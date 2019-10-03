PEARISBURG — Hannah Steele totaled 16 kills and Emma Claytor added 11 as unbeaten Giles defeated visiting Glenvar in straight sets in a Three Rivers District volleyball game on Thursday.
The scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-22 in favor of the Spartans, ranked No. 6 in the latest Timesland top 10 volleyball rankings.
Alyssa Pennington dished out 31 assists for Giles (9-0, 4-0).
Glenvar was led by Sara McIlwain with six kills, Claire Griffith with five blocks and Kendall Birdlebough with six digs.
Volleyball
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County def. Alleghany 25-19, 25-10, 25-19
HILLSVILLE — Madison Stockner had eight kills and one block, and Hannah Spangler recorded 15 assists, five kills and eight digs for the Cavaliers.
Also for Carroll County, Hannah Dalton had six kills and Haley Spangler added 10 digs and two aces.
Alleghany was led by Gracie Conner and Nicole Gray with 11 digs each and Anna Hayes with six kills and 13 assists.
Floyd County def. Radford 26-16, 25-18, 25-21
FLOYD — The Dalton sisters led the way for the Buffaloes in a sweep of the visiting Bobcats.
Haylee Dalton knocked down 17 kills, Jaycee Dalton posted eight kills, eight digs and three blocks, and Kenzee Dalton added 24 assists and three blocks.
For Radford, Trinity Adams had 24 assists and nine digs, Kara Armentrout recorded nine kills and one ace and Laney Cline had eight kills and two blocks.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Lord Botetourt def. William Byrd 25-16, 25-17, 25-7
DALEVILLE — Led by Miette Veldman with 18 kills, 12 digs and three blocks, Taylor Robertson with 14 kills and three aces, Jordyn Kepler with 43 assists and six digs and Kenleigh Gunter with 18 digs, the Cavaliers swept the Terriers.
For William Byrd, Mattie Andrews had four kills and eight digs, Trinity Hylton had 13 assists and Allison Stoehr had six kills and seven digs.
Northside def. William Fleming 25-10, 25-4, 25-10
Kyleen Draper had 18 assists and six aces, Samantha Johnson knocked down five kills and six aces and Kendall Manning added five digs to lead the Vikings.
For the Colonels, Shakara Anderson had one kill and six digs, Dianna Richardson two kills and six digs, and Haley Schrader had two assists, two aces and five digs.
Franklin Co. def. Staunton River 25-12, 25-20, 25-9
ROCKY MOUNT — Courtney Bryant posted 16 kills and three blocks, Alex Christoff seven kills and 15 digs, and Rachel Justice added five kills, 26 assists and three aces as the Eagles topped the Golden Eagles.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Hidden Valley 25-20, 22-25, 15-25, 27-25, 15-12
Frannie Sine led three hitters in double-figure kills for the Titans, who dropped a heart-breaking five set match to the Bruins.
Sine recorded 12 kills and 13 assists, while Cam Davenport notched 11 kills and Abigail Atkins added 10 kills.
Faith Mitchell dished out 15 assists and amber Assaid registered 20 digs for Hidden Valley (13-3, 6-2).
Patrick Henry def. Salem 25-17, 25-18, 25-17
Daphne Thompson dished out 27 assists and recorded 21 digs, Marella Hudson had 10 kills and four aces, and Anna Dandridge added eight kills and two aces as the Patriots swept the host Spartans.
Salem was led by Sybella Work with 21 assists and 13 digs, Ashlynn Moorman with two kills and four aces and Brooke Baxley with 20 digs.
Pulaski Co. def. Christiansburg 25-22, 25-16, 25-14
CHRISTIANSBURG — Juliana Paine had seven kills and Haleigh Brown distributed 24 assists and a pair of aces, as the Cougars swept the host Blue Demons.
Serenity Mitchell contributed 16 digs for Pulaski County.
