage to a win.
The Indians were led by Gatlin Hight with 11 points.
CHILHOWIE (12-10, 5-3)
Tuell 9, Martin 4, Berry 4, Puckett 4, Doss 11, Walters 9, Belks 6, Hall 6, Gilley 16.
RURAL RETREAT (0-21, 0-8)
Crowder 9, Musser 6, Hight 11, Sayers 2, Whorley 4.
Chilhowie 18 17 20 14 — 69
Rural Retreat 9 11 8 4 — 32
3-point goals — Chilhowie 2 (Doss, Walters), RR 2 (Crowder, Hight).
JV — Chilhowie won.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County 66, Cave Spring 48
DUBLIN — Maddie Ratcliff posted 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Cougars downed the visiting Knights to clinch the River Ridge District regular-season title.
Ally Fleenor added 11 points and Paige Huff chipped in 10 for Pulaski County.
Kieera Mooney led Cave Spring with 20 points and Zada Porter tallied 18 in the loss.
CAVE SPRING (13-7, 7-4)
Porter 18, Smith 3, Hibbs 1, Carroll 6, Mooney 20.
PULASKI COUNTY (16-5, 11-0)
Fleenor 11, Ka. Secrist 2, Akers 5, Ratcliff 16, Huff 10, Ke. Secrist 9, Blankenship 7, Cregger 2, Walson 4.
Cave Spring 10 15 9 14 — 48
Pulaski County 14 19 16 17 — 66
3-point goals — Cave Spring 5 (Porter 3, Carroll 2), Pulaski County 4 (Fleenor, Akers, Ratcliff, Ke. Secrist).
JV — Pulaski County won.
Hidden Valley 54, Christiansburg 41
Leilani Pickens scored 17 points and Alice Lkhagvasuren had 11 points for the Titans, who pulled away from the Blue Demons in the fourth quarter.
Kara Reed finshed with 10 points for Hidden Valley, which outscored Christiansburg 24-15 in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Altizer knocked down six 3-pointers and led the Demons with 23 points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-17. 0-11)
Horne 5, Altizer 23, Wilburn 3, Banks 8, Alley 2.
HIDDEN VALLEY (2-19, 2-9)
Hanson 4, Henson 2, Pickens 17, Reed 10, Parker 6, Lkhagvasuren 11, Trotter 4.
Christiansburg 9 15 2 15 — 41
Hidden Valley 11 10 9 24 — 54
3-point goals — Christiansburg 7 (Altizer 7, Horne), Hidden Valley 2 (Lkhagvasuren 2).
JV — Christiansburg won.
Patrick Henry 46, Blacksburg 32
Shelby Fidler netted 11 points and Mahogany Gunn added 10 to lead the Patriots over the Bruins.
Skyler Prosser scored 16 points for Blacksburg.
BLACKSBURG (12-9, 4-7)
Mosser 2, Gresh 2, Morgan Cheyney 3, Mc. Cheynet 2, Skyler Prosser 16, Mila 4, Currin 3.
PATRICK HENRY (16-5, 10-2)
Drakeford 4, Mahogany Gunn 10, Thomas 3, Derey 9, Wright 5, Shelby Fiddler 11, N. Childress 4.
Blacksburg 7 9 9 7 — 32
Patrick Henry 12 13 11 10 — 46
3-point goals — Blacksburg (Mo. Cheynet), Patrick Henry 4 (Fiddler 3, Derey).
JV — Patrick Henry won 43-42.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Floyd County 62, Alleghany 46
FLOYD — Alexis Kiser poured in 19 points, including her 1,000th career point in the first quarter, as the Buffaloes dropped the visiting Mountaineers.
Aimee Whitlow added 12 points and Brookelyn Hall notched 10 for Floyd County.
Maggie Rooklin led Alleghany with 14 points and Emma Nicely chipped in 12 points.
ALLEGHANY (12-7, 4-6)
Nicely 12, Rooklin 14, Harden 6, Conner 4, Keene 8, Massie 2.
FLOYD COUNTY (16-6, 10-2)
Kiser 19, Hall 10, Whitlow 12, Grim 6, Harman 4, Best 4, Spangler 1, Underwood 6.
Alleghany 8 18 8 12 — 46
Floyd County 18 10 18 16 — 62
3-point goals — Alleghany 4 (Rooklin 4), Floyd County 2 (Grim 2).
JV — Alleghany won.
Giles 49, Radford 25
PEARISBURG — Gracie Merix dropped in 15 points, Karsyn Reed netted 13 and Ashlynn Mitcham added 12 to lead the Spartans.
Lexi Rader scored 15 points for the Bobcats.
RADFORD (13-6, 6-5)
Turk 5, Mills 2, Rader 15, Newcomb 1, Myers 2.
GILES (13-8, 4-7)
Reed 13, Flinchum 3, Mitcham 12, Santolla 2, Janney 4, Merrix 15.
Radford 11 6 3 5 — 25
Giles 8 17 14 10 — 49
3-point goals — Radford (Turk), Giles 3 (Reed, Flinchum, Mitcham).
JV — Radford won 48-34.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 54
RINER — Ashley Roark knocked down 19 points, Katy Musick netted 14 points, Hailey Smith chipped in 13 points and Bailey Watson added 10 as the Pioneers outscored the Eagles 17-9 in the final period.
Auburn was led by Hannah Huffman with 19 points and Kaitlyn Lafon with 11.
FORT CHISWELL (7-14, 5-5)
Musick 14, Smith 13, Goforth 2, Roark 19, Bailey Watson 10, Turpin 4.
AUBURN (2-15, 1-8)
Lafon 11, Lytton 5, Huffman 19, Terry 8, Mundy 5, Lovern 6.
Fort Chiswell 16 11 18 17 — 62
Auburn 6 20 19 9 — 54
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 11 (Musick 4, Smith 2, Roark 5) Auburn 3 (Lafon, Lytton, Huffman).
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Rural Retreat 61, Chilhowie 38
RURAL RETREAT — Michaela Fiscus scored 18 points and dished out seven assists, Delanie Trivitt scored 14 and Lexy Nowers added 12 points and 18 rebounds as the Indians topped the Warriors on senior night.
Chilhowie was led by Madison Lane and Katie Barr with 11 points each and Hannah Ballenger with 10.
CHILHOWIE (8-12, 4-4)
Lane 11, Ballenger 10, Godwin 2, Barr 11, Roland 4.
RURAL RETREAT (14-7, 5-3)
Ma. Fiscus 3, Mi. Fiscus 18, Trivitt 14, Williams 4, Moore 6, Nowers 12, Miller 4.
Chilhowie 8 10 17 2 — 38
Rural Retreat 22 13 13 13 — 61
3-point goals — Chilhowie 4 (Lane 2, Ballenger 2), Rural Retreat 4 (Mi. Fiscus 2, Trivitt 2).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows 54, Craig County 44
NARROWS — Alyssa Bishop scored 14 points and Audrey Riddle added 10 to lead the Green Wave.
Autumn Hutchinson scored 12 points and Maddy Oliver and Sara Jones chipped in 11 points each for the Rockets.
CRAIG COUNTY (4-10, 2-8)
Hutchinson 12, Oliver 11, Jones 11, Gregory 6, A. Jones 2, Bostick 2.
NARROWS (7-12, 6-5)
Bishop 14, Riddle 10, Blankinship 4, Lawrence 3, Mann 6, Grose 8, Stables 3, Staton 6.
Craig County 8 13 11 12 — 44
Narrows 10 20 10 14 — 54
3-point goals — Craig County 5 (Oliver 3, Jones, Gregory), Narrows (Stables).
JV — Narrows won.
