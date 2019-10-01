Frannie Sine had eight kills, 15 assists, two blocks and 10 digs, and Cam Davenport finished with 15 kills, two aces, and three blocks as Hidden Valley swept visiting Cave Spring in a River Ridge District volleyball game on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-14, 25-12 and 25-16
Amber Assaid added four aces and 12 digs, Faith Mitchell had 13 assists, two aces, and five digs, and Abigail Atkins finished with five kills and three blocks for Hidden Valley (13-3, 5-1). Cave Spring fell to 5-11, 2-4.
VOLLEYBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Pulaski County def. Salem 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
DUBLIN — Serenity Mitchell amassed nine kills and Haleigh Brown dished out 28 assists for the Cougars.
Kelsey Hancock added seven kills and Molly Cox chipped in 15 digs for Pulaski County (6-7, 3-3).
Meredith Hicks had nine kills and 12 blocks, Madie Loyd added six kills and nine digs, and Brooke Baxley finished with 20 digs for Salem (5-8, 1-5).
Blacksburg def. Christiansburg 25-7, 25-11, 25-15
CHRISTIANSBURG — Laurel White had six kills, Morgan Smith nine assists and Baylee Reasor added five kills and five digs for the Blue Demons (4-8, 0-6), who fell to the Bruins (10-2, 6-0).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. William Fleming 25-3, 25-14, 25-4
Mette Veldman finished with 11 kills and two aces, and Ryanna Clark had eight kills, and two aces for the Cavaliers.
Jordyn Kepler added 19 assists, four aces, and six digs for Lord Botetourt (12-0, 5-0).
Brianna Waldron finished with two aces and two digs, and Dianna Richardson added a kill and nine digs for William Fleming (3-11, 0-5).
Northside def. Staunton River 25-20, 25-13, 25-23
MONETA — The Vikings (7-9, 2-3) got 16 assists and four aces from Kyleen Draper, nine kills from Sanii Nash-Fuell and 10 digs from Kendall Manning.
Staunton River (3-11, 1-4) was led by Audrey Barnes with six kills, Nikolette Paxton with seven assists and Hollie Creasey with four kills and 10 digs.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic def. North Cross 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Isabella Myers knocked down nine aces and five kills, Maggie Clark posted 10 kills and Emma Patterson added seven kills as the Celtics (7-7, 4-1) picked up a conference win over the Raiders (0-8, 0-5).
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Amherst County 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
AMHERST — Katie Vaughan had nine kills and 17 digs and Maria Young dished out 30 assists as Liberty (13-3, 5-2) topped the Lancers (7-6, 2-5).
Also for Liberty, Katherine Thompson had eight kills and six blocks, and Fiona Taylor added six kills.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford def. Glenvar 26-24, 25-20, 25-22
Charli Dietz finished with 10 kills and 14 digs, and Trinity Adams added 33 assists and 15 digs for the Bobcats.
Kara Armentrout added 10 kills for Radford (7-1, 3-1).
Sydney Loder had seven kills and four blocks, and Bailey Conner added six kills and nine digs for Glenvar (2-8, 0-3).
Giles def. Alleghany 25-6, 25-23, 25-17
LOW MOOR — Emma Claytor had 12 kills and Carly Tate added 10 kills for the Spartans (8-0, 3-0)
Allyssa Pennington finished with 25 assists for Giles.
Alleghany fell to 2-7 and 0-4.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett def. Patrick County 25-20, 25-19, 31-29
BASSETT — Allie Laine compiled 17 kills and four blocks, and Sydney Martin dished out 20 assists as the Bengals swept the Cougars (6-8, 4-3).
Makayla Rumley chippd in with seven kills, three aces and five blocks, and Kaylee Keith added 10 assists for Bassett (6-8, 5-2).
Magna Vista def. Halifax County 21-25, 25-18, 25-9, 29-31, 15-6
SOUTH BOSTON — Morgan Smith recorded 14 kills, five aces and 37 digs, and Zariah Scales recorded 24 assists, six kills and three aces as the Warriors tripped up the host Blue Comets.
Mackenzie Hairston chipped in 10 kills, Elivia Harper finished with 20 assists and three aces, and Kaitlyn Viers added five kills and seven blocks for Magna Vista (8-5, 5-2).
