LOVINGSTON — Stephen Barber scored a game-high 19 points, Tyler Johnson chipped in 12 and Avery Alexander added 11 as Glenvar used a big second quarter to spark a 55-42 win over Nelson County in a Region 2C first-round boys basketball win on Monday.
The Highlanders, who outscored the Governors 19-6 in the second quarter, travel to Dan River for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Nelson County was led by Houston Carter with 17 points and Jaren Purvis with 13.
GLENVAR (11-12)
Barber 19, Johnson 12, Av. Alexander 11, Puig 2, Ai. Alexander 2, Burwell 5, Ball 2, McMahon 2.
NELSON COUNTY (10-13)
Carter 17, Purvis 13, Wilson 3, Rose 3, Brown 6.
Glenvar 4 19 15 17 — 55
Nelson Co. 5 6 17 14 — 42
3-point goals — Glenvar 8 (Barber 2, Johnson 2, Av. Averander 3, Burwell), Nelson Co. 3 (Carter 3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
REGION 2C
Appomattox Co. 60, Alleghany 55, OT
APPOMATTOX — The Mountaineers forced overtime after trailing by five points entering the third quarter, but 17 points from Casey Scruggs and 15 apiece by Tevin Hurt and Tyler Gilliam were too much to overcome.
Jason Easton scored a game-high 18 for Alleghany, which ended its season 10-13. Triston Hensley added 13 and Corey Easton had 10 for the Mountaineers.
Appomattox will play at Radford on Tuesday.
ALLEGHANY (10-13)
J.Easton 18, Hensley 13, C.Easton 10, Pinkston 6, Mitchell 5, Wright 3.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY (13-8)
Scruggs 17, Hurt 15, Gilliam 15, Lawing 5, Scott 5, Clements 3.
Alleghany 8 11 10 17 9 — 55
Appomattox County 10 11 15 12 12 — 60
3-point goals – Alleghany 6 (Hensley 2, J.Easton 2, C.Easton, Pinkston), Appomattox County 4.
REGION 1D
J.I. Burton 51, Chilhowie 44
NORTON — Trevor Culbertson scored 15 points and the Raiders held the Warriors to 24 through the first three quarters.
Mikey Culbertson added 10 points for Burton.
Chilhowie wrapped up its season at 13-12 as Ray Berry scored 11 points.
CHILHOWIE (13-12)
Tuell 5, Martin 8, Berry 11, Puckett 1, Doss 8, Walters 4, Phelps 5, Kistler 2.
J.I. BURTON (19-6)
T.Culbertson 15, Buchanan 1, Osborne 5, Lindsey 9, Mabe 3, Kinser 8, M.Culbertson 10.
Chilhowie;8;7;9;20;--;44
J.I. Burton;15;6;13;17;--;51
3-point goals – Chilhowie 3 (Tuell, Berry, Doss), J.I. Burton 4 (Kinser 2, T.Culbertson, Mabe).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 2C
Patrick County 58, Glenvar 53
STUART — Missy Hazard hit two of her five 3-pointers late in the game as the Cougars overcame an 11-point halftime deficit for a first-round win over the Highlanders.
Sierra Hubbard scored 25 points for Patrick County (15-10), which visits No. 2 seed Gretna on Tuesday.
Rhyan Harris led Glenvar with 15 points, while Olivia Harris added 14 as the Highlanders ended their season at 11-11.
GLENVAR (11-11)
McCulley 1, Luper 2, O.Harris 14, Donaldson 9, Thompson 4, R.Harris 15, King 8.
PATRICK COUNTY (14-10)
Gonzales 4, Epperson 4, Hazard 16, Hubbard 25, McGhee 9.
Glenvar 13 20 13 7 — 53
Patrick County 16 6 18 18 — 58
3-point goals – Glenvar 5 (O.Harris 2, R.Harris 2, King), Patrick County 5 (Hazard).
Nelson County 45, Giles 35
PEARISBURG — Hailey White netted 12 points as the Governors, after a tied first half, outscored the Spartans 27-17 in the second half to come away with a Region 2C win.
Karsyn Reed led all scorers with 14 points for Giles.
NELSON COUNTY (13-9)
White 12, Butler 10, Thompson 5, Randolph 3, Morrison 4, Martin 11.
GILES (13-10)
Reed 14, Flinchum 2, Mitchum 6, Santolla 5, Merrix 8.
Nelson County 10 8 10 17 — 45
Giles 7 11 6 11 — 35
3-point goals — Giles 3 (Reed 2, Santolla).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
REGION 1D
Thomas Walker 58, Rural Retreat 43
EWING — Lakin Burke hit 10 of 11 free throws and scored 16 points to lift the Pioneers past the Indians in a first-round game in western Lee County.
Abigail Bullins and Tenely Jackson added 14 points apiece for Thomas Walker, which plays top-seeded Honaker in a quarterfinal.
Michaela Fiscus scored 19 points for Rural Retreat.
RURAL RETREAT (15-9)
Ma. Fiscus 6, Mi. Fiscus 19, Trivitt 3, Moore 4, Nowers 7, Miller 2, Evans 2.
THOMAS WALKER (21-4)
Jackson 14, Fannon 8, Schwartz 2, Bullins 14, Brown 4, Burke 16.
Rural Retreat 6 7 12 18 — 43
Thomas Walker 9 16 16 17 — 58
3-point goals – Rural Retreat 3 (Mi. Fiscus 3).
VACA STATE TOURNEY
Faith Christian 59, Ridgeview Chr. 26
Catherine Kagey knocked down 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out five assists as the Warriors took down the Crusaders in a first round VACA state game.
Katleigh Wampler netted 15 points and Megan Kagey added 12 points and five blocks for Faith.
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN (10-10)
Romanin 4, Glover 9, Reinmann 3, McClure 7, Campbell 3.
FAITH CHRISTIAN (21-1)
Wampler 15, M. Kagey 12, C. Kagey 18, Bravo 2, S. Carmouche 8, C. Carmouche 4.
Ridgeview 4 10 9 3 — 26
Faith 23 10 17 9 — 59
3-point goals — Ridgeview 2 (Glover, Reinmann), Faith 4 (Wampler 2, M. Kagey, C. Kagy).
