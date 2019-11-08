ROCKY MOUNT — Jahylen Lee scored rushing TDs in the second and third quarter to lead Franklin County to a 14-10 victory over William Byrd in a Blue Ridge District football game on Friday.
Lee scored his first TD to culminate a 99-yard drive, while his second came after the Eagles (6-4, 3-2) recovered an onside kick to start the second half.
After the Terriers (3-7, 2-3) blocked a punt late, Isaac Fix hauled in a short TD pass from Logan Baker with 1:05 left. But, the Terriers could not recover an onside kick of their own, allowing the Eagles to run out the clock.
William Byrd earned the No. 8 seed in the Region 3D playoffs and will visit Lord Botetourt in the first round.
William Byrd 0 3 0 7 — 10
Franklin County 0 7 7 0 — 14
FrCo—Lee 7 run (Holley kick)
WB—FG Patrick 26
FrCo—Lee 2 run (Holley kick)
WB—Fix 24 pass from Baker (Patrick kick)
Northside 35, Staunton River 7
MONETA — Christian Fisher rushed for 84 yards and one TD to lead the Vikings (7-3, 4-1) to a Blue Ridge District victory over the Golden Eagles (1-9, 0-5).
Sidney Webb completed 10 of 22 passes for 70 yards and one TD and rushed for 56 yards and two TDs .
Malakhi Gregory caught Staunton River’s only TD from Lucas Overstreet.
Northside clinched the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament, and hosts Abingdon (4-6) in Round 1.
Northside 14 14 7 0 — 35
Staunton River 7 0 0 0 — 7
Nor—Slash 40 interception (Johnson kick)
SR—Gregory 26 pass from Lucas Overstreet (Deaton kick)
Nor—Webb 8 run (Johnson kick)
Nor—Webb 24 run (Johnson kick)
Nor—Fisher 22 run (Johnson kick)
Nor—Horton 7 pass from Webb (Johnson kick)
Glenvar 55, Alleghany 0
Brady Loder rushed for 214 yards and four TDs on 15 carries as the Highlanders (6-4, 5-1) shut out the Mountaineers (1-9, 0-6) in a Three Rivers District game.
Colby Street rushed for 50 yards and two TDs on seven carries, and Aiden Wolk completed seven of 11 passes for 78 yards and one TD.
The Highlanders held the Mountaineers to 96 yards of total offense.
Alleghany 0 0 0 0 — 0
Glenvar 14 14 27 0 — 55
Glen—Street 3 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 26 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 5 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Secrist 12 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 31 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Loder 59 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Street 1 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Swanson 16 run (kick blocked)
Radford 24, Carroll County 0
RADFORD — Zane Rupe threw for 112 yards and a TD and rushed for 82 yards and another score as the Bobcats shut out the Cavaliers (4-6, 2-4 Three Rivers District).
Jarel Baylor ran for 75 yards and a TD on 12 carries for Radford (8-2, 5-1), which has the No. 2 seed in the Region 2C playoffs and will host Patrick County in the first round.
Carroll County quarterback Brady Dalton completed 13 of 28 passes for 173 yards in the loss.
Carroll County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Radford 0 7 7 10 — 24
Rad—Wesley-Brubeck 65 pass from Rupe (Lytton kick)
Rad—Baylor 10 run (Lytton kick)
Rad—FG Lytton 25
Rad—Rupe 40 run (Lytton kick)
Giles 33, James River 22
PEARISBURG — Chaston Ratcliffe ran for 83 yards and a TD and threw a TD pass as the Spartans (3-7, 3-3) picked off a Three Rivers District win .
Logan Greenway ran for 62 yards and a score on nine carries for Giles, and returned a kickoff 74 yards for a TD. Dominic Collini added 79 yards on 14 carries.
For the Knights (4-6, 2-4) Dyllan McAllister completed 15 of 31 passes for 247 yards and a TD and ran for a score.
James River 0 0 6 16 — 22
Giles 9 10 7 7 — 33
Gil—Greenway 19 run (run failed)
Gil—FG Whitlock 38
Gil—Whitlock 30 pass from Ratcliffe (Whitlock kick)
Gil—FG Whitlock 40
JR—McAllister 17 run (kick failed)
Gil—Greenway 74 kickoff return (Whitlock kick)
Gil—Ratcliffe 9 run (Whitlock kick)
JR—White 8 run (Theimer run)
JR—Theimer 31 pass from McAllister (McCallister run)
Narrows 41, Parry McCluer 7
NARROWS — Chase Blaker rushed for 106 yards and a TD on 13 carries and completed 6 of 7 passes for 80 yards, and two more scores as the Green Wave completed their first 10-0 season since 1979 by downing the Fighting Blues.
