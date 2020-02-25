RINGGOLD — Stephen Barber scored 19 points and Avery Alexander added 14 as ninth-seeded Glenvar took its second lengthy road trip in as many days and topped No. 1-seed Dan River 55-47 in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C Tournament on Tuesday.
After making the 100-mile trip to Nelson County on Monday, the Highlanders had a 90-mile journey to get ton Ringgold.
Tyler Johnson also scored 12 points for Glenvar, which will head to neutral site Bassett High School on Friday, where it will take on third-seeded Floyd County winner in the semifinals, with a spot in the Class 2 state tournament on the line.
The Highlanders and Buffaloes split their regular-season matchups.
Zavihian Durant led Dan River with 17 points and Robert Carter tallied 15 points.
GLENVAR (12-12)
Barber 19, Av. Alexander 14, Johnson 12, Puig 4, Ball 4, Burrell 2.
DAN RIVER (20-3)
Durant 17, Carter 15, Lewis 3, White 6, Gunn 3, Price 3.
Glenvar 7 12 19 17 — 55
Dan River 11 13 9 14 — 47
3-point goals — Glenvar 4 (Av. Alexander 3, Barber), Dan River 6 (Carter 4, Lewis, Gunn).
BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 2C
Floyd County 79, Gretna 63
FLOYD — Dylan Bond scored 30 points, including five 3-pointers for the Buffaloes.
Kaiden Swortzel and Tanyan Sutphin each scored 16 points for Floyd County.
Dufpin Blair scored 12 points, including four 3-pointers the Hawks.
GRETNA (15-7)
Mabins 4, Miller 6, King 12, Kirby 10, Blair 12, Ponnell 5, Marshall Roman 14
FLOYD COUNTY (17-6)
Sutphin 16, Thompson 5, Bond 30, Banks 12, Swortzel 16
Gretna 16 16 17 14 — 63
Floyd County 18 18 18 25 — 79
3-point goals — Gretna 6, (Blair 4, Ponnell, Roman), Floyd County 8, (Sutphin 2, Bond 5, Banks).
Martinsville 69, Fort Chiswell 46
MARTINSVILLE — Jaheim Niblett scored 17 points and Jeremiah Law added 13 as the Bulldogs recovered from a cold first quarter to down the Pioneers.
Keyshawn Kirby scored 10 points for Martinsville, which takes on Radford on Friday at Bassett High School with a state tournament berth on the line.
Siler Watson tallied 12 points and Kolton Sutphin chipped in 11 for Fort Chiswell.
FORT CHISWELL (16-9)
Sutphin 11, Watson 12, King 9, VanDyne 2, Gravley 6, McHone 6.
MARTINSVILLE (19-5)
Niblett 17, Law 13, Kirby 10, L. Jones 9, Manns 8, Brandon 7, J. Hairston 2, S. Jones 3.
Fort Chiswell 12 6 12 16 — 46
Martinsville 8 26 17 18 — 69
3-point goals — Fort Chiswell 3 (Sutphin 3), Martinsville 7 (Manns 2, Law 2, Niblett, S. Jones, Brandon).
REGION 4D
George Washington 47, Jefferson Forest 43
FOREST — Kapone Barley scored 12 points for the Eagles as they defeated the Cavaliers to clinche a Class 4 state tournament berth.
Caleb Eckart scored 12 points for Jefferson Forest.
GEORGE WASHINGTON (19-7)
Barley 12, Dixon 6, Graves 6, Walden 4, Bethel 3, Hairston 8, Howard 4, McDuffie 4
JEFFERSON FOREST (18-7)
Hogsed 7, Dupree 3, Everhart 5, Green 6, Eckart 12, Johnson 5, Gage 5
George Washington 10 8 16 13 — 47
Jefferson Forest 4 12 12 15 — 43
3-point goals — George Washington 5, (Graves 2, Barley, Dixon, Bethel), Jefferson Forest 5, (Hogsed, Depree, Eckart, Johnson, Gage)
REGION 1C
Narrows 65, Bland County 49
NARROWS — Logan Conley scored 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Gavin Fletcher added 11 points, including three 3-pointers for the Green Wave.
Dalton Bradley scored 18 points, and Matthew Morgan added 10 points for Narrows.
Noah Payne scored 12 points, and Drew Hoge added 10 points for the Bears.
BLAND COUNTY (14-9)
Payne 12, Kegley 6, Harden 2, Compton 8, Hoge 10, Hankins 9, Buchanan 2
NARROWS (17-6)
Frame 5, Fletcher 11, Conley 13, Blaker 6, Morgan 10, Bradley 18, Smith 2
Bland County 8 3 21 17 — 49
Narrows 13 16 15 21 — 65
3-point goals — Bland County 3, (Payne, Compton, Hoge), Narrows 7, (Frame, Fletcher 3, Conley 3).
Auburn 83, Eastern Montgomery 59
RINER — Sophomore Ethan Millirons scored his 1,000th career point and the Eagles picked up a Region 1C first-round win.
