Cam Davenport had 13 kills and four aces and Frannie Sine posted five kills, three aces and nine digs to lead Hidden Valley to a straight-sets win over Northside in a nondistrict volleyball game on Monday.
Faith Mitchell dished out 18 assists and recorded five digs for the Titans (16-4), who won by scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-22
For the Vikings (9-11), Kyleen Draper had 10 assists, three aces and one block, Sanii Nash-Fuell had seven kills and two digs, and Samantha Johnson had nine digs and one block.
GOLF
Harvey finishes in top 20 at Class 6 tourney
MOSELEY — Franklin County’s Cutter Harvey shot a 78, which was good enough to tie for 18th on Monday in the VHSL Class 6 state golf tournament, which was held at Magnolia Green Golf Club.
Langley High School had five players finish in the top 11 — all shooting 73 or better — to claim a 15-shot win over runner-up James Madison.
Yorktown’s Benjamin Newfield, who shot a 4-under-par 68 edged Bryce Corbett of Battlefield by one shot for the individual title.
At Magnolia Green GC (Par 72)
Team scores: Langley 286, James Madison 301, Fairfax 304, Kellam 306, Battlefield 308, Cosby 315, Hayfield 336, Patriot 352.
Medalist: Benjamin Newfield (Yorktown) 68.
Also: T-18: Cutter Harvey 78.
VOLLEYBALL
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Martinsville 25-8, 25-12, 25-21
MARTINSVILLE — Allie Laine tallied six kills and four aces for Bassett (7-10, 6-3) which also served 21 aces.
Makayla Rumley added five kills for Bassett, and Kaitlyn Hooper supplied four.
Anijah Hairston collected 17 digs and two kills for Martinsville, and Savasiah Boyd posted 12 digs with nine assists.
NONDISTRICT
Christiansburg def. Staunton River 21-25,25-21,25-19, 25-28
MONETA — The Blue Demons (6-10) got 17 kills and two blocks from Laurel White, 17 assists and 10 kills from Morgan Smith and 20 digs from Madelynn Evans.
For the Golden Eagles (3-15), Audrey Barnes had five kills and 24 digs, Hollie Creasey posted four kills, three aces and 12 digs and Jaelynn Ferguson added seven kills.
Carroll County def. Galax 25-19, 25-11, 25-7
HILLSVILLE — Cassidy Lawson knocked down 10 kills and Hannah Spangler had nine aces and eight assists as the Cavaliers (12-3) swept the Maroon Tide (10-9).
Also for Carroll County, Hannah Dalton posted seven aces and two kills and Haley Spangler added 13 digs.
Galax was led by Saige Leonard with five kills, one ace and 12 digs, Kendal Sturgill with 12 assists and four digs, and Carly Sturgill with six kills, six digs and one ace.
Marion def. Chilhowie 24-26, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23
MARION — Audrey Moss knocked down 13 kills and Kaylee Holbrook added eight for the Scarlet Hurricane.
Also for Marion, Olivia Parnell had seven kills and Chloe Campbell recorded 17 assists, four aces and eight digs.
Chilhowie was led by Madison Prater with seven kills, Lindsey Walker with 10 digs and Chloe Adams with 14 digs.
