BUCHANAN — Dyllan McAllister threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass and ran for two more touchdowns in that quarter to give the James River High School football team a 28-13 comeback win over Carroll County in a Three Rivers District game.
Down 13-7 entering the fourth quarter, James River (4-4, 2-2) outscored Carroll County 21-0 .
McAllister rushed for 64 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and completed 11 of 19 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown.
The Knights forced three turnovers.
Brady Dalton rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries for the Cavaliers (2-6, 1-3).
Carroll County 7 6 0 0 — 13
James River 7 0 0 21 — 28
JR—Forbes 1 run (Bowyer kick)
Carr—Dalton 33 run (Marshall kick)
Carr—Dalton 2 run (kick blocked)
JR—McCaleb 6 pass from McAllister (Powell kick)
JR—McAllister 14 run (Powell kick)
JR—McAllister 5 run (Powell kick)
Lord Botetourt 42, Staunton River 7
DALEVILLE — James-Ryan Salvi completed 14 of 19 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns to led the Cavaliers (7-0, 2-0) to a Blue Ridge District win over the Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-2).
Kyle Arnholt caught nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns for Lord Botetourt, which is ranked No. 2 in Timesland. Dylan Wade rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Jacob Kirtley scored Staunton River’s only touchdown in the first quarter.
Staunton River 7 0 0 0 — 7
Lord Botetourt 7 13 15 7 — 42
SR—Kirtley 5 run (Deaton kick)
LB—Arnholt 47 pass from Salvi (Rago kick)
LB—Pitzer 4 run (Rago kick)
LB—Wade 1 run (kick failed)
LB—Arnholt 17 pass from Salvi (Wade run)
LB—Wade 7 run (Rago kick)
LB—Arnholt 17 pass from Salvi (Rago kick)
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16
LEXINGTON — Miller Jay completed eight of 10 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats’ Valley District win over the Little Giants (0-7, 0-2).
Bret McClung of the Wildcats (5-2, 1-1) carried the ball twice for 78 yards and two touchdowns, while teammate Gage Shafer had five carries for 69 yards and two scores.
Waynesboro 0 0 8 8 — 16
Rockbridge County 21 28 0 7 — 56
Rock— Shafer 10 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock— McClung 52 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—McClung 26 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock—Shafer 11 run (Cunningham kick)
Rock— Lynch 56 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock— Mayr 49 pass from Jay (Cunningham kick)
Rock—E. Poindexter 30 run (Cunningham kick)
Way— Ruiz 3 run (Ruiz run)
Rock—I. Poindexter 33 run (Cunningham kick)
Way—Ruiz 2 run (Jackson run)
Glenvar 52, Floyd County 35
FLOYD — Bradey Loder carried the ball 32 times for 164 yards and two TDs and Colby Street ran for three scores to pace the Highlanders (4-3, 3-0) to a Three Rivers District win.
Nick Sebolt returned an interception for a TD for Glenvar.
Avery Chaffin completed eight of 16 passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns for the Buffaloes (4-4, 2-2).
Glenvar 14 14 10 14 — 52
Floyd County 7 7 7 14 — 35
Glen—Street 13 run (Fuhrman kick)
Floyd—Webb 77 pass from Fenton (Keith kick)
Glen—Loder 13 run (Fuhrman kick)
Floyd— Howell 23 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
Glen—Street 1 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Street 2 run (Fuhrman kick)
Floyd—Benton 16 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
Glen—FG Fuhrman 33
Glen—Loder 21 run (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Secrist 21 pass from Wolk (Fuhrman kick)
Glen—Sebolt 31 interception return (Fuhrman kick)
Floyd—Connor 43 pass from A. Chaffin (Keith kick)
Floyd—B. Chaffin 8 run (Keith kick)
Radford 72, Alleghany 6
RADFORD — Darius Wesley-Brubeck carried the ball seven times for 149 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bobcats to a Three Rivers District win.
Jarel Baylor and his brother Marcell Baylor ran for two touchdowns apiece for Radford (6-1, 3-0), which is ranked No. 6 in Timesland. Zane Rupe threw for a TD and ran for a TD. Kip Green returned a blocked punt 21 yards for a TD for Radford, while Alex Kanipe returned a fumble 43 yards for a TD.
Radford gained 474 yards of total offense, including 389 on the ground, and held Alleghany to 48 total yards.
Matt Howell returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score for Alleghany (1-6, 0-3).
