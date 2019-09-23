Frannie Sine’s ace sealed the match as Hidden Valley outlasted visiting Franklin County 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 19-17 for a nondistrict volleyball win Monday.
Sine finished with 18 kills, 18 assists and 15 digs for the Titans (11-3), while Cam Davenport had 19 kills, 13 digs and four aces.
Abigail Atkins had 12 kills and two blocks; Faith Mitchell supplied 30 assists, five aces and seven digs and Amber Assaid added 15 digs for Hidden Valley.
Franklin County was led by Courtney Bryant with 17 kills, 18 digs and four aces. Alex Christoff had 15 kills, 18 digs and three aces for the Eagles, who got 32 assists and nine digs from Rachel Justice.
VOLLEYBALL
W. Byrd def. Bassett 25-16, 25-19, 25-18
Allison Stoehr had 13 kills and three blocks and Trinity Hylton dished out 27 assists as the Terriers (7-4) took care of the Bengals in straight sets.
Chloe Harrilla posted four aces and four digs and Mattie Andrews added nine kills and three aces for William Byrd.
Bassett (3-8) was paced by Allie Lane with four kills and five blocks, Tabitha Hall with nine digs, Sydney Martin with 13 assists and Makayla Rumley with eight kills.
Giles def. Pulaski Co. 25-22, 25-14, 25-19
PEARISBURG — Emma Claytor knocked down 12 kills, Hannah Steele added 11 kills and Alyssa Pennington dished out 24 assists as the Spartans (6-0) downed the Cougars in straight sets to remain unbeaten.
Kelsey Hancock had four kills and Haleigh Brown 10 assists and three digs for Pulaski County (4-6).
Rural Retreat def. Fort Chiswell 26-24, 17-25, 27-25, 25-23
MAX MEADOWS — The Indians (4-9) got 17 kills, 10 digs and two blocks from Abby Musser, eight assists, six aces and four digs from Alyssa Irvin, 10 kills, one ace and 12 digs from Alexis Ryan and 17 assists, and one ace and five digs from Lacey Sullivan in a four-set win over the Pioneers.
Fort Chiswell (1-8) was paced by Kelsey Davis with 23 assists and two aces.
Kamdyn Kilgore had four kills, six aces and eight digs for the Pioneers, while Jada Martin added 10 kills and Autumn Vaught provided seven kills and five aces.
Roanoke Catholic def. Christiansburg 25-17, 25-21, 25-21
Maggie Clark collected five kills and 15 digs, Isabella Alvarez posted 17 digs and Tania Knipp dished out 12 assists to lead the Celtics (6-4) to a victory over the Blue Demons (4-5).
James River def. Covington 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
BUCHANAN — Olivia Murray had 42 assists and Sage Beddingfield put down 25 kills as the Knights pulled out a close win over the Cougars.
K.J. DeHaven added 29 digs and Grace Lawson had five kills for James River (6-5).
Covington (7-7) was led by Katie Woodward with 22 kills and four blocks, Reese Myers with 28 digs and Zoe Spangler with six blocks.