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Broadway 24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 25-8
LEXINGTON — Jaydyn Clemmer led the Wildcats with 22 kills, one blocks, and 12 digs, and Krissy Whitesell added 39 assists and two aces.
Graceon Armstrong finished with 16 kills, two block and 14 digs, and Aiyana Cooper added four kills and four blocks for Rockbridge County (14-1, 4-0). Broadway fell to 3-12, 1-3.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery def. Parry McCluer 28-26, 25-14, 28-26
ELLISTON — Eastern Montgomery defeated Pary McCluer (2-12, 2-4) in all three sets.
Abagail Raines led the Mustangs (2-10, 1-4) with three kills, 14 assists and six aces, and Elli Underwood added 10 kills and two aces.
Idara Rakes finished with five kills, one assist and two aces for Eastern Montgomery
The Fighting Blues fell to 2-12, 2-4.
Covington def. Bath County 25-17, 25-16, 26-24
HOT SPRINGS — The Eagles were led by Katie Woodward with 10 kills, two aces, and nine digs, and by Kinley Spinks with seven kills.
Mackenzie Carter finished with seven aces and Reese Meyers added 21 digs for Covington (10-7, 6-0).
Selena Wolfe finished with 10 kills and 15 digs, Kalyn Harmon had four kills and two blocks, and Cameron Keyser added 25 digs for Bath County (3-9, 3-3).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe def. Fort Chiswell 25-14, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14
MAX MEADOWS — Marisa Turpin had 13 kills, eight digs and three blocks, and Nina Dillow had eight kills, 11 digs and three blocks to lead the Maroons (10-7, 3-0).
Karrah James added 18 assists, six kills and six digs for George Wythe, and Lauren Puckett had 11 blocks and six kills.
Bailey Watson registered 18 kills and Karlynn Goforth added four kills and 32 assists for the Pioneers (2-10, 1-3).
Jada Martin chipped in six kills and Bailee McGlothlin added five kills.
Auburn def. Galax 25-12, 17-25, 25-20, 25-17
GALAX — Allyson Martin knocked down 19 kills and two aces and Rachel Harding added 12 kills and 21 digs to lead the Eagles (16-2, 3-0).
Also for Auburn, Emma Sutphin had 11 kills and Jaylin Shepherd 17 digs and four aces.
Carly Sturgill finished with 13 kills, three aces, and 14 digs, Kyraha Parnell had seven kills, seven blocks, and seven digs and Saige Leonard added seven kills and 24 digs for the Maroon Tide (9-6, 1-2).
Grayson County def. Bland County 25-23, 25-14, 25-14
ROCKY GAP — Jacie Bennett notched 17 kills and Hannah Halsey added nine kills for the Blue Devils. Chelsea Wilson had 14 assists for Grayson County (11-1, 2-1).
McKenzie Tindall led Bland County (4-8, 0-4) with six aces, Anna Pauley had six assists and Alexis Arnold 10 digs.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring def. Rural Retreat 25-19, 25-15, 25-9
RURAL RETREAT — Abby Musser collected 10 kills and Alyssa Irvin dished out nine assists, but the Indians (4-12, 0-3) were swept by the visiting Rebels.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Lebanon def. Marion 25-16, 25-18, 25-13
MARION — Kaylee Holbrook knocked down six kills, Hanna Henson posted 10 digs and two aces and Calie Blackburn added seven assists and three digs as the Scarlet Hurricanes (5-13, 2-2) fell to the Pioneers.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian def. Faith Christian 25-5, 25-15, 25-18
Lauren Butler finished with eight kills, and Kate Ferro added six kills and three blocks for the Eagles (13-3).
Brooke Somers finished with nine assists for Roanoke Valley Christian.
BOYS SOCCER
NONDISTRICT
Collegiate 1, North Cross 0
HAMPDEN-SYDNEY — The Cougars got on the board on a Raiders own goal that resulted from a free kick that deflected off the head of a Raiders’ defender with less than 10 minutes to play.
Zaid Fada made nine saves for North Cross (8-2-1), while Peyton Garst made four saves for Collegiate (5-0-3).
VACA SOUTHWEST
SWVa Home School 4, Roanoke Valley Christian 0
Gabe Campbell and Zach Henderson each scored a goal and dished out an assist, and Elijah Harbach and David Morrisette added one goal apiece to lead the Conquerors (14-4).
Eagles keeper Jordan Poe recorded 12 saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.