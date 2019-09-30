Bailey Conner had 22 kills and three blocks, as Glenvar edged visiting Northside in a five-set nondistrict volleyball thriller on Monday.
The scores were 23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 24-26 and 15-10.
The Highlanders (2-7)also got 11 digs from Jenna Hux, and Sydney Loder added five kills, five assists and five blocks.
For Northside (6-9), Kyleen Draper had 16 assists and 13 digs, Kendall Manning posted 14 digs and three aces, and Sanii Nash-Fuell added 12 kills and seven blocks.
VOLLEYBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Bath County 28-26, 25-22, 25-18
NARROWS — Halee Kast posted seven kills, nine assists and eight digs, and Audrey Riddle had 20 digs to lead the Green Wave (6-11, 4-2).
Also for Narrows, Mya Robertson had five kills and Emma Spencer seven blocks.
For the Chargers (3-8, 3-2), Emily Douglas knocked down 13 kills, Cameron Keyser recorded 28 digs and Selena Wolfe added 10 digs and one ace.
NONDISTRICT
Liberty def. Staunton River 25-16, 25-14, 25-14
BEDFORD — Katie Vaughan had nine kills and seven digs, and Katherine Thompson added eight kills and four blocks to lead Liberty (12-3).
Also for Liberty, Fiona Taylor knocked down seven kills and Maria Young dished out 20 assists.
For the Golden Eagles (3-10), Audrey Barnes had eight kills and eight digs, Nikolette Paxton five kills and seven assists, Faith Carter 10 assists and seven digs and Abbey Barlow 11 digs.
Rockbridge County def. Salem 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
LEXINGTON — The Wildcats (13-1) swept the Spartans (5-7) behind 24 kills, 17 digs and two aces from Jaydyn Clemmer, 27 assists and two aces from Krissy Whitesell, 11 kills, 19 digs and two blocks from Graceon Armstrong and 17 digs from McKenzie Hines.
Salem was led by Maddie Hall with eight kills and 11 digs, Meredith Hicks with seven kills and seven digs, and Brooke Baxley with two kills and 14 digs.
Patrick Henry def. Roanoke Catholic 25-13,25-18,25-16
The Patriots (10-4) picked up a straight-sets win behind 22 assists, four kills and 19 digs from Daphne Thompson, 10 kills and three blocks from Anna Dandridge and 15 digs from Kendall Kelly.
The Celtics (6-7) were led by Maggie Clark with nine kills, Tania Knipp with six assists and Isabella Alvarez with 17 digs.
Blacksburg def. Jefferson Forest 25-23, 25-21, 25-18
BLACKSBURG — The Bruins swept the Cavaliers to improve to 11-2.
JF (10-5) was led by Heather Forton with 29 assists, Sydney Strain with four aces and seven kills, Mariah Soucie with five kills and Hailee Blankenship with nine kills.
Giles def. Fort Chiswell 25-7, 25-19, 25-16
PEARISBURG — Emma Carter had 13 kills and 18 digs, Alyssa Pennington dished out 25 assists and Hannah Steel added nine kills and 14 digs to lead the Spartans (7-0).
For the Pioneers (2-10), Sarah Stephens posted nine digs and Bailey Watson added five digs.
Grayson County def. E. Montgomery 25-17, 25-23, 25-20
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett knocked down 10 kills and posted two blocks, Chelsea Wilson dished out 15 assists and Hannah Halsey added eight kills and two blocks as the Blue Devils (10-1) won in straight sets.
For the Mustangs (1-10), Payton Vishneski had four kills, three aces and three blocks, Abby Raines eight assists, one kill and one ace, and Maddie Smith five assists, three aces and one kill.
