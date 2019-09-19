DUBLIN — Frannie Sine had 24 kills, 12 assists, two aces, and 16 digs as Hidden Valley earned victory No. 450 for coach Carla Ponn’s in a four-set River Ridge District volleyball game at Pulaski County on Thursday.
The scores were 25-21, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-17
Abigail Atkins added seven kills and two blocks, for the Titans (10-3, 6-1), and Faith Mitchell finished with 22 assists, two aces, and seven digs.
The Cougars (4-5, 1-2) got 14 kills, two aces, and three blocks from Skylar Burton, 20 digs from Serenity Mitchell, and 21 assists and four aces from Haleigh Brown.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry def. Cave Spring 26-28, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16
Megan Doyle amassed 18 kills and Anna Dandrige chipped in 13 kills as the Patriots went down a set but came back to down the Knights.
Daphne Thompson dished out 43 assists and Jordan Fitchett recorded 29 digs for Patrick Henry (6-1, 3-1).
Cave Spring (4-9, 1-2) was led by Allie Kolnok with five kills, Caroline Glenn with 18 assists and Maya Monsour with 14 digs.
Blacksburg def. Salem 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
The Bruins (6-2, 3-0) defeated the Spartans (5-4, 0-2) in three sets.
Salem was led by Maddie Hall with six kills and eight digs, and Meredith Hicks and Madie Loyd with six digs a piece.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd def. William Fleming 25-10, 25-16, 25-7
Hayley Ward had two kills, two aces, and two digs, and Alexis Dean added five kills for the Terriers.
Anna Becirevic finished with two kills and two blocks for William Byrd (6-4, 1-1).
For William Fleming (3-7, 0-2), Briana Waldron had 21 digs and three aces, Terryonna Smith had three kills and one ace, and Ayanna Henderson had two aces.
Lord Botetourt def. Staunton River 25-9, 25-7, 25-14
DALEVILLE — Ryanna Clark knocked down 11 kills, Jordyn Kepler dished out 30 assists, Taylor Robertson posted 18 kills and seven digs, and Miette Veldman added 13 kills and six digs as the Cavaliers (9-0,0-1) remained unbeaten with a straight-sets win over the Golden Eagles (2-8, 0-3).
Franklin County def. Northside 11-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-8
ROCKY MOUNT — Courtney Bryant had 21 kills, two aces and 21 digs, Alex Christoff posted 10 kills, 13 digs and one ace and Callie Altice added six kills and five blocks as the Eagles (6-2, 2-0) overcame a two-set deficit.
The Vikings (6-6, 1-1) were led by Kylee Draper with 23 digs and 10 assists, and Tracey Hueston with 12 kills.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles def. Floyd County 25-20, 25-22, 15-25, 15-25, 15-12
FLOYD — Hannah Steele recorded 16 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 34 assists as the Spartans nearly let a two-set lead get away in their five-set win over the host Buffaloes (9-3, 0-2).
Jillian Midkiff and Karsyn Reed each had 18 digs for Giles (5-0, 2-0).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Waynesboro 25-21, 25-10, 25-16
LEXINGTON — Graceon Armstrong had 21 kills, 10 digs and two blocks, and Jayden Clemmer added 15 kills, 14 digs and two aces to lead the Wildcats (10-1, 1-0).
Also for Rockbridge County, McKenzie Hines had 13 digs, Jaden McCoy served five aces, and Krissy Whitesell had 32 assists and 11 digs.
Paige Smith had nine digs for Waynesboro.
James River def. Alleghany 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19
LOW MOOR — Anna Hayes recorded 11 kills and 17 assists and Sarah Rooklin chipped in seven kills for the Mountaineers in their four-set defeat to the Knights (5-5, 2-0).
Alyssa Taylor added eight assists and Gracie Conner contributed 20 digs for Alleghany (2-5, 0-1).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Halifax County 25-18, 25-20, 25-11
BASSETT — Allie Laine totaled 11 kills and three blocks, and Makayla Rumley added five kills and three aces as the Bengals swept the visiting Blue Comets (2-8, 1-3).
Kaylee Keith dished out 12 assists and Sydney Martin added 10 assists for Bassett (3-7, 2-2).