Alleghany 6 0 0 0 — 6
Radford 42 16 7 7 — 72
Rad— Rupe 10 run (Sproule kick)
Rad— Kanipe 43 fumble return (Sproule kick)
Rad— Howard 76 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)
Rad—J. Baylor 1 run (Sproule kick)
Rad—Johnson 18 run (Sproule kick)
All—Howell 85 kickoff return (kick failed)
Rad— Wesley-Brubeck 9 run (Sproule kick)
Rad—J. Baylor 2 run (Sproule kick)
Rad—Green 21 blocked punt return (Sproule kick)
Rad—Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
Rad—M. Baylor 5 run (Sproule kick)
Rad—M. Baylor 16 run (Sproule kick)
North Cross 41, Auburn 7
Isaac Harris ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for the Raiders in their win over the Eagles.
Gabe Zappia threw threw touchdown passes to three different receivers for North Cross (7-1).
Carson East scored the lone touchdown for Auburn (4-4) in the fourth quarter.
Auburn 0 0 0 7 — 7
North Cross 6 14 21 0 — 41
Bassett 36, Martinsville 27
MARTINSVILLE — Kevon Smith scored two of his team’s three fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Bengals to a comeback win.
Trailing 27-12 entering the fourth quarter, Bassett outscored Martinsville 24-0 .
Smith ran for 198 yards and three TDs on 20 carries for the Bengals (5-3, 3-1). The five overall wins are the most for Bassett in 11 years.
Simeon Walker-Muse carried the ball 14 times for 101 yards and a TD for Bassett, while Elijah Stokes gained 106 yards on nine carries.
The Bulldogs (0-8, 0-4) were led by Jahil Martin, who ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Jaylen Finney returned a fumble 80 yards for a TD.
Bassett 0 12 0 24 — 36
Martinsville 7 20 0 0 — 27
Mart—Finney 80 fumble return (Garcia kick)
Mart—Martin 4 run (kick failed)
Mart— Niblett 21 pass from Dickerson (Garcia kick)
Bass—S. Walker-Muse 16 run (kick failed)
Mart—Martin 49 run (Garcia kick)
Bass—Smith 3 run (kick blocked)
Bass—Valentine 20 pass from Hairston (Smith run)
Bass—Smith 3 run (Smith run)
Bass—Smith 3 run (Smith run)
Magna Vista 41, Patrick County 0
RIDGEWAY — Dryus Hairston completed 13 of 23 passes for 204 yards and three scores as the Warriors (6-1, 3-0 Piedmont District) beat the Cougars (3-5, 1-3) for the 11th straight time.
Louis Taylor ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries for Magna Vista, which is ranked No. 5 in Timesland. Tyler Johnson caught a touchdown pass and ran for a touchdown.
Magna Vista held Timesland’s leading rusher, Dae’Shawn Penn, to 50 yards on the ground.
Patrick County 0 0 0 0 — 0
Magna Vista 7 7 14 13 — 41
MV—Taylor 2 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Grant 30 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Johnson 30 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Johnson 67 pass from Hairston (Osborne kick)
MV—Taylor 2 run (Osborne kick)
MV—Ellison 25 pass from Hairston (kick failed)
Covington 47, Parry McCluer 14
BUENA VISTA — Simon Gibson completed seven of 11 passes for 118 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for a touchdown to lead the Cougars (3-4, 1-1) to a Pioneer District win over the Fighting Blues (1-6, 1-1).
Shaun Smith rushed for 223 yards and two TDs on 19 carries for Covington, while Zachary Ratliff had three TD catches.
Ty Ruley rushed for 79 yards and one TD on 14 carries for Parry McCluer.
Covington 14 12 14 7 — 47
Parry McCluer 0 0 7 7 — 14
Cov—Ratcliff 28 pass from Gibson (kick blocked)
Cov—Gibson 1 run (Ratcliff pass from Gibson)
Cov—Crawford 29 pass from Gibson (kick blocked)
Cov—Ratcliff 4 pass from Gibson (pass failed)
Cov—Ratcliff 14 pass from Gibson (Williams pass from Gibson)
PM—Ruley 7 run (Wootten kick)
Cov—S. Smith 45 run (run failed)
PM—Snider 2 run (Wootten kick)
Cov—S, Smith 70 run (Tasey kick)
Fort Chiswell 41, Montcalm (W.Va.) 8
MAX MEADOWS — Isaac Dunford rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass as the Pioneers earned an interstate win over the Generals (1-6).
Ezra Varney ran for 65 yards and two scores for Fort Chiswell (4-4).
