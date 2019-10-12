ORLANDO, Fla. — Hidden Valley’s girls cross country team took on a national field of runners and came out on top in its division at the 23rd Annual Disney Cross Country Classic on Saturday.
The Titans placed six of their seven runners in the top 17 (four in the top 10) to win the Queen of Hearts division title. Titans coach Dan King said the girls raced in the second-highest division — one higher than their enrollment division.
Leading the way was Chloe Rogers, who finished fourth in a time of 20 minutes, 8 seconds. Elle Anderson (sixth), Sarah Blanton (eighth) and Sadie Wagner (ninth) also made top 10.
The Hidden Valley boys finished eighth in the 19-team Captain Hook divison, where Noah Harding (16:31) finished fifth and Thomas Rogers was 10th.
GIRLS TENNIS
Raiders’ Lytash win BRC singles
LYNCHBURG — Caroline Lytash of North Cross downed teammate Kylie Schaefer 8-3 to claim the Blue Ridge Conference Singles Championship.
Host VES, Chatham Hall and Covenant School also had participants in the tournament.
