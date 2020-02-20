RICHMOND — Radford’s boys and Glenvar girls claimed championships in the VHSL Class 1/2 swimming championships at SwimRVa on Thursday.
The Highlanders’ girls had big nights from Reese Dunkenberger and Claire Griffith, on the way to out-pointing runner-up Bruton 242-232.
That was a landslide decision compared to the Bobcats, who clamed the boys title by a single point over Virginia High — 277-276.
The difference for Radford came in the 400-yard relay, where the team of Stone Fisher, Devin Cullop, Imran Akhundov and Graham Minarik finished third — two places ahead of the Bearcats.
Nate Cosmato, who got things going for Radford on Wednesday by winning the 1-meter diving, also was par of the Radford’s runner-up 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams.
For Glenvar, Dunkenberger won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 100 backstroke. She was also part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that finished second.
Griffith won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 free — just behind Dunkenberger.
George Wythe’s Tatum Robinson had a huge night in the pool, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 breasstroke. She was also part of the Maroons’ 200 freestyle relay team, which finished first.
George Wythe’s girls finished fourth.
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Radford 277, 2. Virginia High 276, 3. Bruton 213, 4. (tie) Clarke County and Strasburg 168, 6. East Rockingham 133, 7., Madison County 128, 8. Chilhowie 120, 9. Marion 80, 10. James River 77. Also: 15. Giles 46, 20 Alleghany 34, 21. Fort Chswell 33; 24 Martinsville 17; 27. Glenvar 13; 29. George Wythe 9.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Glenvar 242, 2. Bruton 232, 3. Virginia High 167, 4. George Wythe 164, 5. Strasburg 161, 6. Marion 148, 7. Radford 141, 8. Tazewell 127. Also: 10. Alleghany 79; 13. Galax 65; 16. James River 48; 23. Parry McCluer 20; 29. Chilhowie 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
E. Montgomery 43, Covington 30
ELLISTON — Elli Underwood scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Mustangs followed up winning their first-ever district regular-season girls basketball championship by claiming the Pioneer District tournament title.
Haley Howard added 10 points for EastMont, which outscored the Cougars 26-13 in the middle quarters to take control.
Ariel Barber had 11 points for Covington.
COVINGTON (15-9)
Brown 3, Helton 6, Hunter 8, Tacy 2, Barber 11.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (17-7)
E. Underwood 21, L. Underwood 2, Howard 10, Bahnken 2, Bruce 8.
Covington 9 5 8 8 — 30
Eastern Montgomery 9 12 14 8 — 43
3-point goals — Covington 1 (Barber), Eastern Montgomery 4 (E. Underwood 4).
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
New Covenant 48, Roanoke Catholic 40
LYNCHBURG — Brynn Katany hit three of her six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as New Covenant rallied from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to advance to Saturday’s Blue Ridge Conference tournament final.
Bailey Foster added 13 points for New Covenant, which outscored the Celtics 25-4 in the fourth quarter.
Margaret Hemphill scored 14 points for Roanoke Catholic, which led 36-23 going into the fourth quarter.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (12-8)
Johnson 5, Clark 7, Meyers 8, E. Hemphill 3, M. Hemphill 14, Jones 3.
NEW COVENANT (19-4)
Simon 1, Rucker 1, Bailey Foster 13, Newsome 8, Prillaman 2, Brynn Katany 22.
Roanoke Catholic 7 14 15 4 — 40
New Covenant 11 8 4 25 — 48
3-point goals — Roanoke Catholic 5 (M. Hemphill 2, Johnson, E. Hemphill, Jones). New Covenant 8 (Katany 6, Foster 2).