Montcalm (W.Va.) 0 0 0 8 — 8
Fort Chiswell 28 13 0 0 — 41
FChis— Bailey 29 run (Dunford kick)
FChis—Dunford 25 run (Dunford kick)
FChis—Varney 48 run (Dunford kick)
FChis—Varney 17 run (Dunford kick)
FChis—Jones 22 pass from Dunford (Dunford kick)
FChis—Dunford 57 run (kick failed)
Mont—Gibson 7 pass from Belcher (Belcher run)
Galax 45, George Wythe 14
WYTHEVILLE — Denver Brown rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Maroon Tide (6-1, 2-0) to a Mountain Empire District win over the Maroons (4-2, 2-1).
Cole Pickett completed eight of 18 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns with one interception for Galax, which is ranked No. 10 in Timesland. Teammate Zach Johnson had three catches for 119 yards and two TDs.
Cole Simmons completed 12 of 24 passes for 195 yards and one TD with one interception for George Wythe. Braydon Thompson had six catches for 148 yards.
Galax 14 14 14 3 — 45
George Wythe 7 0 0 7 — 14
Gal—Brown 37 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal—Johnson 41 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
GWyth—McMillian 23 pass from Simmons (Kapranos kick)
Gal—Johnson 48 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal—Brown 61 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal—Brown 50 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal—Beeman 15 run (Gallardo kick)
GWyth—Wells 1 run (Kapranos kick)
Gal—FG Gallardo 32
Richlands 38, Marion 0
MARION — Cade Simmons completed seven of eight passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two touchdowns as the Blue Tornadoes (4-3, 2-0) shut out the Scarlet Hurricanes (3-4, 1-1) in a Southwest District game.
Richlands 31 7 0 0 — 38
Marion 0 0 0 0 — 0
Rich—Steele 3 run (Forest kick)
Rich—Webb 8 pass from Simmons (Forest kick)
Rich—Simmons 3 run (Forest kick)
Rich—FG 45 Forest
Rich—Tarter 28 pass from Simmons (Forest kick)
Rich—Steele 4 run (Forest kick)
Chilhowie 52, Rural Retreat 14
CHILHOWIE — Logan Adams ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass, and Malachi Thomas ran for a touchdown and scored off a fumble return to help the Warriors win a Hogoheegee District game.
D.J. Martin returned a punt for a score for Chilhowie (6-1, 2-0). Teammate Lucas Greer recorded 12 tackles and a sack and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Isaac O’Neil threw a touchdown pass and Wyatt Sage had a touchdown run for Rural Retreat (3-4, 1-2).
Rural Retreat 0 7 7 0 — 14
Chilhowie 7 21 21 3 — 52
Chil—Doss 3 pass from Adams (Hutton kick)
Chil—Martin 65 punt return (Hutton kick)
RR—Smith 35 pass from O’Neil (Brewer kick)
Chil—Gilley 11 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Adams 6 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—Greer 20 fumble return (kick blocked)
RR—Sage 2 run (Brewer kick)
Chil—Thomas 31 fumble return (Thomas pass from Tuell)
Chil—Thomas 40 run (Hutton kick)
Chil—FG Hutton 32
Narrows 61, E. Montgomery 28
NARROWS — Matthew Morgan rushed for 217 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries to lead the Green Wave to a Pioneer District win.
Chad Blaker ran for 175 yards and three scores on 10 carries and also caught a TD pass for Narrows (7-0, 2-0). Ty Robertson ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Dylan Owens led the way for Eastern Montgomery (1-6, 1-1) with 223 yards and three scores on 13 carries. Benjamin Via returned a kickoff for a TD.
Eastern Montgomery 6 0 8 14 — 28
Narrows 0 27 20 14 — 61
EM— Owens 72 run (kick failed)
Narr—Chad Blaker 52 run (kick failed)
Narr— Morgan 57 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 32 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 53 pass from Chase Blaker (Morgan kick)
Narr—Morgan 52 run (kick failed)
Narr—Chad Blaker 60 run (Morgan kick)
Narr—Chad Blaker 31 run (Morgan kick)
EM—Owens 79 run (Shepherd pass from Bahnken)
Narr—Morgan 7 run (Morgan kick)
EM—Via 80 kickoff return (Mendoza kick)
Narr— Robertson 54 run (Morgan kick)
EM—Owens 27 run (Shepherd pass from Bahnken)
BOYS SOCCER
Seward 2, North Cross 0
RICHMOND — Sam Roberson scored both goals as Seward (15-1-1) topped the Raiders in a nonconference matchup.
Zaid Fada posted five saves for North Cross (14-5-1).
