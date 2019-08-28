GALAX — Kendall Sturgill set up 24 assists, knocked down four kills and had eight digs to lead Galax to a four-set win over Eastern Montgomery in a nondistrict volleyball game on Wednesday.

The scores were 25-13, 22-25, 26-24, 25-11 .

Carly Sturgill added eight kills, three aces and eight digs for the Maroon Tide (1-1), and Kyraha Parnell added six kills, two blocks and one ace.

Eastern Montgomery was playing its first match of the season.

Volleyball

NONDISTRICT

Floyd County def. Patrick County

25-14, 25-11, 25-18

STUART — Kenzee Dalton had 16 assists, Mallory Gardner knocked down six aces and Haylee Dalton and Jaycee Dalton added seven kills each as the Buffaloes (2-0) took care of the Cougars (0-2) in straight sets.

Grayson County def. Holston 26-24, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, 15-13

DAMASCUS — Jacie Bennett had 16 kills, six blocks and two aces, and Kristen Brown added 19 assists and five kills to lead the Blue Devils in a five-set win.

Chelsea Wilson set 22 assists for Grayson County (2-0).

Buffalo Gap def.

Parry McCluer

25-17, 25-8, 25-18

SWOOPE — Chloe Persinger had two kills and one ace and Jordan Dawson added three aces and a kill as the Fighting Blues (0-2) fell in straight sets to the Bison.

GOLF

Seminole District quad

At Bedford CC (Par 35)

Jefferson Forest: (150) — Garnet Manley III 33, Johnathan Peterson 42, Caleb DeBass 38, John Toney 39, Connor Kail 40, Camden Willis 43.

Liberty Christian (182) — Lane Weems 46, Parker Stone 43, Travis Baxter 46, Tim Hankins 52, Aiden Askew 47, Mizaiah Barbour 48.

Brookville (211) — David Wesolowski 43, Jared Skinner 48, Codi Fisher 54, Logan Wheeler 66.

Liberty (189) — Peyton Watts 39, Cameron Liedich 52, Charlie Moser 49, Parker Holdren 49, Parry Dooley 55, Kevin Painchaud 65.

