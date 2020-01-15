BLUEFIELD — Chance Dawson scored 14 points and David Graves added 13 as Graham survived a tight one with visiting George Wythe to win a 59-58 nondistrict boys basketball game Wednesday.
The G-Men trailed by five at the half, but held the lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Maroons, who got 15 points apiece from Dayson McMillian and Peyton Coe, had several opportunities to regain the lead in the final two minutes, but could not get a shot to fall.
GEORGE WYTHE (10-3)
Blevins 4, Coe 15, Da. McMillian 15, Martin 5, Molina 4, Goode 9, Mabe 6.
GRAHAM (5-5)
Turner 5, Owens 6, J. Dales 6, Z. Dales 3, David Graves 13, Chance Dawson 14, Ray 6, Cline 2, Blevins 2, Roberts 2.
George Wythe 20 10 16 12 — 58
Graham 12 13 22 12 — 59
3-point goals — George Wythe 8 (Coe 3, Da. McMillian 3, Martin, Goode), Graham 4 (Owens 2, Graves 2).
JV — Graham won 49-45 in overtime.
Boys basketball
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Carroll County 74, Alleghany 70
HILLSVILLE — Weston Burcham and Jackson Hull scored 17 points each and the Cavaliers, who led by 10 points with two minutes to play, held off the Mountaineer rally, making their free throws done the stretch to preserve the win.
Elijah Cox netted 14 points and Ian Herman added 12 for Carroll County.
Alleghany’s Tristan Hensley and Jayson Easton scored with 23 points apiece, and Corey Easton chipped in 14.
ALLEGHANY (7-8, 2-3)
Hensley 23, J. Easton 23, C. Easton 14, Wright 4, Pinkston 2, Taylor 2, Marshall 2,
CARROLL COUNTY (8-3, 4-1)
Burcham 17, Hull 17, Cox 14, Herman 12, Brady Dalton 10, Beamer 2, Motley 2.
Alleghany 16 13 16 25 — 70
Carroll County 17 18 14 25 — 74
3-point goals — Alleghany 5 (Hensley 2, C. Easton 2, J. Easton), Carroll County 3 (Herman 2, Cox).
JV — Carroll County won 50-46.
Glenvar 76, Giles 60
PEARISBURG — Avery Alexander and Stephen Barber netted 18 points each as the visiting Highlanders broke the game open in the fourth period.
The Spartans were led by Gunter Dunford with 16 points, Brady Whitehead with 11 points and Chaston Ratcliffe with 10.
GLENVAR (6-7, 2-3)
Av. Alexander 18, Barber 18, Crisco 2,Puig 6,Ai. Alexander 6, Johnson 7, Burwell 8, Ball 6, Akers 3, McMahon 2.
GILES (0-14, 0-4)
Whitehead 11, Ratcliffe 10, Hamlin 8, Simmons 2, Cannaday 4, Duncan 3, Whitlock 7, Dunford 16.
Glenvar 25 14 15 22 — 76
Giles 17 20 12 11 — 60
3-point goals — Glenvar 8 (Av. Alexander 3, Ai. Alexander 2, Johnson, Barber, Akers, Giles 3 (Dunford, Duncan, Whitehead).
JV — Glenvar won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 70, Highland 37
MONTEREY — Cole Shepherd knocked down 18 points and Austin Ford added 11 as the Mustangs took a 22-point lead to halftime en route to a win.
Ethan Moore led all scorers with 20 points and Colton Williams chipped in 11 for the Rams.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (7-3, 3-1)
Shepherd 18, Ford 11, Tyree 7, Moore 6, Bahnken 5, Worrell 4, Spence 4, Holland 4, Foster 4, Fallon 4, Fox 3.
HIGHLAND (2-8, 0-5)
Moore 20, Williams 11, Roberson 3, Johnson 2, Judy 1
Eastern Montgomery 21 19 16 14 — 70
Highland 6 12 13 6 — 37
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 3 (Tyree, Spence, Ford), Highland (Roberson).
NONDISTRICT
Narrows 66, Rural Retreat 40
NARROWS — Logan Conley scored 13 points and Dustin Wiley added 12 as the Green Wave built a 45-point halftime lead and cruised to a win.
The Indians were led by Brady Smith with 12 points.
RURAL RETREAT (0-14)
Crowder 3,Smith 12, Musser 4, Hight 5, Worley 7, Lemmon 2,Alford 2, DeBord 3,
NARROWS (8-2)
Frame 9, Fletcher 3, Conley 13, Blaker 8, Richardson 4, Green 2, Morgan 6, Wiley 12, Bradley 3, Johnson 2.
Rural Retreat 2 4 22 12 — 40
Narrows 23 28 9 6 — 66
3-point goals Rural Retreat 6 (Smith 3, Hight, Worley, DeBord), Narrows 6 (Conley 3, Fletcher, Richardson, Wiley).
JV — Narrows won.
Girls basketball
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 72, Highland 18
MONTEREY — Ellie Underwood netted 16 points and Maddie Bruce added 12 as the Mustangs gained a road win.
Morgan Adams led the Rams with eight points.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (7-5, 3-1)
L. Underwood 9, E. Underwood 16, Ryan 4, Howard 4, Bahnken 9, Bruce 12, McComb 8, Smith 2, Boone 8.
HIGHLAND (1-8, 0-5)
Adams 8, Armstrong 6, Wilfong 4.
EastMont 23 20 17 12 — 72
Highland 4 8 4 2 — 18
3-point goals — Eastern Montgomery 6 (E. Underwood 2, Bruce 2, L. Underwood, Howard), Highland (Adams).
NONDISTRICT
Auburn 49, Chilhowie 42
RINER — Hannah Huffman pumped in 21 points and Amilia Terry added 13 as the Eagles rode a nine-point halftime advantage to pick up their first win.
Morgan Mundy had six steals, and Auburn was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.
Hannah Ballenger led the Warriors with 15 points.
CHILHOWIE (5-10)
Lane 8, Ballenger 15, Sheets 3, Goodwin 3, Fox 6, Barr 7.
AUBURN (1-9)
Lafon 4, Lytton 2, Huffman 21, Terry 13, Rorrer 2, Mundy 7.
Chilhowie 15 11 3 13 — 42
Auburn 14 21 6 8 — 49
3-point goals — Chilhowie 3 (Ballenger 3) Auburn 3 (Huffman 3).