The win also marked the first time in school history that Narrows (10-0, 5-0) had won 10 or more games in three consecutive seasons. The Green Wave landed the No. 2 seed in the Region 1C playoffs and will host Grayson County in the first round.
Chad Blaker added 121 yards rushing and two scores and Matthew Morgan ran for 137 yards and a TD on 10 carries for the Green Wave.
John Snider’s short TD run gave Parry McCluer (3-7, 3-2) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, and Keaton Coleman added 112 yards rushing .
Parry McCluer 7 0 0 0 — 7
Narrows 14 7 7 13 — 41
PM—Snider 2 run (Wooten kick)
Narr—Morgan 8 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Wiley 19 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 1 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Kirby 17 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 60 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chase Blaker 16 run (kick failed)
EastMont 35, Craig County 6
NEW CASTLE — Adam Bahnken completed 4 of 5 pass attempts for 54 yards and two TDs, and rushed for 41 yards and another score to lead the Mustangs (2-8, 2-3) to a Pioneer District victory over the Rockets (2-8, 0-5).
Dylan Owens rushed for 89 yards and a TD on 11 carries for Eastern Montgomery, and Cole Shephard had two catches for 39 yards and two TDs and ran for one TD.
Kyle Sloss had a 48-yard TD run Craig County.
Eastern Montgomery 14 14 7 0 — 35
Craig County 0 0 0 6 — 6
EM—Shephard 37 pass from Bahnken (Mendoza kick)
EM—Owens 53 run (Mendoza kick)
EM—Bahnken 1 run (Mendoza kick)
EM—Shephard 2 pass from Bahnken (Mendoza kick)
EM—Shephard 8 run (Mendoza kick)
Craig—Sloss 48 run (run failed)
Covington 53, Bath County 16
COVINGTON — Shaun Smith Jr. ran for 215 yards and five TDs in the first half for the Cougars .
Simon Gibson completed 9 of 15 passes for 191 yards and two TDs for Covington (6-4, 4-1) which amassed 521 yards of total offense . The Cougars are the No. 4 seed in the Region 1C playoffs and will host Auburn .
Bath County (1-9, 1-4) got 61 yards and a rushing TD from Connor Call and a TD pass from Coult Fussell to Kamoy Stone.
Bath County 0 8 0 8 — 16
Covington 21 24 0 8 — 53
Cov—Smith 28 run (kick failed)
Cov—Smith 30 run (Barnett pass from Gibson)
Cov—Williams 25 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
Cov—Smith 41 run (kick blocked)
Cov—Smith 25 run (pass failed)
Cov—Barnett 62 pass from Gibson (kick failed)
Cov—Smith 32 run (kick failed)
Bath—Stone 4 pass from Fussell (Ingram pass from Fussell)
Cov—Wright 4 run (Samuels run)
Bath—Call 2 run (Ryder pass from Fussell)
Chilhowie 30, Holston 16
CHILHOWIE — Logan Adams completed 8 of 14 passes for 158 yards and two TDs, and ran the ball 15 times for 105 yards and a score, as the Warriors (8-2, 3-1 Hogoheegee District) overcame a 16 point first half deficit .
J.T. Lefew had 13 tackles, seven for loss, four sacks and forced two fumbles for the Chilhowie defense.
Holston is 6-4, 1-3.
Holston 8 8 0 0 — 16
Chilhowie 0 0 16 14 — 30
Hol—Walden 16 pass from Brooks (Johnson pass from Brooks)
Hol—Brooks 6 run (Ezzell run)
Chil—Gilley 20 pass from Adams (Adams rum)
Chil—Gilley 65 pass from Adams (Adams run)
Chil—Adams 1 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Martin 20 run (Hutton kick)
Bassett 16, Magna Vista 12
BASSETT — Demetrius Gill caught a 35-yard TD pass from Ja’Ricous Hairston with less than three minutes to play, and the Bengals (6-4, 4-2 Piedmont District) beat the Warriors (7-3, 4-2) for the second consecutive year.
Gill caught three passes for 49 yards for the Bengals, who also got a TD run from Simeon Walker-Muse.
Dryus Hairston completed 13 of 22 passes for 133 yards and had two TD throws to Andrew Santoemma.
The two Piedmont rivals will become Region 3D rivals next week. Bassett, seeded sixth in the region, will play at third-seeded Magna Vista in an instant rematch.
Magna Vista 0 0 6 6 — 12
Bassett 3 0 7 6 — 16
Bass—FG Lopez 25
Bass—Walker-Muse 37 run (Lopez kick)
MV—Santoemma 14 pass from Hairston (kick failed)
MV—Santoemma 39 pass from Hairston (run failed)
Bass—Gill 35 pass from Hairston (run failed)
Galax 57, Grayson County 0
INDEPENDENCE — Cole Pickett completed 7 of 11 passes for 202 yards and four TDs and the Maroon Tide held the Blue Devils to 90 yards of offense.