Tunstall def. Magna Vista 25-8, 25-14, 25-17
DRY FORK — Mackenzie Hairston had three kills and two blocks and Kaitlyn Viers added a kill and two blocks, but the Warriors (6-4, 3-1) were defeated in straight sets by the undefeated Trojans (9-0, 4-0).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. E.C. Glass 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 25-23
LYNCHBURG — Katie Vaughan put down 11 kills and Ginevra Faboroni added seven kills for visiting Liberty (10-2, 3-1).
Katherine Thompson chimed in with six kills and Rieley Taylor contributed 20 digs for Liberty.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Graham 25-14, 25-10, 25-15
MARION — Audrey Moss recorded seven kills and Calie Blacksburn dished out 14 assists and two aces as the Scarlet Hurricane swept the G-Girls.
Kaylee Holbrook and Kaylyn Baggett each recorded four kills and Anna Hagy chimed in with three kills for Marion (4-11, 1-0).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Eastern Montgomery 25-27, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13
ELLISTON — Emma Spencer notched six kills and 17 blocks and Kenna Spencer served up four aces to go with three kills as the Green Wave downed the Mustangs.
Audrey Riddle served up five aces and had 15 digs for Narrows (3-10, 1-1).
Idara Rakes led Eastern Montgomery (0-8, 0-3) with six kills and two aces, while Payton Vishneski adde five kills and Abagail Raines handed out 18 assists, two aces and three kills.
Covington def. Highland 26-6, 25-16, 25-11
COVINGTON — Katie Woodward knocked down 15 kills, Madison Bennett posted 19 assists and 13 aces, Kinley Spinks had six kills and Mackenzie Carter added 11 aces to lead the Cougars (7-6, 3-0) over the Rams (1-6, 0-5).
Craig County def. Parry McCluer 25-17, 25-13, 25-12
BUENA VISTA — Kaylee Stroop dealt out 32 assists, Autumn Hutchison knocked down 10 kills and Jaci McAlwee added eight kills to lead the Rockets (6-3,4-1).
The Fighting Blues (2-9, 2-2) were led by Chloe Persinger and Jordan Dawson with two kills each, and Sydney Taylor with one kill.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe def. Bland County 25-12, 25-13, 25-17
ROCKY GAP — The Maroons (6-7, 1-0) got five kills, six aces, two blocks and seven digs from Nina Dillow, and 14 assists, five aces and seven digs from Karrah James in their win over the Bears (4-5, 0-1).
Also for George Wythe, Alexis Vaught finished with two kills, eight assists and two digs.
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
MAX MEADOWS — Rachel Harding had 13 kills and 10 digs, and Allyson Martin added eight kills as the Eagles (16-2, 1-0) won in straight sets.
Also for Auburn, Jaylin Shepherd had seven kills and Addy Huff five kills.
The Pioneers (1-7, 0-1) were paced by Karlynn Goforth with three kills, 18 assists, four blocks and five digs, Jordan King with seven kills and two blocks and Bailey Watson with five kills and 10 digs.
NONDISTRICT
Roanoke Valley Christian def. Roanoke Catholic 22-25, 18-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-13
Lauren Butler and Kate Ferro each contributed seven kills and Brooke Somers and Regan Kesler each dished out 12 assists for the Eagles (11-1).
BOYS SOCCER
VACA SOUTHWEST
SW Virginia Home School 9, Smith Mountain Lake Academy 1
MONETA — Gabe Campbell had four goals and one assist, and Wyatt Suhr added two goals for the Conquerors
Gunars Morrisette added a goal and an assist.
Also scoring for SWVAHS were Arturs Morrisette and Zack Henderson.
Mason Neighbors scored one goal, and Jacob Gordon had 11 saves for Smith Mountain Lake Christian.
GOLF
SEMINOLE DISTRICT MATCH
At Colonial Hills Golf Course (Par 35)
Medalist — Garnet Manley III (Jefferson Forest) 33
Team scores:
Jefferson Forest (147) — Manley III 33, Caleb DeBass 37, Jonathan Peterson 38, Conner Kail 39
Rustburg (166) — Cade Bigham 38, Nick Cross 39, Charlie Riddle 40, Noah Gardner 49.
Liberty Christian (179) — Lane Weems 34, Travis Baxter 45, Miciah Barbour 49, Parker Sterne 51.
E.C. Glass (181) — Sam Hamilton 42, Kirby Morris 45, Murphy Pacot 47, Camp Conner 47.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.