MAX MEADOWS —Drea Betts and Hailey Patel netted 12 points each and Peyton Phillippi added 11 as George Wythe beat Galax 51-37 at Fort Chiswell High School to win the Mountain Empire District regular-season playoff to claim the regular-season title and the top seed in the upcoming postseason tournament.
Galax was led by Saige Leonard with 13 points.
GEORGE WYTHE (18-4)
Phillippi 11, Ingo 2, Kirtner 8, Betts 12, Patel 12, Hawthorne 2, Lefler 4.
GALAX (14-7)
Leonard 13, Hash 2, K. Sturgill 6, C. Sturgill 8, Foxx 6, Poindexter 2.
George Wythe 19 7 12 13 — 51
Galax 11 8 8 10 — 37
3-point goals — George Wythe 7 (Patel 4, Kirtner 2, Phillipp), Galax 2 (Leonard, K. Sturgill).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 61, Christiansburg 33
BLACKSBURG — Skylar Prosser scored 18 points, and Katie Currin and Mila Santsaver-Jones added 11 points apiece for the Bruins in the regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday.
Hannah Altizer had 12 points for the Blue Demons and Niqua Banks added 11.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-18, 0-12)
Horne 4, Altizer 12, Wilburn 4, Banks 11, Sherman 2.
BLACKSBURG (13-9, 5-7)
Mosser 2, Gresh 2, Halkidis 6, Burks 6, Mo. Cheynet 5, Prosser 18, Currin 11, Santsaver-Jones 11.
Christiansburg 4 11 9 9 — 33
Blacksburg 13 18 15 15 — 61
3-point goals — Christiansburg 2 (Altizer 2).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 48, Parry McCluer 39
BUENA VISTA — Haley Howard dropped in 14 points and Maddie Bruce added 13 as the Mustangs claimed the Pioneer District regular-season title downing the Fighting Blues.
Parry McCluer was led by Anna Claytor with 13 points and Amber grow with 12.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (15,7, 11-1)
L. Underwood 7, E. Underwood 9, Howard 14, Bahnkin 2, Bruce 13, Boone 3.
PARRY McCLUER (8-11, 8-4)
Grow 12, M. Henson 8, Claytor 13, G. Henson 4, Taylor 2.
EastMont 8 10 11 19 — 48
Parry McCluer 8 10 11 19 — 48
3-point goals — EastMont (L. Underwood) Parry McCluer 7 (Grow 4, Claytor 3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SEMINOLE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
E.C. Glass 73, Jefferson Forest 57
FOREST — Rayvon Graham scored 19 points and Dresean Kendrick added 14 as the Hilltoppers jumped out to a 22-4 lead in the first quarter, and never let the Cavaliers back into the game.
Michael Green and Adam Hogsed had 10 points apiece for JF.
E.C. GLASS (16-7)
Kendrick 14, Austin 4, Wood 9, Graham 19, Quinones 2, Hunt 12, Davis 1, Brestel 12.
JEFFERSON FOREST (17-6)
Dupree 3, Eckart 8, Everhart 4, Gage 2, Green 10, Hogsed 10, Johnson 5, Peters 9, Phillips 2, Smith 2, VanRomortel 2.
E.C. Glass 22 12 22 17 — 73
Jefferson Forest 4 14 14 25 — 57
3-point goals — E.C. Glass 4 (Graham 3, Wood), Jefferson Forest 3 (Hogsed 2, Dupree).
PIEDMONT DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 51
RIDGEVIEW — Spencer Hairston netted 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, Ryan Johnson chipped in 14 points and Tavin Hairston added 10 as the Warriors took a first-round win.
Cordae Gravely pulled down seven rebounds, dished out seven assists and had six steals for Magna Vista.
The Trojans were led by D’dric Rogers with 14 points.
TUNSTALL (9-14)
Long 2, Vincent 6, Bruce 2, Graves 8, Tipton 3, Martin 5, Crews 9, Rogers 14, Terry 2.
MAGNA VISTA (10-12)
S.Hairston 15, T. Hairston 10, T. Johnson 6, Gravely 8, Grant 2, Johnson 14, Martin 6.