Mike Royal scored 18 points for Auburn, Millirons netted 16 points and dished out eight assists, Daniel Brotherton chipped in 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Jacob Rutledge added 10 points.
The Mustangs were led by Cole Shepherd with 12 points and Adam Bahnken with 10.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-12)
Price 7, Tyree 2, Bahnken 10, Worrell 5, Spence 3, Holland 3, Moore 3, Fox 6, Shepherd 12, Fallon 8.
AUBURN (19-6)
Rutledge 10, Underwood 8, Sutphin 6, Millirons 16, Akers 3, Brotherton 11, Marshall 3, Perkins 8, Royal 18.
EastMont 15 13 14 17 — 59
Auburn 25 21 24 13 — 83
3-point goals — EastMont 9 (Bahnken 3, Spence, Holland, Moore, Fallon, Worrell, Price), Auburn 11 (Millirons 4, Underwood 2, Rurledge 2, Akers, Perkins, Royal).
Parry McCluer 48, Grayson County 41
BUENA VISTA — Spencer Hamilton scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers for the Fighting Blues.
Will Dunlap added 10 points for Parry McCluer.
Andrew Shaffner and Chase Pope each scored 12 points for the Blue Devils.
GRAYSON COUNTY (9-14)
Cox 4, Cassell 2, Brown 4, Pope 12, Shaffner 12, Poe 3, Weatherman 4
PARRY McCLUER (19-5)
Perry 8, Roberts 8, Snider 2, Dunlap 10, Hamilton 20
Grayson County 7 12 8 14 — 41
Parry McCluer 16 11 6 15 — 48
3-point goals — Grayson County 1 (Pope), Parry McCluer 7, (Perry, Roberts, Dunlap, Hamilton 4)
George Wythe 77, Covington 39
WYTHEVILLE — Peyton Coe drained four 3-pointers en route to 20 points for the Maroons in their first-round Region 1C quarterfinal win over the Cougars.
Dayson McMillian added 15 points for George Wythe.
Javier Yancey led Covington with 16 points.
COVINGTON (10-12)
Roldan 8, Whitaker 3, Javier Yancey 16, Jefferson 4, Williams 2, McLean 2, Barnett 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (17-8)
Wilkins 2, P. Coe 20, Pickett 2, Tillison 7, Da. McMillian 15, McCall 4, Kirby 2, Martin 4, Molina 4, Do. McMillian 2, Goode 8, Mabe 7.
Covington 7 12 7 13 — 39
George Wythe 25 18 20 14 — 77
3-point goals — Covington 4 (Roldan 2, Whitaker, Yancey), George Wythe 9 (P. Coe 4, Da. McMillian 3, Goode, Mabe).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
VISAA DIVISION III STATE TOURNAMENT
Walsingham Academy 36, Roanoke Catholic 29
Nicole Hagopian and Noelle Kokolis each scored nine points for the Trojans as they used a big second quarter and held on to defeat the host Celtics in a VISAA Division III first-round game.
Margaret Hemphill scored nine points to lead Roanoke Catholic.
WALSINGHAM ACADEMY (12-11)
Nicole Hagopian 9, Noelle Kokolis 9, LeJeune 6, Wilson 7, Owens 5.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (12-9)
Clark 6, Myers 6, Nance 8, M. Hemphill 9.
Walsingham Academy 2 16 7 11 — 36
Roanoke Catholic 9 4 7 9 — 29
3-point goals — Walsingham Academy 2 (Baker 2), Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 2, M. Hemphill).
REGION 4D
Pulaski County 69, Salem 40
DUBLIN — Ally Fleenor scored 17 points, and Erin Russell added 12 points for the Cougars.
Keslyn Secrist also scored 12 points for Pulaski County.
Kennedy Scales scored 10 points for the Spartans.
SALEM (11-13)
Scales 10, Green 2, Hill 2, Hall 1, Moran 6, Baker 9, Bowen 2, Mitchem 8
PULASKI COUNTY (20-6)
Fleenor 17, Russell 12, Ka. Secrist 4, Akers 4, Ratcliff 6, Huff 8, Ke. Secrist 12, Blankenship 3, Cregger 3
Salem 8 7 12 13 — 40
Pulaski County 19 22 20 8 — 69
3-point goals — Pulaski County 6, (Russell 2, Ka. Secrist, Akers, Ke. Secrist 2)
REGION 3D
Carroll County 81, Northside 22
HILLSVILLE — Kalee Easter scored 21 points, and Abigail Kennedy adds 16 points for the Cavaliers.
Rianna Saunders scored six points for the Vikings.
NORTHSIDE (5-18)
Smith 1, Saunders 6, Brown 5, Golding 2, Waweru 3, Kidd 2, Adebiyi 3
CARROLL COUNTY (22-0)
A. Easter 7, Barns 5, K. Easter 21, Richardson 3, Stockner 6, Smith 9, Hagee 4, Crotch 2, Alley 4, Kennedy 16, Utt 4
Northside 10 5 2 5 — 22
Carroll County 22 13 20 26 — 81
3-point goals — Northside 2, (Saunders 2), Carroll County 7, (A. Easter, Barns, K. Easter 2, Smith 3).