Christiansburg (4-8, 0-6) was led by Antwanniqua Banks with five kills, and four kills each from Baylee Reasor and Uchechi Okoronkwo.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-13, 25-13, 25-11
LEXINGTON — Graceon Armstrong totaled 17 kills and three blocks, and Jaydyn Clemmer added 10 kills and three aces as the Wildcats remained unbeaten in Valley District play.
Grace Cauley chipped in four kills and six aces, and Krissy Whitesell dished out 32 assists for Rockbridge County (14-1, 4-0).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Narrows def. Parry McCluer 25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10
BUENA VISTA — Emma Spencer had 16 kills and served six aces, and Halee Kast had 10 kills and 15 assists to lead the Green Wave (7-6, 5-2) in a thrilling five set match.
Cristin Blaker added 22 assists and two aces for Narrows.
The Fighting Blues (2-12, 2-5) got six kills and two blocks from Jordan Dawson, Five assists and two aces from Grayson Shields, and two aces, two kills and a block from Chloe Persinger.
Covington def. Craig County 25-18, 25-17, 25-21
COVINGTON — Ariel Barber and Kinley Spinks each recorded nine kills as the Cougars swept the Rockets to stay unbeaten in district play.
Katie Woodward added seven kills and five aces, Zoe Spangler notched five kills and three blocks, and Madison Bennett dished out 12 assists for Covington (11-7, 8-0).
Craig County (8-4, 6-2) was led by Nicole Austin with seven kills, Autumn Hutchison with three kills and four blocks and 16 assists from Kaylee Stroop.
E. Montgomery def. Bath Co. 25-4, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19
ELLISTON — Payton Vishneski served up nine aces to go with eight kills and Abigail Raines dished out 22 assists and six more aces as the Mustangs downed the Chargers.
Idara Rakes added five kills and four aces for Eastern Montgomery (3-10, 2-4).
Selena Wolfe paced Bath County with 10 kills, Persephone Woods had 16 assists and Emily Douglas chipped in five kills.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Liberty def. Heritage 25-18, 25-15, 25-15
LYNCHBURG — Katie Vaughan had 12 kills and 13 digs, Fiona Taylor posted seven kills and Maria Young dished out 21 assists for Liberty.
Also for Liberty, Katherine Thompson posted six kills and four blocks and Rieley Taylor added 18 digs.
Jefferson Forest def. E.C. Glass 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22
FOREST — Hailee Blankenship put down 13 kills and served up four aces and Mariah Soucie chipped in nine kills as the Cavaliers downed the Hilltoppers in four sets.
Heather Forton passed out 38 assists to go with eight aces and Stacey Gallahan chipped in eight kills for Jefferson Forest (11-6, 7-1).
Hannah Raso led E.C. Glass with 11 kills, Virginia Blair Trost chimed in with nine and Devan Funke dished out 23 assists for E.C. Glass (8-5, 3-5).
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Grayson County def. George Wythe 25-12, 25-21, 25-18
INDEPENDENCE — Jacie Bennett recorded 13 kills and Malorie Reeves added 11 kills and two aces as the Blue Devils swept the Maroons.
Kristen Brown dished out 18 assists and Chelsea Wilson added 13 for Grayson County (12-1, 3-1).
Nina Dillow led George Wythe (10-8, 3-1) with six kills and five blocks, while Marisa Turpin notched five kills and Karrah James registered 12 assists.
Auburn def. Bland County 25-14, 25-8, 25-6
RINER — Rachel Harding recorded eight kills and two aces and Allyson Martin added seven kills and four aces as the Eagles dispatched the Bears.
Ady Huff added six kills and Jaylin Shepherd served up three aces to go with 10 digs for Auburn (17-2).
Galax def. Fort Chiswell 25-20, 25-23, 25-18
GALAX — Kyraha Parnell totaled 14 kills and Saige Leonard added 10 kills as the Maroon Tide swept the Pioneers.
Kendall Sturgill passed out 24 assists to go with a pair of aces for Galax (10-6, 2-2).
Bailey Watson led Fort Chiswell with seven kills, Karlynn Goforth dished out 18 assists and Sarah Stephens added a pair of aces and eight digs.
