Frannie Sine had seven kills and 16 assists and Cam Davenport added 11 kills and nine digs as Hidden Valley’s volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season Monday night with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 nondistrict victory at Glenvar.
Claire Griffith paced Glenvar (1-4) with six kills and five blocks, and Bailey Conner added 13 kills.
VOLLEYBALL
Pulaski County def. William Fleming 25-7, 25-15, 25-8
Haleigh Brown dished out 17 assists and knocked down eight aces, Kelsey Hancock had seven kills and Skylar Burton added five kills, six aces and three blocks to lead the Cougars (3-3) to a straight-sets win.
Victoria Board led the Colonels (2-4) with three kills and eight digs. Tanique Valree added three kills and Brianna Waldron had 15 digs.
Salem def. Alleghany 25-18, 25-19, 25-17
The Spartans (4-1) got 13 kills and six digs from Maddie Hall, three kills and three blocks from Ashlyn Moorman and 13 assists and nine digs from Haley Steffan in a sweep of the Mountaineers.
Alleghany dropped to 2-3.
Liberty def. Staunton River 25-7, 25-7, 25-12
MONETA – Maria Young dished out 20 assists to go with two kills as Liberty swept the Golden Eagles in a Bedford County rivalry match.
Katie Vaughan had nine kills and six digs for Liberty (7-1), while Fiona Taylor had six kills and Rieley Taylor came up with 12 digs.
Audrey Barns had nine digs for Staunton River (2-5), while Lynsey Ball and Hollie Creasy had four digs apiece. Creasey added two blocks.
Grayson County def. Eastern Montgomery 25-19, 25-17, 25-17
ELLISTON — Jacie Bennett posted nine kills, two blocks and one ace, Hylea Underwood added four aces and Chelsea Wilson dealt out 13 assists for the Blue Devils (4-0).
Abigail Raines recorded 10 assists, one kill and one dig, while Elli Underwood had four aces and five kills and Morgan Bahnken added five digs and three kills for the Mustangs (0-4).
BOYS SOCCER
North Cross 6, Fishburne Military 1
Geist Pollock scored three goals, Will Martin netted two goals and dished out an assist and Oriol Nievas added a goal as the Raiders (6-1, 4-0) stopped the visiting Caissons.
The lone goal for Fishburne (1-2, 0-2) was made by Hamed Al Hinai.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.