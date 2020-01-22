CHRISTIANSBURG — M.J. Hunter scored 18 points and Tyrique Taylor added 12 as Christiansburg dominated the second and fourth quarters on the way to a 66-52 win over Blacksburg in a battle of Montgomery County’s Three Rivers District members on Wednesday.
The Blue Demons did not allow a Bruins field goal in the second quarter and built a 16-point halftime lead.
Blacksburg, which got 13 points from Luke Goforth and 12 from Nicholas Stilwell, rallied in the third quarter to cut Christiansburg’s advantage to six, but the Demons closed things out in the fourth quarter with the help of four 3-pointers and making 6 of 8 free-throw attempts.
BLACKSBURG (9-5, 1-4)
Spennacchio-Parker 1, Goforth 13, Huff 3, Duma 2, Gholston 1, Joyce 2, Mitchell 7, Reinhardt 2, Stilwell 12, Vice 9.
CHRISTIANSBURG (11-4, 3-3)
Calloway 9, Clatterbaugh 3, Collins 9, Dunkleman 1, Henley 2, Hunter 18, Johnson-Buchanon 7, Proudfoot 5, Taylor 12.
Blacksburg 8 5 22 17 — 52
Christiansburg 13 16 12 25 — 66
3-point goals — Blacksburg 4 (Goforth 3, Stilwell), Christiansburg 8 (Hunter 4, Clatterbaugh, Collins, Proudfoot, Taylor).
Boys basketball
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington 75, Craig County 42
NEW CASTLE — The Cougars placed four player in double-figures scoring, with Jacob Roldan leading the way with 15 points, and they took advantage of 11 treys in downing the Rockets.
Logan Jefferson netted 13 points, Jabari Williams 12 points and Skyler Barnett 10 for Covington.
The Rockets were led by Colton Moore who scored 20 points.
COVINGTON
Roldan 15, Smith 2, Akers 9, Yancy 4, Brown 3, Jefferson 13, Gibson 7, Williams 12, Barnett 10.
CRAIG COUNTY (2-7, 1-5)
Nichols 5, Patsel 5, Taylor 4, Moore 20, Law 8.
Covington 19 20 22 14 — 75
Craig County 11 13 11 7 — 42
3-point goals — Covington 11 (Jefferson 3, Roldan 3, Barnett 2, Akers, Brown, Gibson), Craig County 5 (Law 2, Nichols, Patsel, Moore).
JV — Craig County won.
NONDISTRICT
Patrick Henry 70, Franklin County 51
ROCKY MOUNT — Jamonte’ Smith scored 17 points and Jalen Crump added 14 to lead the visiting Patriots.
Alex Faulkner had 11 points for PH, which took an 11-point lead into the half and had five players score in double figures. Jalen Cook and Andrew Palmer each finished with 10 points.
Kalik Witcher and Hunter Cannaday had 11 points apiece for the Eagles.
PATRICK HENRY (9-3)
Smith 17, Cook 10, Palmer 10, Faulkner 11, Crump 14, Childress 3, Roberson 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-11)
K. Witcher 11, Cannaday 11, Zeigler 9, Elliott 1, B. Witcher 6, Bowling 3, Hahn 1, Hudson 2, Law 4, Holland 3.
Patrick Henry 14 22 14 20 — 70
Franklin County 11 14 13 13 — 51
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 7 (Crump 2, Smith, Palmer, Faulkner, Childress, Roberson), Franklin County 4 (K. Witcher, Cannaday, Bowling, Holland).
JV — Franklin County won 51-44.
Jefferson Forest 68, Staunton River 40
FOREST — Caleb Eckart led all scorers with 15 points as the Cavaliers downed the Golden Eagles.
Izaak Charlton led Staunton River with 14 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (1-14)
Charlton 14, Overstreet 4, Jones 9, Bates 3, Crider 4, Morris 3,Lambert 3.
JEFFERSON FOREST (12-4)
Hodsed 8, Phillips 8, Dupree 4, Everhart 8, Eckart 15, Johnson 4, Gage 7, Smith 2, Elliott 2, Peters 9, VanRemortel 1.
Staunton River 14 7 13 6 — 40
Jefferson Forest 15 20 20 13 — 68
3-point goals — Staunton River 7 (Charlton 2, Overstreet, Jones, Bates, Morris, Lambert), Jefferson Forest 3 (Phillips 2, Hogsed). JV — Jefferson Forest won 59-30.
Fort Chiswell 55, Carroll County 47
MAX MEADOWS — Siler Watson scored 13 points, Parker King had 12 points and Kolton Sutphin added 11 for the Pioneers.
Carroll County was led by Elijah Cox and Weston Burcham with 13 points each.
CARROLL COUNTY (8-6)
Beamer 2, Herman 6, Hull 5, Marshall 4, Riggins 3, Dalton 1, Cox 13, Burcham 13.
FORT CHISWELL (11-3)
VanDyne 2, Williams 5, Gravely 5, McHone 7, Sutphin 11, King 12, Watson 13.
Carroll County 8 14 8 17 — 47
Fort Chiswell 12 14 13 16 — 55
3-point goals — Carroll County 4 (Herman 2, Riggins, Marshall.
JV — Fort Chiswell won 49-35.
Chilhowie 57, Castlewood 55
CHILHOWIE — After a Ray Berry 3-point attempt rolled in and out of the bucket, Josh Tuell tapped in the rebound at the buzzer to give the Warriors a win.
Chilhowie overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit by outscoring the Blue Devils 21-10 in the final period.
Lucas Doss led the Warriors with 12 points and Berry chipped in 10
CASTLEWOOD
Mullens 3, Hicks 9, Vance 15, Fields 7, Owens 13, Mulk 2, Stafford 6.
