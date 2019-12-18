MONETA — Isaiah Moran scored all eight of the Knights’ points in overtime including a three-point play with 26 seconds to play as James River downed Staunton River 63-62 in overtime in a nondistrict boys basketball game on Wednesday.
Ryan Steger scored a 25 points, 17 in the first half, and Moran added 24 points with 20 of them after halftime.
JJ Crider had 12 points, Izaak Charlton scored 11 points and Grey Clary added 10 for Staunton River.
JAMES RIVER (1-4)
Minnix 1, Bowman 2, Steger 25, Moran 24, Miller 2, Brown 4, Alderson 5
STAUNTON RIVER (0-5)
Charlton 11, JJ Crider 12, Overstreet 5, Lambert 5, Eanes 3, Clary 10, Jones 7, Ja. Crider 9
James River 11 16 14 14 8 — 63
Staunton River 5 16 16 18 7 — 62
3-point goals — James River 6 (Steger 5, Moran) Staunton River 11 (Charlton 3, JJ Crider 2, Clary 2, Overstreet, Lambert, Eanes, Jones). JV - Staunton River won 49-44.
Boys basketball
PIONEER DISTRICT
E. Montgomery 83, Bath County 49
ELLISTON — Cole Shepherd had 29 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Mustangs, who opened up a five-point game at the half by outscoring the Chargers 50-21 in the second half.
Adam Bahnken finished with 14 points and Justin Tyree added 10 points for Eastern Montgomery.
Damian Flenner scored 23 points to lead Bath County.
BATH COUNTY (1-5, 0-1)
Flenner 23, Harmon 2, Miller 2, Phillips 4, Ryder 7, Tucker 2, Dillow 7, Ingram 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (2-2, 1-0)
Bahnken 14, Foster 9, Gox 2, Moore 2, Price 8, Shepherd 29, Tyree 10, Worrell 9.
Bath County 11 17 13 8 — 49
Eastern Mont. 20 13 30 20 — 83
3-point goals — BC 4 (Flenner 2, Dillow 2), EM 9 (Bahnken 2, Foster 2, Price 2, Tyree 2, Worrell). JV — EastMont won.
NONDISTRICT
Bland County 61, Marion 59
MARION — Pierce Kegley hit a jumper with nine seconds on the clock to put the Bears up by two, and they held on to pick up the road win.
Kegley netted 21 points for Bland County and Noah Payne added 17.
The Scarlet Hurricanes were led by Braxton Langston with 21 points, Grant Williams with 16 points and Kesean Goins with 12.
BLAND COUNTY (5-1)
Payne 17, Havens 6, Kegley 21, Hoge 8, Hankins 7, Buchanan 2
MARION (3-5)
Langston 23, Havener 1, Jolliffe 3, Williams 16, Tate 4, Goins 12
Bland County 14 15 14 18 — 61
Marion 15 10 20 14 — 59
3-point goals - Bland 2 (Payne, Hankins), Marion 5 (Langston 3, Jolliffe, Williams).
Narrows 73, Giles 56
NARROWS — Logan Conley drained a game-high 30 points, Matthew Morgan netted 13 and Dustin Wiley added 11 as the Green Wave downed the Spartans.
Brady Whitehead led Giles with 16 points and Preston Whitlock scored 14.
GILES (0-7)
Hansen 1, Hamlin 7, Whitehead 16, Simmons 5, Whitlock 14, Parks 5, Ratcliffe 6, Dunford 2
NARROWS (2-1)
Frame 5, Fletcher 2, Conley 30, Blaker 2, Richardson 3, Green 2, Matthew Morgan 13, Wiley 11, Johnson 1, Smith 4
Giles 11 7 26 12 — 56
Narrows 14 24 26 9 — 73
3s — G 4 (Whitehead, Hamlin, Whitlock, Parks) M 7 (Conley 3, Wiley 3, Richardson). JV — Narrows won 59-41.
Girls basketball
NONDISTRICT
Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 29
Olivia Harris had 16 points and Malaysia Donaldson added 12 points to lead the Highlanders.
Leilani Pickens had eight points for the Titans.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-8)
Hanson 5, Kazemi 2, Pickens 8, Reed 7, Miller 2, Parker 2, Trotter 3.
GLENVAR (4-2)
McCulley 2, Harris 16, Luper 5, Frederick 5, Donaldson 12, Thompson 7, Harris 4, Kastner 3, King 9.
Hidden Valley 11 6 9 3 — 29
Glenvar 22 20 14 7 — 63
3-point goals — HV 2 (Reed, Trotter), Glenvar 9 (Harris 4, King 3, Frederick, Kastner). JV — Glenvar won 45-20.
