Sara McIlwain had seven blocks and Claire Griffith had five as the Glenvar volleyball team defeated Franklin County 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 25-20 on Monday.
Griffith added 18 kills and McIlwain 11 for the Highlanders (3-9).
Franklin County (10-7) was led by Courtney Bryant with 21 kills and 28 digs.
Alex Christoff had 11 kills and 15 digs for the Eagles, while Rachel Justice had 34 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
NONDISTRICT
William Byrd def. Salem 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Alison Stoehr recorded 13 kills, two aces and three digs, Mattie Andrews had five kills, five digs and four aces and Grayce Dantzler added 19 digs as the Terriers (10-6) won.
For the Spartans (5-10), Brooke Baxley had 18 digs and Ashlyn Moorman had four blocks and three digs.
Giles def. Pulaski County 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-8
DUBLIN — Behind 19 kills from Emma Claytor, 18 kills from Hannah Steele and 18 digs from Jillian Midkiff the Spartans (10-0) beat the Cougars to remain unbeaten.
Haleigh Brown had 26 assists and 14 digs for Pulaski County (7-8).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Tazewell 25-3, 25-13, 25-19
Kaylyn Baggett led the Scarlet Hurricanes with 15 service points and six kills, while Calie Blackburn had 15 service points and eight assists. Audrey Moss added seven kills and Chloe Campbell had 16 assists for Marion (6-13, 3-2).
Jensen Meade led the Bulldogs with 14 digs in the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
North Cross 5, Miller School 1
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Grayson Bloomfield netted two goals and Will Martin, Maddox Haskins and Jackson Haskins also scored for the Raiders (10-3-1) .
Kobi Everett had the lone goal for Miller School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.