CHILHOWIE (10-8)
J. Tuell 8, Martin 5, Berry 10, Puckett 5, Doss 12, Walters 8, Felts 4, Kistler 5.
Castlewood 15 15 15 10 — 55
Chilhowie 12 12 12 21 — 57
3-point goals — Castlewood 5 (Vance 3, Mullins, Owens) Chilhowie 3 (Berry 2, Kistler).
JV — Chilhowie won 47-30.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 67, Christiansburg 32
CHRISTIANSBURG — Ellie Gresh netted 14 points and Skylar Prosser added 11 as the Bruins topped the Blue Demons.
Hannah Altizer scored 21 points to lead Christiansburg.
BLACKSBURG (10-6, 2-4)
Masters 1, Gresh 14, Mc. Cheynet 4, Halkidis 8, Burkes 9, Mo. Cheynet 6, Prosser 11, Jones 6, Currin 6, Venie 2,
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-19, 0-6)
Horne 4, Altizer 21, Wilburn 2, Banks 5.
Blacksburg 12 22 20 13 — 67
Christiansburg 10 10 6 6 — 32
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Alleghany 54, James River 28
BUCHANAN — Maggie Rooklin and Gracie Conner had 14 points apiece, as the Mountaineers pulled away in the second half to beat the Knights.
Madison Brogan had 12 points and 12 rebounds for James River, which was outscored 35-14 after halftime.
ALLEHGANY (11-5, 3-3)
Gibson 8, Rooklin 14, Harden 4, Conner 14, Keene 4, Byer 7, Massie 3.
JAMES RIVER (4-12, 0-7)
Lak. Lucado 2, Brogan 12, Davis 7, Thacker 1, Garrett 2, Lester 4.
Alleghany 7 12 17 18 — 54
James River 6 8 6 8 — 28
3-point goals — Alleghany 5 (Conner 4, Gibson).
JV — Alleghany won.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic 68, Chatham Hall 15
Alex Nance drained seven 3-pointers on the way to a 27-point night, and Maggie Clark added 13 for the Celtics, who outscored Chatham Hall 30-1 in the second half.
CHATHAM HALL (2-10, 0-6)
Fast 3, Andrews 4, Rogers 4, Saliu 4.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-4, 4-1)
Clark 13, Drapac 2, E. Hemphill 5, N. Hemphill 8, Holmgren 2, Johnson 5, Myers 4, Nance 27, O’Herron 2.
Chatham Hall 4 10 0 1 — 15
Roanoke Catholic 15 23 14 16 — 68
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 11 (Nance 7, Calrk 3, E. Hemphill).
PIONEER DISTRICT
NONDISTRICT
Patrick Henry 58, Albemarle 29
Shelby Fiddler scored 23 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Patrick Henry topped Albemarle.
ALBEMARLE (10-5)
Pendleton 18, Jackson 2, Wilson 9
PATRICK HENRY (10-4)
Fiddler 23, Breedlove 4, Wright 8, Derey 8, Gunn 8, Childress 3, Akerson 4.
Albemarle 10 8 4 7 — 29
Patrick Henry 17 14 17 10 — 58
3-point goals — Patrick Henry 8 (Fiddler 7, Childress).
JV — Patrick Henry won 51-27.
Staunton River 64, Rockbridge County 41
LEXINGTON — Jeni Levine posted a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, sister Cali Levine netted 14 points and Maddie Hamren added 13 to lead the Golden Eagles.
Emily Galford scored 17 points and Graceon Armstrong chipped in 16 points for the Wildcats.
STAUNTON RIVER (11-4)
J. Levine 15, Jones 4, Hamren 13, Faw 8, Whitaker 6, C. Levine 14, Creasey 2, Settles 2.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (4-9)
Cooper 2, Galford 17, Mahood 2, Stores 4, Armstrong 16.
Staunton River 15 17 21 11 — 64
Rockbridge County 8 14 11 8 — 41
3-point goals — SR 5 (Hemren 2, C. Levine 2, J. Levine) RC 4 (Galford 3, Armstrong). JV — Staunton River won 28-22.
Glenvar 42, Northside 37
Melaysia Donaldson recorded a double-double, scoring a game-high 18 points and pulling down 13 rebounds, Kaelon Thompson grabbed 15 boards and Olivia Harris added 12 points as the Highlanders pulled out the win.
The Vikings were led by Emily Smith with 14 points and Gianna Brown with 12.
NORTHSIDE (3-12)
Smith 14, Johnson 2, Saunders 3, Brown 12, Gates 2, Hicks 3, Golding 1.
GLENVAR (9-6)
O.Harris 12, Frederick 5, Donaldson 18, Thompson 5, R. Harris 2.
Northside 4 15 6 12 — 37
Glenvar 8 10 11 13 — 42
3-point goals — Northside 6 (Smith 4, Saunders, Hicks), Glenvar 3 (O. Harris 2, Frederick). JV — Northside won.
Galax 47, Eastern Montgomery 25
GALAX — Shea Foxx scored 18 points and Kyraha Parnell added 14 as the Maroon Tide allowed just five points in the first half.
Maddie Bruce scored 10 points for the Mustangs, who trailed by 18 points at the half.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (10-5)
Bahnken 4, Bruce 10, Howard 3, E. Underwood 6, L. Underwood 2.
GALAX (7-5)
Edwards 2, Elsmasry 4, Foxx 19, Leonard 3, Parnell 14, Sawyers 2, Sturgill 2, Williams 2.
Eastern Montgomery 4 1 14 6 — 25
Galax 13 10 11 13 — 47
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 1 (Bruce), Galax 2 (Parnell 2). JV — Galax won.