Also for Galax (8-1, 4-0 MED), Zach Johnson caught three passes for 133 yards and three scores, including a 90-yard TD reception, and Denver Brown ran for 89 yards and two scores .
Holden Cassell rushed for 55 yards on 17 carries for Grayson County (3-7, 1-3).
Galax 7 29 14 7 — 57
Grayson County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gal— Beeman 24 pass from Picket (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Jonson 90 pass from Picket (Ortiz kick)
Gal— Brown 5 run (kick failed)
Gal—Safety, tackle made in end zone
Gal—Brown 42 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Pickett 1 run (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 40 pass from Pickett (Ortiz kick)
Gal—Johnson 3 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal—Lawrence 17 run (Gallardo kick)
Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28
LEXINGTON — James Cunningham kicked a 20-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Wildcats (8-2, 4-1) past the Knights in their Valley District regular-season finale.
Rockbridge County quarterback Miller Jay completed 15 of 22 passes for 260 yards and three TDs, two of which went to Jalik Lynch, who caught six passes for 95 yards.
Grant Swinehart led Turner Ashby (5-5, 2-3) with 19 carries for 140 yards and three TDs.
Turner Ashby 7 7 0 14 — 28
Rockbridge County 7 7 7 10 — 31
Rock— Cook 67 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
TA— Swinehart 3 run (Spirollari kick)
Rock—Lynch 11 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
TA—Swinehart 2 run (Spirollari kick)
Rock—Lynch 51 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock— Poindexter 61 run (Cunningham kick)
TA—Swinehart 2 run (Spirollari kick)
TA—Peake 39 pass from Haskins (Spirollari kick)
Rock—FG Cunningham 20
Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32
FOREST — Keenan Cupit rushed for 160 yards and two TDs on 20 carries to lead the Cavaliers (6-4, 4-3) to a Seminole District victory over the Red Devils (3-7, 1-6).
Jacob Hackworth rushed for 80 yards and one TD on eight carries, and Davis Lane threw for 28 yards and one TD.
JF earned the No. 7 seed in the Region 4D playoffs and will be at E.C. Glass in the first round.
Rustburg 0 14 18 0 — 32
Jefferson Forest 7 14 0 14 — 35
JF—Cupit 8 run (Phillips kick)
JF—Braxton 24 run (Phillips kick)
JF—Yuille 9 pass from Lane (Phillips kick)
Rust—Tucker 13 pass from Johnson (Davis kick)
Rust—Tucker 33 pass from Johnson (Davis kick)
Rust—Jones 13 run (kick failed)
Rust—Johnson 43 run (run failed)
Rust—Tucker 1 run (run failed)
JF—Hackworth 14 pass from Lane (run failed)
JF—Cupit 7 run (Hackworth run)
Amherst County 56, Liberty 32
AMHERST – Antwan Cole ran for 119 yards and one TD on 14 carries to lead the Lancers (2-8, 2-5) to a Seminole District win over the Minutemen (1-9, 0-7).
Carlos Escobar rushed for 191 yards and two TDs on 12 carries for Liberty. Tanner Stanley ran for 143 yards and one TD on 13 carries .
George Wythe 45, Rural Retreat 21
WYTHEVILLE — Ravvon Wells rushed for 119 yards and three TDs to lead the George Wythe (7-2) over Rural Retreat (4-5).
Cole Simmons rushed for 91 yards and one TD , and completed 9 of 12 passes for 235 yards and one TD, breaking the school record for most passing yards in a single season. He’s at 2,026 yards and counting for the Maroons, who host Parry McCluer in the first round of the Region 1C playoffs.
Brandon Thompson had four catches for 127 yards and one TD, as he, too, broke a school record — his for total reception yards in a season. He’s at 1,155.
Isaac O’Neil rushed for 47 yards and two TDs on 22 carries for the Indians, and Lucas Brewer rushed for 46 yards and one TD .
Rural Retreat 7 7 7 0 — 21
George Wythe 28 3 7 7 — 45
GWyth—Simmons 57 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Thompson 42 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Wells 28 run (Kapranos kick)
GWyth—Wells 13 run (Kapranos kick)
RR—O’Neil 1 run (Hight kick)
RR—O’Neil 1 run (Hight kick)
GWyth—FG 27 Kapranos
GWyth—Reigelsperger 42 run (Kapranos kick)
RR—Brewer 17 run (Hight kick)
GWyth—Wells 7 run (Kapranos kick)
G. Washington 49, Martinsville 0
MARTINSVILLE — The Eagles (7-3, 5-1) won he Piedmont District title. The Bulldogs finished 0-10.
GW will play Halifax County in the first round of the Region 4D playoffs.