Gretna 57, Patrick County 53
GRETNA —Ty’Nasia Witcher led the way with a game-high 23 points and Makeyla Mease chipped in 18 points as the Hawks held on to down the Cougars in a Region 2C quarterfinal.
Sierra Hubbard scored 18 points, including her 1,000th career point, for Patrick County.
PATRICK COUNTY (14-11)
G. Hubbard 5, Gonzalez 3, Haas 8,Epperson 9, Hazard 4, Sierra Hubbard 18, McGhee 6. Totals 20 11-25 53.
GRETNA (18-5)
MoraGil 6, Makeyla Mease 18,Glass 4, Clark 1, Ty’Nasia Witcher 23, Walker 5. Totals 13 27-50 57.
Patrick County 9 13 14 17 — 53
Gretna 13 11 19 14 — 57
3-Point Goals: Patrick County 2(Gonzalez, Hazzard), Gretna 4 (Witcher 2, Mease, Glass).
REGION 2C
Chatham 68, Alleghany 39
CHATHAM — Nysheia Miller scored 24 points and Charity Wilson added 22 as the Cavaliers downed the Mountaineers.
Quanadra Tunstall also scored 15 points for Chatham.
Maggie Rooklin led Alleghany with 11 points in the loss.
ALLEGHANY (14-8)
Nicely 2, Rooklin 11, Harden 9, Conner 6, Keene 7, Byer 2, Massie 2.
CHATHAM (17-6)
Hylton 3, Nysheia Miller 24, Charity Wilson 22, Quanadra Tunstall 15, Cotton 2, Brooks 2.
Alleghany 15 6 6 12 — 39
Chatham 19 10 27 12 — 68
3-point goals — Alleghany 4 (Conner 2, Rooklin, Keene), Chatham 3 (Miller 2, Wilson).
Floyd County 51, Radford 42
FLOYD — Aimee Whitlow knocked down 15 points and Alexis Kiser added 14 as the Buffaloes jumped out to a 10-point first quarter lead to pick up a Region 2C quarterfinal win.
Laney Cline scored a game-high 16 points for the Bobcats.
RADFORD (13-8)
Turk 2, Dean 7, Page 2, Conner 6, Rader 6, Burdette 2, Cline 16, Whitt 1.
FLOYD (17-6)
Kiser 14, Hall 2, Whitlow 15, Boothe 2, Grim 4, Harman 4, Slaughter 4, Vest 2, Spangler 1, Underwood 3.
Radford 10 9 13 10 — 42
Floyd 20 11 8 12 — 51
3-point goals — Radford 3 (Conner 2, Dean), Floyd 5 (Kiser 3, Whitlow, Slaughter).
REGION 1C
George Wythe 75, Narrows 19
WYTHEVILLE — Drea Betts knocked down 22 points, Paeton Phillippi chipped in 14 and Lexi Hawthorne added 10 as the Maroons set the pace early with a 32-3 first-quarter advantage in picking up a Region 1C first round win.
George Wythe had every dressed player reach the scoring column and forced 32 turnovers with Betts nabbing 10 steals.
NARROWS (9-15)
Lawrence 4, Robertson 6, Grose 4, Bishop 3, Cook 2.
GEORGE WYTHE (22-4)
Phillippi 14, Ingo 4, Kirtner 9, Betts 22, Tate 9, Guthrie 2, Patel 2, Malavolti 2, Hawthorne 10, Lefler 1.
Narrows 3 11 4 1 — 19
George Wythe 32 19 20 4 — 75
3-point goals — George Wythe 4 (Hawthorne 2, Kirtner,Tate).
Auburn 43, Eastern Montgomery 40
ELLISTON — Hannah Huffman scored 23 points, going 13-of-14 from the charity stripe, and Morgan Mundy added 11 points as the Eagles took a 24-11 lead to the half and held off a furious fourth quarter rally by the Mustangs to pick up a Region 1C win.
Lilly Underwood and Maddie Bruce scored 12 points each with Bruce grabbing 10 rebounds for EastMont, which was the top seed in the region out of the Pioneer District.
AUBURN (3-16)
Lafon 4, Huffman 23, Terry 5, Mundy 11.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (17-8)
L. Underwood 12, E. Underwood 6, Howard 5, Bahnken 3, Bruce 12, Boone 2.
Auburn 10 14 11 8 — 43
Eastern Montgomery 2 9 11 18 — 40
3-point goals — Auburn 2 (Huffman 2), EastMont 2 (Bruce 2).
Galax 40, Parry McCluer 22
GALAX — Kyraha Parnell scored 15 points, and Shea Foxx added 14 points for the Maroon Tide.
Madie Henson scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers for the Fighting Blues.
PARRY McCLUER (0-13)
Grow 4, Henson 11, A. Claytor 3, G. Henson 2, Taylor 2
GALAX (16-8)
Leonard 3, Elsmasry 6, Parnell 15, Edwards 2, Foxx 14
Parry McCluer 0 12 2 8 — 22
Galax 2 8 13 17 — 40
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 3, (Madie Henson 3).
