Frannie Sine had 14 kills, 24 assists and 24 digs, and Cam Davenport added 16 kills and 10 digs to lead Hidden Valley to a four-set win over Patrick Henry in a River Ridge District volleyball game on Thursday.
The scores were 25-22, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-14.
Abigail Atkins added 12 kills for the Titans (5-1, 1-1) and Faith Mitchell finished with 17 assists and 14 digs.
The Patriots (3-1, 1-1) got 18 kills from Megan Doyle, 10 kills from Marella Hudson, and 34 assists and 12 digs from Daphne Thompson.
Volleyball
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd def. Staunton River 25-13, 25-14, 25-18.
Erin Courtemanche had nine assists and six aces, and Grayce Dantzler added two aces and eight digs for the Terriers.
Reagan Tuck finished with seven assists for Byrd (4-3, 1-0).
The Golden Eagles (2-6, 0-1) got 12 assists and three kills from Audrey Barnes, Five assists and two kills from Nikolette Paxton, and six aces from Olivia Bixby.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Salem def. Christiansburg 26-24, 25-16, 25-20
CHRISTIANSBURG — Maddie Hall led the Spartans with three aces and 20 digs, and Haley Steffan added nine assists and seven aces.
Annika Bryan finished with three aces and five digs for Salem (5-2, 1,1).
For Christiansburg (4-2, 1-1), Baylee Reasor had eight kills and eight digs.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Brookville 29-27, 25-16, 25-18
BROOKVILLE — Fiona Taylor racked up eight kills and three blocks and Maria Young handed out 18 assists as Liberty (9-1) swept the visiting Bees.
Katie Vaughan added seven kills and Katherine Thompson notched five kills for Liberty.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Franklin County def. Bassett 25-15, 23-25, 25-17, 25-8
BASSETT — Courtney Bryant had 25 kills, nine aces, and 13 digs. Alexandra Christoff had 14 kills, one ace, and 15 digs for Franklin County (4-1).
Rachel Justice provided 42 assists, four blocks, and six digs for the Eagles (4-1).
The Bengals (2-6) were led by Ali Laine with 12 kills, Kaylee Keith with 14 assists and Makayla Rumley with six kills.
Dan River def. Martinsville 25-17, 25-23, 25-2
MARTINSVILLE — Savasiah Boyd had three kills and five assists and Anijah Hairston added 14 digs for the Bulldogs.
Jayla Dalton also chipped in eight digs for the Martinsville.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Fort Defiance 15-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-12
FORT DEFIANCE — Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 22 kills and Graceon Armstrong added 20 as the Wildcats rallied from two sets down to edge the Indians.
Krissy Whitesell dished out 55 assists for Rockbridge County (5-0, 1-0).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County sweeps Highland
MONTERY — The Rockets (4-3, 2-1) defeated Highland in a pair of best-of-three matches.
The scores were 25-13, 25-10 in the first match, and 25-13, 25-21 in the second.
Nicole Austin had 12 kills and six aces in the two matches for Craig County, and Haleigh Smith had eight kills and eight aces. Kaylee Stroop added 30 assists.
Covington def. Narrows 25-12, 26-24, 25-14
COVINGTON — Katie Woodward led the Cougars with 10 kills, and Kinley Spinks had seven kills.
Zoe Spangler finished with four kills and seven aces for Covington (4-3, 2-0).
Narrows (1-5, 0-1) got six kills and four blocks from Emma Spencer, five kills and two aces from Halee Kast, and eight assists from Cristin Blaker.
Bath County def. Parry McCluer 26-24, 20-25, 25-16, 28-26
BUENA VISTA — Emily Douglas had 14 kills and Persephone Woods had 29 assists and four aces that led the Bath County Chargers (2-3, 1-0).
Chole Persinger had 18 kills and three aces, and Grayson Shields had three kills and seven assists for Parry McCluer (0-7, 0-1).
NONDISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. Timberlake Christian 25-12, 25-15, 25-20
LYNCHBURG — Miette Veldman put down 20 kills and Jordyn Kepler dished out 35 assists as the Cavaliers swept the host Tornados.
Taylor Robertson added 11 kills and Kenleigh Gunter chipped in seven digs and an ace for Lord Botetourt (6-0).
Radford def. Fort Chiswell 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
RADFORD — Charli Dietz put down eight kills and served up seven aces, and Trinity Adams dished out 22 assists for the Bobcats in their straight-set win over the Pioneers.
Sadie Hurst added six kills for Radford (3-0).
Bailey Watson led Fort Chiswell (0-6) with six kills, and Karlynn Goforth notched three kills and 18 assists.
Auburn def. Eastern Montgomery 25-15, 25-15, 25-13
RINER — Allyson Martin recorded nine kills and Ady Huff added six as the Eagles swept the visiting Mustangs.
Rachel Hardin chipped in four kills and five aces for Auburn (8-2).
Carroll County def. Galax 25-10, 25-19, 25-18
GALAX — Cassidy Lawson pounded down 13 kills and Hannah Spangler gave out 29 assists, as the Cavaliers swept the host Maroon Tide.
Haley Spangler served up three aces and added 14 digs for Carroll County (6-2).
Galax (7-4) was led by Saige Leonard with eight kills, Kyraha Parnnell with six kills and Kendall Sturgill added 16 assists.
Grayson County def. Rural Retreat 25-14, 25-21, 25-17
RURAL RETREAT — Jacie Bennett recorded 13 kills and Chelsea Wilson handed out 17 assists as the Blue Devils swept the host Indians.
Malorie Reeves added eight kills for Grayson County (6-0).
Rural Retreat’s Abby Musser notched six kills and five blocks, including her 1,000th career kill. Alexis Ryan chipped in five kills and Lacey Sullivan registered nine assists.
Roanoke Valley Christian def. Faith Christian-Hurt 25-4, 25-6, 25-15
Addison Alexander served up six aces and Kate Ferro had five kills in the Eagles’ win over the Lions.
Regan Kesler added six assists for Roanoke Valley Christian (7-1).
BOYS SOCCER
MARION TRI MEET
North Cross 1, Carlisle 1
MARTINSVILLE — Spencer Brown scored one goal for North Cross.
Vitor Otsuka scored for Carlisle.
Golf
MARION TRI MEET
At Holston Hills GC (Par 36)
Medalist — Noah Barr (Chilhowie) 38
Team results
Chilhowie (167) — Noah Barr 38, Chase Coley 40, Dillian Powers 44, J.J. Ashby 45, Zoe Chapman 46, Ben Elrod 51.
Marion (186) — Tyler Sayers 41, Hunter Starkey 41, Brigham Blevins 52, Preston Vanhoy 52, Will Stephenson 58.
Johnson County (Tenn.) (200) — Petie Pavusek 44, Peyton Pavusek 49, Dalton Adams 52, Dakota Holt 55, Graham Reece 57, Anthony Hall 60.