Tunstall 11 13 10 17 — 51
Magna Vista 19 7 18 17 — 61
3-point goals — Tunstall 5 (Rogers 2, Martin, Tipton, Graves), Magna Vista 8 (S. Hairston 3, Johnson 3, T. Hairston 2).
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar 52, Alleghany 42
LOW MOOR — Stephen Barber dropped in 23 points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the Highlanders, tied at the half, outscored the Mountaineers 34-24 in the second half to come away with a win.
Alleghany was led by Jason Easton with 12 points.
GLENVAR (10-12, 5-7)
Puig 3, Barber 23, Ai. Alexander 2, Johnson 9, Av. Alexander 8, Burwell 5, Ball 2.
ALLEGHANY (9-12, 4-7)
Hensley 4, Broughman 2, C. Easton 7, Pinkston 5, Middleton 5, J. Easton 12, Wright 7.
Glenvar 8 10 19 15 — 52
Alleghany 11 7 16 8 — 42
3-point goals — Glenvar 5 (Av. Alexander 2, Burwell,Barber, Johnson) Alleghany 6 (J. Easton 2, Pinkston, C. Easton, Middleton, Wright)
JV — Alleghany won 53-36.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Christiansburg 70, Blacksburg 43
BLACKSBURG — M.J. Hunter scored 15 points as the Blue Demons finished the regular season with a win over the cross-county rival Bruins.
Aiden Proudfoot and Tyrique Taylor each scored 13 points for Christiansburg.
Swar Patel and Matt Joyce each scored nine points for Blacksburg.
CHRISTIANSBURG (14-8, 5-7)
Clemmons 2, M.J. Hunter 15, Proudfoot 13, Dunkleman 4, Henley 3, Buchanan 3, Johnson-Buchannon 4, Calloway 6, Collins 7, Taylor 13.
BLACKSBURG (12-10, 3-9)
Gholston 8, Goforth 3, Swar Patel 9, Shealor 4, Joyce 9, Miller 3, Bryce 7.
Christiansburg 15 14 17 24 — 70
Blacksburg 13 11 13 6 — 43
3-point goals — Christiansburg 9 (Hunter 4, Proudfoot 2, Henley, Buchanan, Collins), Blacksburg 5 (Patel 3, Gholston, Joyce).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 44, Parry McCluer 42
ELLISTON — J.T. Foster’s layup with 3 seconds remaining lifted the Mustangs past the Fighting Blues in both teams’ Pioneer District regular-season finale.
Darion Moore led a balanced Eastern Montgomery scoring attack with nine points.
Parry McCluer, which had not lost a district game until Thursday, was led by Will Dunlap with 19 points and Talen Roberts with 10 points.
PARRY McCLUER (17-4, 11-1)
Dunlap 19, Roberts 10, Snider 6, Moore 5, Perry 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (12-9, 7-5)
Moore 9, Foster 8, Bahnken 7, Shepherd 5, Fallon 4, Tyree 4, Spence 3, Price 2, Fox 2.
Parry McCluer 8 11 14 9 — 42
Eastern Montgomery 7 10 17 10 — 44
3-point goals — Parry McCluer 4 (Roberts 2, Dunlap 2), Eastern Montgomery 4 (Bahnken, Spence, Foster, Shepherd).
JV — Parry McCluer won 55-48, OT.
Narrow 76, Bath County 28
NARROWS — Dalton Bradley knocked down 19 points and Hunter Smith added 11 as the Green Wave routed the Chargers.
BATH COUNTY (6-15, 5-7)
Ingram 6, Miller 2, Call 6, Flenner 6, Dillow 6, Harmon 2.
NARROWS (13-6, 9-3)
Fletcher 9, Conley 5, Blaker 6, Richardson 6, Green 6, Morgan 6, Wiley 8, Bradley 19, Smith 11.
Bath County 4 17 5 2 — 28
Narrows 26 32 13 5 — 76
3-point goals — Bath County (Call), Narrows 4 (Fletcher 3, Green).
JV — Narrows won 68-19.
