Maddie Clouser had 13 digs and three aces, and Cam Davenport added and 16 kills and nine digs as Hidden Valley swept a River Ridge District volleyball match over host Salem on Tuesday.
The scores were 25-17, 25-17 and 25-17.
Also for the Titans, Jaren Lowery posted five kills and three blocks and Frannie Sine posted seven kills, 13 assists and 13 digs.
Salem was paced by Meredith Hicks with four kills and 15 digs, and Kai Bowen with four blocks.
Volleyball
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry def. Pulaski County 25-12, 25-14, 23-25, 25-13
Megan Doyle put down 19 kills and Anna Dandridge added 11 for the host Patriots against the Cougars.
Marella Hudson also had 10 kills for Patrick Henry (4-1, 2-1).
Skylar Burton led Pulaski County (4-4) with 10 kills, Serenity Mitchell chipped in six kills and Haleigh Brown dished out 16 assists.
Cave Spring def. Christiansburg 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21
Alenna Williamson and Alexandra Kolnok both had 11 kills for the host Knights.
Maya Monsour finished with 12 digs for Cave Spring (4-8, 1-0).
Christiansburg got nine kills, four aces, and 11 digs from Baylee Reasor, three aces and 15 digs from Madelynn Evans, and Madison Lucas finished with 11 assists.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Northside def. William Fleming 25-15, 25-9, 25-14
Sanii Nash-Fuell had 12 kills and three blocks, Kylee Draper posted nine assists and three digs and Tracey Hueston added four kills and two blocks to lead the Vikings.
The Colonels got three kills and two aces from Tanique Valree, 10 digs and two aces from Brianna Waldron and six assists and two kills from Janhya Henderson.
Lord Botetourt def. William Byrd 25-10, 25-17, 25-13
Miette Veldman had 15 kills and Taylor Robertson five kill and nine digs to lead the Cavaliers.
Also for Botetourt, Kenleigh Gunter posted three aces and 11 digs, and Jordyn Kepler dished out 37 assists.
The Terriers were paced by Trinity Hylton with nine assists and five digs, Grayce Dantzler with seven digs and two kills and Mattie Andrews with four kills and four digs.
Franklin County def. Staunton River 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
MONETA — Courtney Bryant recorded 18 kills, five aces and five digs, Laken Adkins had 14 digs and three aces and Lauren Stone added 12 assists and two aces as the Eagles won in straight sets.
For Staunton River, Abbey Barlow posted 10 digs, Audrey Barns had nine digs, four kills and three aces and Faith Carter dealt out seven assists.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Giles def. Radford 25-22, 21-25, 24-26, 25-12, 15-13
PEARISBURG — Emma Claytor rang up 19 kills and Hannah Steele added 14 as the Spartans rallied to down the Bobcats in five sets.
Alyssa Pennington dished out 35 assists and Jillian Midkiff recorded 19 digs for Giles (4-0, 1-0).
Radford was led by Charli Dietz with 17 kills, Kara Armentrout with 15 kills and Trinity Adams with 42 assists.
Carroll County def. Floyd County 25-16, 25-17, 13-25, 25-15
HILLSVILLE — Hanna Spangler had 30 assists, 13 digs and served four aces to lead the Cavaliers (8-2, 1-0).
Haley Spangler added 24 digs and two aces for Carroll County, and Cassidy Lawson had 15 kills, 16 digs and two aces.
James River def. Glenvar 25-22, 20-25, 25-15, 28-26
BUCHANAN — Sage Beddingfield knocked down 24 kills, Morgan Marshall had 11 kills and four aces and Ainsley Simmons added nine kills to lead the Knights.
The Highlanders were paced by Sara McIlwan with 13 kills, Jenna Hux with five aces and Caroline Craig with eight kills and two aces.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Roanoke Catholic def. Va. Episcopal 25-6,25-20,25-7
Maggie Clark had 13 kills, Tania Knipp five aces and 13 assists and Isabella Alaverz added 11 digs as the Celtics knocked off the Bishops.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Halifax County def. Martinsville 25-10, 25-10, 25-17
SOUTH BOSTON — Anijah Hairston led the Bulldogs (1-7) with 14 digs, and Savasiah Boyd added eight assists and seven digs.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest def. Liberty 25-22, 25-14, 31-29
BEDFORD — Heather Forton had one kill, one ace, 12 digs, and 25 assists for the Cavaliers.
Hailee Blankenship added nine kills, three aces, and eight digs, and Stacy Gallahan finished with six kills for Jefferson Forest (7-4, 3-0).
Liberty (9-2, 2-1) got seven kills and 18 digs from Katie Vaughan, four kills and four blocks from Katherine Thompson, and 18 digs from Rieley Taylor.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Craig County def. E. Montgomery 17-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-19
NEW CASTLE — Nicole Austin had six aces and 17 kills and Hannah Taylor also had five aces for the Rockets (5-3, 3-1).
Kaylee Stroop added 27 assists for Craig County.
Abigail Raines had two kills, 18 assists, and four aces for Eastern Montgomery.
NONDISTRICT
Galax def. Rural Retreat 25-17, 25-18, 27-25
RURAL RETREAT — Kendall Sturgill posted 20 assists, five aces and five digs, Carly Sturgill had 11 kills, two aces and eight blocks, and Kyraha Parnell added five kills, two aces and three blocks to pace the Maroon Tide on the road.
The Indians got 15 assists, one ace and three digs from Alyssa Irvin and 19 kills, one ace, two blocks and eight digs from Abby Musser.
BOYS SOCCER
NONDISTRICT
SWVa Home School 1, Hargrave Military 0
CHATHAM — Gabe Campbell scored for the Conquorers (8-2).
Hargrave kepper Max Sqeskew made 20 saves.
GOLF
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT MEET
At Hanging Rock G.C. (par 72)
Co-medalists — Kaitlyn Mosdell, Lord Botetourt; Justin Craig, William Fleming, 75.
Results
Lord Botetourt (310) — Mosdell 75, Samir Davidov 76, Kyle Lograsso 78, Jake Kaufmann 81,
Staunton River (338) — Owen Simmons 79, Jon Ball 86, Conner Witt 86, Gray Clary 87.
Franklin County (343) — Brayden Walmsley 80, Cutter Harvey 82, Evan Hahn 92, Rylee Layman 92.
Northside (346) — Peyton Spangler 79, Charlie Wright 87, Aiddon Duncan 87, Stratton Handy 93.
William Byrd (350) — Bryce Corkery 79, Gavin Mullen 81, Mason Stanley 90, John Catron 100.
William Fleming (NS) — Craig 75, Hunter Huddleston 78, Trey Claytor 97.
MARION QUAD MEET
At Holston Hills G.C(par 36)
Medalist — Hunter Starkey, Marion, 38.
Results
Marion (174) — Starkey 38, Tyler Sayers 43, Cooper Archer 43, Preston Vanhoy 50.
Chilhowie (174) — Chase Coley 42, Ben Elrod 42, J.J. Ashby 45, Dillian Powers 45, Noah Barr 45.
Johnson County, Tenn. (208) — Graham Reece 49, Petie Pavusek 50, Peyton Pavusek 54, Jackson Mays 55.
PH-Glade Spring (NS) — Andy Heil 45, Luke Caudill 55, Reid Buchanan 57.
Girls Tennis
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
St. Anne’s-Belfield 5, North Cross 4