William Byrd 47, Salem 39
Cabria Mutz scored 13 points and Emilie McCaskill added 12 points to lead the Terriers, who pulled away by outscoring the Spartans 15-7 in the fourth quarter.
Sophia Chrisley finished with 10 points for Byrd.
Salem got 10 points from Kennedy Scales.
Salem 11 8 13 7 — 39
William Byrd 7 11 14 15 — 47
3-point goals — Salem 1 (Scales), William Byrd 2 (McCaskill, Mutz). JV — Salem won.
Lord Botetourt 59, Liberty Chr. 25
DALEVILLE — Miette Veldman knocked down 28 points and Taylor Robertson added 12 the Cavaliers rode a 28-point halftime lead to a rout of the Bulldogs
.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-3)
Hartless 1, Jones 4, Shepherd 3, Camplin 8, Robins 4, Mock 5
LORD BOTETOURT (4-2)
Veldman 28, Kirby 3, Myers 6, Wells 4, Spangler 2, Robertson 12, Wissemann 2, Griffin 2
Liberty Christian 2 9 9 5 — 25
Lord Botetourt 20 19 13 7 — 59
3-point goals — LCA 2 (Shepherd, Camplin), LB 4 (Robertson 2,Veldman, Kirby). JV — Lord Botetourt won 44-21
Staunton River 59, Heritage 24
LYNCHBURG — Jayda Jones had 11 points and Jeni Levine added 10 points and seven steals for the Golden Eagles.
Samantha Faw added seven points, five assists and five steals for Staunton River, which led 24-7 at the half
.
STAUNTON RIVER (5-1)
Adkins 4, Ball 3, Creasey 2, Faw 7, Hamren 5, Jones 11, J. Levine 10, C. Levine 8, Settles 4, Whittaker 6.
HERITAGE (1-6)
Graham 10, Oaks 5, Miller 4, Howard 3, Dillard 2.
Staunton River 14 10 15 20 — 59
Heritage 2 5 9 8 — 24
3-point goals — Heritage 1 (Howard), Staunton River 4 (C. Levine 2, Jones, Faw). JV — Heritage won.
Radford 43, Fort Chiswell 30
RADFORD — Laney Cline had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bobcats, who took control of the game by outscoring the Pioneers 13-3 in the third quarter.
Alexis Rader finished with 14 points for Radford.
Ashley Roark scored six points for Fort Chiswell.
FORT CHISWELL
Goforth 2, King 5, Roark 6, Smith 5, Turpin 4, Underwood 2, Watson 1, Whisman 5.
RADFORD (3-1)
Burdette 2, Cline 13, Dean 5, Mills 2, Myers 2, Page 2, Rader 14, Turk 3.
Fort Chiswell 5 12 3 10 — 30
Radford 6 15 13 9 — 43
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 4 (Roark 2, King, Smith), Radford 2 (Cline, Turk). JV — Radford won.
Marion 55, Grayson County 35
MARION — Amber Kimberlin scored 16 points and Calie Blackburn added 10 as the Scarlet Hurricanes, leaders by 12 at the half, put the game away with a 20-5 third period for the road win.
Kasey Shaffner netted 16 points and Jacie Bennett 10 for the Blue Devils.
MARION (6-2)
Whitt 9, Blackburn 10, Moss 4, Evans 3, Hagy 6, Kimberlin 16, Farris 3, Terry 4
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-6)
S. Pope 2, K. Pope 1, Brown 2, Reeves 2, Shaffner 16, Bennett 10, Penn 2
Marion 14 17 20 4 — 55
Grayson County 9 10 5 11 — 35
3-point goals — M 6 (Kimberlin 2, Hagy, Evans, Blackburn, Whitt) GC 3 (Shaffner 2, Bennett). JV — Grayson County won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
E. Montgomery 47, Bath County 20
HOT SPRINGS — Elli Underwood scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and made seven steals to lead the visiting Mustangs on Tuesday.
Emily Douglas scored nine points for the Chargers.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Bahnken 3, Boone 4, Bruce 4, Howard 8, Hutchison 4, McHone 2, Ryan 8, Underwood 14.
BATH COUNTY
Douglas 9, Hupman 5, Nichols 2, Offer 2, Wolfe 2.
Eastern Montgomery 17 6 12 12 — 47
Bath County 5 4 5 6 — 20
3-point goals — EM 4 (Underwood 2, Bahnken, Ryan), Bath County 1 (Hupman). JV — Eastern Montgomery won 18-17.
